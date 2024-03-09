2024 Men’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2024 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

The day 3 finals session of the 2024 Men’s Pac-12 Championships is about to be underway in Federal Way. Tonight’s session will feature finals of the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, and 100 back. There will also be timed finals of the 400 medley relay at the end of tonight’s session.

TEAM SCORES (AFTER DAY TWO)

Arizona State – 401 Stanford – 304.5 Cal – 237 Arizona – 224.5 USC – 221 Utah – 111

In this morning’s prelims Arizona State sophomore Hubert Kos made the biggest splash, breaking the Pac-12 Championship record in the 100 back with a 44.03. Kos was the fastest swimmer in the field this morning by a little over a second, so he’s in a great position to pick up his second title of the week in finals tonight.

ASU junior Leon Marchand was 2nd in prelims of the 400 IM with a 3:39.20 this morning. We saw Marchand drop big from prelims to finals in the 500 free yesterday, so we can expect Marchand to put up a much faster time tonight. Sun Devil teammate David Schlicht was the fastest swimmer in the field this morning with a 3:38.29.

The 100 fly should also be a great showdown tonight. Sun Devil freshman Ilya Kharun posted the top time this morning with a 44.42, while Stanford’s Rafael Gu was 44.99 for 2nd.

MEN’S 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

TOP 8:

Leon Marchand picked up his 2nd individual title of the week, swimming a 3:34.66 to take the 400 IM tonight. The swim marks a new season best for Marchand, blowing away his previous season high of 3:37.96. Additionally, Marchand’s 3:34.66 tonight stands as the top time in the NCAA this season. Marchand has, of course, been much faster in his career, holding the NCAA record at 3:28.82. Tonight, he had opened up a massive lead on the front half of the race, splitting 47.40 on fly and 53.81 on back, for a 1:41.21 on the opening 200.

ASU teammate David Schlicht came in 2nd with a 3:37.97 tonight, dipping under 3:38 for the first time in his career. Schlicht’s time tonight moves him up to 3rd in the NCAA this season. That also means the Sun Devils have the top 3 400 IMers in the NCAA this season, with Marchand, Hubert Kos (3:35.82), and Schlicht.

Stanford freshman Rex Maurer followed up a career best of 3:40.99 this morning with a massive performance tonight. Maurer clocked a 3:38.10, blowing through the 3:40 barrier and finishing 3rd. He was out the 2nd-fastest to Marchand, splitting 50.47 on fly and 53.23 on back for a 1:44.70 on the first 200. Moreover, Maurer is now 5th in the NCAA this season in the event. For what it’s worth, he also picked up the NCAA ‘A’ cut, which is 3:38.90.

ASU showed their IM depth once again tonight, as Zalan Sarkany posted a career best of 3:40.50 for 4th, Cale Martter went a career best of 3:40.53 for 5th, and Daniel Matheson came in 6th with a season best of 3:42.07.

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

NCAA Record: 42.80 – Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

Pac-12 Record: 43.71 – Andrei Minakov , Stanford (2022)

, Stanford (2022) Pac-12 Championship Record: 43.90 – Andrei Minakov , Stanford (2022)

, Stanford (2022) NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.64

TOP 8:

Arizona State freshman Ilya Kharun earned his first individual Pac-12 title tonight, swimming a 44.32 to win the 100 fly. The performance marks a new career best for Kharun by 0.01 seconds. His previous best of 44.33 was set at the NC State Invite back in the fall. With the swim, Kharun is now tied for 5th in the NCAA this season.

Stanford’s Rafael Gu was just off the 44.99 he swam in prelims, touching 2nd tonight with a 45.00. He came in just ahead of Stanford teammate Aaron Sequeira, who finished 3rd in a season best of 45.09. Sequeira is swimming a double tonight, as we’ll see him in the 100 back ‘A’ final later as well.

Stanford’s Andrei Minakov came in 4th this morning but scratched the race in finals. Minakov is the Pac-12 record holder in the event with his career best of 43.71.

ASU freshman Filip Senc-Samardzic had a great swim as well, clocking a career best of 45.18 for 4th tonight.

