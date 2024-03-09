WATCH: Marchand Hits NCAA Record In 500 FR, Kos Hits 43.75 100 BK (Days 1-3 Race Videos)

2024 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 Men’s Pac-12 Championships are almost completed, with one more day of action left on the schedule. Catch up on all the action from the first three nights with the following race videos. Thanks to “Poolside Perspective” on YouTube for making these videos available to the public.

MEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY — FINAL

NCAA Record: 1:20.67, NC State – 2023 NCAA Championships

Pac-12 Record: 1:21.07, Arizona State — 2023 NCAA Championships

Pac-12 Championship Record: 1:21.69, Arizona State – 2023 Pac-12 Championships

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:23.71

FULL RESULTS:

Arizona State – 1:20.55 *NCAA Record* Arizona – 1:22.90 (NCAA ‘A’ Cut) Stanford – 1:23.14 (NCAA ‘A’ Cut) Cal – 1:24.63 USC – 1:25.84 Utah – 1:27.03

The Arizona State men opened up the 2024 Pac-12 Championships with an NCAA record. Touching the wall in 1:20.55, Jack Dolan, Leon Marchand, Ilya Kharun, and Jonny Kulow dipped under the previous record by 0.12.

MEN’S 800 FREE RELAY — FINAL

NCAA Record: 6:03.42, Texas – 2023 NCAA Championships

Pac-12 Record: 6:05.08, Arizona State — 2023 NCAA Championships

Pac-12 Championship Record: 6:06.30, Arizona State – 2023 Pac-12 Championships

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 6:16.02

FULL RESULTS:

Arizona State – 6:06.14 *Championship Record* Stanford – 6:10.08 (NCAA ‘A’ Cut) Cal – 6:10.53 (NCAA ‘A’ Cut) Arizona – 6:15.72 (NCAA ‘A’ Cut) USC – 6:20.70 Utah – 6:27.28

The Sun Devils completed their sweep of the day one relays, as they won the 800 free relay in a new championship record. Hitting the touchpad in 6:06.14, they took 0.16 off their own meet record from a year ago. Leon Marchand gave them a great start, as he led-off in a new personal best time of 1:30.43. His previous best was 1:30.77, which he recorded leading-off their previous meet record relay. Patrick Sammon (1:31.97), Owen McDonald (1:32.00), and Julian Hill (1:31.74) joined Marchand on the record-breaking relay tonight. Hill’s consistency in the 1:31-range for ASU has been pivotal, as he clocked 1:31.86 anchoring Pac-12’s last year and split 1:31.96 on their 2nd place NCAA relay.

MEN’S 500 FREESTYLE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 4:06.32 – Kieran Smith, Florida (2020)

Pac-12 Record: 4:07.81 – Leon Marchand , Arizona State (2023)

Pac-12 Championship Record: 4:09.49, Trenton Julian , Cal (2021)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:10.74

TOP 8:

Arizona State junior Leon Marchand set a new NCAA record in the 500 free, checking-in at 4:06.18.

MEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:36.34 – Leon Marchand , Arizona State (2023)

, Arizona State (2023) Pac-12 Record: 1:36.34 – Leon Marchand , Arizona State (2023)

, Arizona State (2023) Pac-12 Championship Record: 1:37.81 – Leon Marchand , Arizona State (2023)

, Arizona State (2023) NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:41.03

TOP 8:

The ASU IM group put on a show in the men’s 200 IM, sweeping 1-2-3 and adding a 5th place finish. Hubert Kos led the way in 1:38.77, his first ever sub-1:39 outing.

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 17.63 – Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

Pac-12 Record: 18.27 – Bjorn Seeliger, California (2022)

Pac-12 Championship Record: 18.80 – Brad Tandy, Arizona (2014)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 18.82

TOP 8:

Immediately after sweeping the 200 IM, the Sun Devils posted a 1-2-3 finish in the 50 free. Jack Dolan led the way in 18.61, breaking the long-standing meet record en route to his title defense.

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:13.35 – Florida, 2023

Pac-12 Record: 1:13.82 – Cal, 2023

Pac-12 Championship Record: 1:15.00 – Cal, 2022

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:16.80

RESULTS:

Arizona State (Peel, Dolan, Kharun, Kulow) – 1:14.59 (CHAMPIONSHIP RECORD) Stanford (Tan, Minakov, Gu, Voss) – 1:15.68 Arizona (Palmer, Miller, Donovan, Daleiden) – 1:15.97 California (Hanson, Jones, Crews, Hatton) – 1:16.84 USC (Selin, Parker, Syrkin, Makrygiannis) – 1:18.00 Utah (Woodall, Horner, Van Brocklin, Stachelek) – 1:19.20

Cam Peel, Jack Dolan, Ilya Kharun, and Jonny Kulow teamed up to break the Pac-12 meet record in the 200 free relay. The Sun Devils touched in 1:14.59, the first team to ever swim under 1:15 at these championships.

MEN’S 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

TOP 8:

Leon Marchand won the 400 IM in a nation-leading time of 3:34.66.

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

NCAA Record: 42.80 – Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

Pac-12 Record: 43.71 – Andrei Minakov , Stanford (2022)

, Stanford (2022) Pac-12 Championship Record: 43.90 – Andrei Minakov , Stanford (2022)

, Stanford (2022) NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.64

TOP 8:

ASU freshman Ilya Kharun chopped 0.01 off his best time to win the 100 fly (44.32).

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:29.15 – Dean Farris, Harvard (2019)

Pac-12 Record: 1:30.14 – Andrew Seliskar, Cal (2019)

Pac-12 Championship Record: 1:30.23 – Grant House, ASU (2022)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:31.74

TOP 8:

Patrick Sammon of ASU walked away with gold in a very close 200 free race, winning in the only sub-1:32 time (1:31.87).

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 49.69 – Ian Finnerty, Indiana (2018)

Pac-12 Record: 50.04 – Kevin Cordes, Arizona (2014)

Pac-12 Championship Record: 50.78 – Carsten Vissering, USC (2019)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.10

TOP 8:

Cal’s Liam Bell stopped the clock in 50.89 to win the 100 breast, the only non-ASU win of the meet so far.

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 43.35 – Luca Urlando, Georgia (2022)

Pac-12 Record: 43.49 – Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016)

Pac-12 Championship Record: 44.03, Hubert Kos, ASU (2024)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.71

TOP 8:

Hubert Kos dominated the 100 back final, posting the fastest time in the nation this year (43.75) to top the field.

MEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY – FINALS

NCAA Record: 2:58.32 – Florida (2023)

Pac-12 Record: 2:59.18 – Arizona State (2023)

Pac-12 Championship Record: 3:00.36 – Cal (2022)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:04.96

FULL RESULTS:

Arizona State (Kos, Marchand, Kharun, Kulow) – 2:58.49 (PAC-12 RECORD) Stanford (Maurer, Polonsky, Gu, Maurer) – 3:03.55 Cal (Crews, Bell, Quarles, Frandson) – 3:04.02 Arizona (Hardy, Purdy, Nabor, Daleiden) – 3:05.60 USC (Makrygiannis, Dillard, Chmielewski, Selin) – 3:08.59 Utah (McOmber, Horner, Van Brocklin, Woodall) – 3:11.31

The ASU men nearly missed Florida’s NCAA record in the 400 medley relay, touching in 2:58.49 to check-in just 0.17 outside the mark. Hubert Kos, Leon Marchand, Ilya Kharun, and Jonny Kulow featured on the PAC-12 record-breaking quartet.