WATCH: Marchand Hits NCAA Record In 500 FR, Kos Hits 43.75 100 BK (Days 1-3 Race Videos)

2024 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Dates: Wednesday, March 6 – Saturday, March 9
- Location: Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, WA
- Defending champions: Arizona State (1x)
The 2024 Men’s Pac-12 Championships are almost completed, with one more day of action left on the schedule. Catch up on all the action from the first three nights with the following race videos. Thanks to “Poolside Perspective” on YouTube for making these videos available to the public.
MEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY — FINAL
NCAA Record: 1:20.67, NC State – 2023 NCAA Championships Pac-12 Record: 1:21.07, Arizona State — 2023 NCAA Championships Pac-12 Championship Record: 1:21.69, Arizona State – 2023 Pac-12 Championships
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:23.71
FULL RESULTS:
- Arizona State – 1:20.55 *NCAA Record*
- Arizona – 1:22.90 (NCAA ‘A’ Cut)
- Stanford – 1:23.14 (NCAA ‘A’ Cut)
- Cal – 1:24.63
- USC – 1:25.84
- Utah – 1:27.03
The Arizona State men opened up the 2024 Pac-12 Championships with an NCAA record. Touching the wall in 1:20.55, Jack Dolan, Leon Marchand, Ilya Kharun, and Jonny Kulow dipped under the previous record by 0.12.
MEN’S 800 FREE RELAY — FINAL
- NCAA Record: 6:03.42, Texas – 2023 NCAA Championships
- Pac-12 Record: 6:05.08, Arizona State — 2023 NCAA Championships
Pac-12 Championship Record: 6:06.30, Arizona State – 2023 Pac-12 Championships
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 6:16.02
FULL RESULTS:
- Arizona State – 6:06.14 *Championship Record*
- Stanford – 6:10.08 (NCAA ‘A’ Cut)
- Cal – 6:10.53 (NCAA ‘A’ Cut)
- Arizona – 6:15.72 (NCAA ‘A’ Cut)
- USC – 6:20.70
- Utah – 6:27.28
The Sun Devils completed their sweep of the day one relays, as they won the 800 free relay in a new championship record. Hitting the touchpad in 6:06.14, they took 0.16 off their own meet record from a year ago. Leon Marchand gave them a great start, as he led-off in a new personal best time of 1:30.43. His previous best was 1:30.77, which he recorded leading-off their previous meet record relay. Patrick Sammon (1:31.97), Owen McDonald (1:32.00), and Julian Hill (1:31.74) joined Marchand on the record-breaking relay tonight. Hill’s consistency in the 1:31-range for ASU has been pivotal, as he clocked 1:31.86 anchoring Pac-12’s last year and split 1:31.96 on their 2nd place NCAA relay.
MEN’S 500 FREESTYLE – FINALS
NCAA Record: 4:06.32 – Kieran Smith, Florida (2020) Pac-12 Record: 4:07.81 – Leon Marchand, Arizona State (2023) Pac-12 Championship Record: 4:09.49, Trenton Julian, Cal (2021)
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:10.74
TOP 8:
- Leon Marchand (ASU) – 4:06.18 (NCAA RECORD)
- Zalan Sarkany (ASU) – 4:09.19
- Rex Maurer (STAN) – 4:12.58
- Daniel Matheson (ASU) – 4:14.81
- Julian Hill (ASU) – 4:15.26
- Tyler Kopp (CAL) – 4:15.31
- Henry McFadden (STAN) – 4:18.35
- Preston Forst (STAN) – 4:20.93
Arizona State junior Leon Marchand set a new NCAA record in the 500 free, checking-in at 4:06.18.
MEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 1:36.34 – Leon Marchand, Arizona State (2023)
- Pac-12 Record: 1:36.34 – Leon Marchand, Arizona State (2023)
- Pac-12 Championship Record: 1:37.81 – Leon Marchand, Arizona State (2023)
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:41.03
TOP 8:
- Hubert Kos (ASU) – 1:38.77
- Owen McDonald (ASU) – 1:39.35
- David Schlicht (ASU) – 1:41.68
- Rick Mihm (STAN) – 1:42.10
- Cale Martter (ASU) – 1:42.48
- Gibson Holmes (STAN) – 1:43.40
- Sean Swift (CAL) – 1:43.74
- Luke Maurer (STAN) – 1:45.47
The ASU IM group put on a show in the men’s 200 IM, sweeping 1-2-3 and adding a 5th place finish. Hubert Kos led the way in 1:38.77, his first ever sub-1:39 outing.
MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 17.63 – Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)
- Pac-12 Record: 18.27 – Bjorn Seeliger, California (2022)
Pac-12 Championship Record: 18.80 – Brad Tandy, Arizona (2014)
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 18.82
TOP 8:
- Jack Dolan (ASU) – 18.61 (CHAMPIONSHIP RECORD)
- Ilya Kharun (ASU) – 18.84
- Jonny Kulow (ASU) – 18.92
- Tommy Palmer (ARIZ) – 19.08
- Jonathan Tan (STAN) – 19.40
- Artem Selin (USC) – 19.41
- Cam Peel (ASU) – 19.43
- Patrick Sammon (ASU) – 19.55
Immediately after sweeping the 200 IM, the Sun Devils posted a 1-2-3 finish in the 50 free. Jack Dolan led the way in 18.61, breaking the long-standing meet record en route to his title defense.
MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 1:13.35 – Florida, 2023
- Pac-12 Record: 1:13.82 – Cal, 2023
Pac-12 Championship Record: 1:15.00 – Cal, 2022
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:16.80
RESULTS:
- Arizona State (Peel, Dolan, Kharun, Kulow) – 1:14.59 (CHAMPIONSHIP RECORD)
- Stanford (Tan, Minakov, Gu, Voss) – 1:15.68
- Arizona (Palmer, Miller, Donovan, Daleiden) – 1:15.97
- California (Hanson, Jones, Crews, Hatton) – 1:16.84
- USC (Selin, Parker, Syrkin, Makrygiannis) – 1:18.00
- Utah (Woodall, Horner, Van Brocklin, Stachelek) – 1:19.20
Cam Peel, Jack Dolan, Ilya Kharun, and Jonny Kulow teamed up to break the Pac-12 meet record in the 200 free relay. The Sun Devils touched in 1:14.59, the first team to ever swim under 1:15 at these championships.
MEN’S 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 3:28.82 – Leon Marchand, ASU (2023)
- Pac-12 Record: 3:28.82 – Leon Marchand, ASU (2023)
- Pac-12 Championship Record: 3:31.57 – Leon Marchand, ASU (2023)
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:38.90
TOP 8:
- Leon Marchand (Arizona State) – 3:34.66
- David Schlicht (Arizona State) – 3:37.97
- Rex Maurer (Stanford) – 3:38.10
- Zalan Sarkany (Arizona State) – 3:40.50
- Cale Martter (Arizona State) – 3:40.53
- Daniel Matheson (Arizona State) – 3:42.07
- Tyler Kopp (California) – 3:42.16
- Rick Mihm (Stanford) – 3:44.05
Leon Marchand won the 400 IM in a nation-leading time of 3:34.66.
MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 42.80 – Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)
- Pac-12 Record: 43.71 – Andrei Minakov, Stanford (2022)
- Pac-12 Championship Record: 43.90 – Andrei Minakov, Stanford (2022)
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.64
TOP 8:
- Ilya Kharun (Arizona State) – 44.32
- Rafael Gu (Stanford) – 45.00
- Aaron Sequeira (Stanford) – 45.09
- Filip Senc-Samardzic (Arizona State) – 45.18
- Jonny Kulow (Arizona State) – 45.80
- Alex Colson (Arizona State) – 45.90
- Haakon Naughton (Arizona) – 46.08 (Tie)
- Jadan Nabor (Arizona) – 46.08 (Tie)
ASU freshman Ilya Kharun chopped 0.01 off his best time to win the 100 fly (44.32).
MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 1:29.15 – Dean Farris, Harvard (2019)
- Pac-12 Record: 1:30.14 – Andrew Seliskar, Cal (2019)
- Pac-12 Championship Record: 1:30.23 – Grant House, ASU (2022)
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:31.74
TOP 8:
- Patrick Sammon (Arizona State) – 1:31.87
- Henry McFadden (Stanford) – 1:32.03
- Owen McDonald (Arizona State) – 1:32.21
- Julian Hill (Arizona State) – 1:32.31
- Ralph Daleiden (Arizona) – 1:32.78
- Luke Maurer (Stanford) – 1:32.90
- Tiago Behar (Arizona State) – 1:33.43
- Keaton Jones (California) – 1:35.29
Patrick Sammon of ASU walked away with gold in a very close 200 free race, winning in the only sub-1:32 time (1:31.87).
MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 49.69 – Ian Finnerty, Indiana (2018)
- Pac-12 Record: 50.04 – Kevin Cordes, Arizona (2014)
- Pac-12 Championship Record: 50.78 – Carsten Vissering, USC (2019)
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.10
TOP 8:
- Liam Bell (California) – 50.89
- Ron Polonsky (Stanford) – 51.17
- Zhier Fan (Stanford) – 51.29
- Andy Dobrzanski (Arizona State) – 51.80
- Jaek Horner (Utah) – 51.85
- Matt Jensen (California) – 51.89
- Hank Rivers (California) – 52.12
- Ryan Purdy (Arizona) – 52.56
Cal’s Liam Bell stopped the clock in 50.89 to win the 100 breast, the only non-ASU win of the meet so far.
MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 43.35 – Luca Urlando, Georgia (2022)
- Pac-12 Record: 43.49 – Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016)
Pac-12 Championship Record: 44.03, Hubert Kos, ASU (2024)
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.71
TOP 8:
- Hubert Kos (Arizona State) – 43.75 (CHAMPIONSHIP RECORD)
- Jack Dolan (Arizona State) – 45.15
- Aaron Sequeira (Stanford) – 45.23
- Jack Wadsworth (Arizona State) – 45.93
- Kai Crews (California) – 46.01
- Ryan Hardy (Arizona) – 46.28
- Vaggelis Makrygiannis (USC) – 46.42
- Sebastian Somerset (California) – 46.89
Hubert Kos dominated the 100 back final, posting the fastest time in the nation this year (43.75) to top the field.
MEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 2:58.32 – Florida (2023)
Pac-12 Record: 2:59.18 – Arizona State (2023) Pac-12 Championship Record: 3:00.36 – Cal (2022)
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:04.96
FULL RESULTS:
- Arizona State (Kos, Marchand, Kharun, Kulow) – 2:58.49 (PAC-12 RECORD)
- Stanford (Maurer, Polonsky, Gu, Maurer) – 3:03.55
- Cal (Crews, Bell, Quarles, Frandson) – 3:04.02
- Arizona (Hardy, Purdy, Nabor, Daleiden) – 3:05.60
- USC (Makrygiannis, Dillard, Chmielewski, Selin) – 3:08.59
- Utah (McOmber, Horner, Van Brocklin, Woodall) – 3:11.31
The ASU men nearly missed Florida’s NCAA record in the 400 medley relay, touching in 2:58.49 to check-in just 0.17 outside the mark. Hubert Kos, Leon Marchand, Ilya Kharun, and Jonny Kulow featured on the PAC-12 record-breaking quartet.