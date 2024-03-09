2024 Men’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2024 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Dates: Wednesday, March 6 – Saturday, March 9
- Location: Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, WA
- Defending champions: Arizona State (1x)
- Live Results
- Live Video (Pac-12 Network)
- Championship Central
- Fan Guide Preview
- Day 1 Finals Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Recap| Day 2 Finals Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Recap
The day 3 finals session of the 2024 Men’s Pac-12 Championships is about to be underway in Federal Way. Tonight’s session will feature finals of the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, and 100 back. There will also be timed finals of the 400 medley relay at the end of tonight’s session.
TEAM SCORES (AFTER DAY TWO)
- Arizona State – 401
- Stanford – 304.5
- Cal – 237
- Arizona – 224.5
- USC – 221
- Utah – 111
In this morning’s prelims Arizona State sophomore Hubert Kos made the biggest splash, breaking the Pac-12 Championship record in the 100 back with a 44.03. Kos was the fastest swimmer in the field this morning by a little over a second, so he’s in a great position to pick up his second title of the week in finals tonight.
ASU junior Leon Marchand was 2nd in prelims of the 400 IM with a 3:39.20 this morning. We saw Marchand drop big from prelims to finals in the 500 free yesterday, so we can expect Marchand to put up a much faster time tonight. Sun Devil teammate David Schlicht was the fastest swimmer in the field this morning with a 3:38.29.
The 100 fly should also be a great showdown tonight. Sun Devil freshman Ilya Kharun posted the top time this morning with a 44.42, while Stanford’s Rafael Gu was 44.99 for 2nd.
MEN’S 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 3:28.82 – Leon Marchand, ASU (2023)
- Pac-12 Record: 3:28.82 – Leon Marchand, ASU (2023)
- Pac-12 Championship Record: 3:31.57 – Leon Marchand, ASU (2023)
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:38.90
TOP 8:
- Leon Marchand (Arizona State) – 3:34.66
- David Schlicht (Arizona State) – 3:37.97
- Rex Maurer (Stanford) – 3:38.10
- Zalan Sarkany (Arizona State) – 3:40.50
- Cale Martter (Arizona State) – 3:40.53
- Daniel Matheson (Arizona State) – 3:42.07
- Tyler Kopp (California) – 3:42.16
- Rick Mihm (Stanford) – 3:44.05
Leon Marchand picked up his 2nd individual title of the week, swimming a 3:34.66 to take the 400 IM tonight. The swim marks a new season best for Marchand, blowing away his previous season high of 3:37.96. Additionally, Marchand’s 3:34.66 tonight stands as the top time in the NCAA this season. Marchand has, of course, been much faster in his career, holding the NCAA record at 3:28.82. Tonight, he had opened up a massive lead on the front half of the race, splitting 47.40 on fly and 53.81 on back, for a 1:41.21 on the opening 200.
ASU teammate David Schlicht came in 2nd with a 3:37.97 tonight, dipping under 3:38 for the first time in his career. Schlicht’s time tonight moves him up to 3rd in the NCAA this season. That also means the Sun Devils have the top 3 400 IMers in the NCAA this season, with Marchand, Hubert Kos (3:35.82), and Schlicht.
Stanford freshman Rex Maurer followed up a career best of 3:40.99 this morning with a massive performance tonight. Maurer clocked a 3:38.10, blowing through the 3:40 barrier and finishing 3rd. He was out the 2nd-fastest to Marchand, splitting 50.47 on fly and 53.23 on back for a 1:44.70 on the first 200. Moreover, Maurer is now 5th in the NCAA this season in the event. For what it’s worth, he also picked up the NCAA ‘A’ cut, which is 3:38.90.
ASU showed their IM depth once again tonight, as Zalan Sarkany posted a career best of 3:40.50 for 4th, Cale Martter went a career best of 3:40.53 for 5th, and Daniel Matheson came in 6th with a season best of 3:42.07.
MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 42.80 – Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)
- Pac-12 Record: 43.71 – Andrei Minakov, Stanford (2022)
- Pac-12 Championship Record: 43.90 – Andrei Minakov, Stanford (2022)
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.64
TOP 8:
- Ilya Kharun (Arizona State) – 44.32
- Rafael Gu (Stanford) – 45.00
- Aaron Sequeira (Stanford) – 45.09
- Filip Senc-Samardzic (Arizona State) – 45.18
- Jonny Kulow (Arizona State) – 45.80
- Alex Colson (Arizona State) – 45.90
- Haakon Naughton (Arizona) – 46.08 (Tie)
- Jadan Nabor (Arizona) – 46.08 (Tie)
Arizona State freshman Ilya Kharun earned his first individual Pac-12 title tonight, swimming a 44.32 to win the 100 fly. The performance marks a new career best for Kharun by 0.01 seconds. His previous best of 44.33 was set at the NC State Invite back in the fall. With the swim, Kharun is now tied for 5th in the NCAA this season.
Stanford’s Rafael Gu was just off the 44.99 he swam in prelims, touching 2nd tonight with a 45.00. He came in just ahead of Stanford teammate Aaron Sequeira, who finished 3rd in a season best of 45.09. Sequeira is swimming a double tonight, as we’ll see him in the 100 back ‘A’ final later as well.
Stanford’s Andrei Minakov came in 4th this morning but scratched the race in finals. Minakov is the Pac-12 record holder in the event with his career best of 43.71.
ASU freshman Filip Senc-Samardzic had a great swim as well, clocking a career best of 45.18 for 4th tonight.
MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 1:29.15 – Dean Farris, Harvard (2019)
- Pac-12 Record: 1:30.14 – Andrew Seliskar, Cal (2019)
- Pac-12 Championship Record: 1:30.23 – Grant House, ASU (2022)
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:31.74
TOP 8:
MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 49.69 – Ian Finnerty, Indiana (2018)
- Pac-12 Record: 50.04 – Kevin Cordes, Arizona (2014)
- Pac-12 Championship Record: 50.78 – Carsten Vissering, USC (2019)
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.10
TOP 8:
MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 43.35 – Luca Urlando, Georgia (2022)
- Pac-12 Record: 43.49 – Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016)
- Pac-12 Championship Record: 44.03, Hubert Kos, ASU (2024)
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.71
TOP 8:
MEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 2:58.32 – Florida (2023)
- Pac-12 Record: 2:59.18 – Arizona State (2023)
- Pac-12 Championship Record: 3:00.36 – Cal (2022)
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:04.96
So does ASU win every event of this meet if they win the 100 breast?
“Oh oh ohhh… We got a tongue from our winner. Ho ho, I like that…” – Amy Van Dyken
Strongest swimswam photo curse ever getting Minakov to not even swim. In all seriousness, he didn’t look good yesterday and can’t imagine he’s scratching out of races at PACs without being sick or injured.
dupont cabrera also scratched the 200 free today–maybe a virus going through the Stanford program?
Yeah, they mentioned on the stream that he’s sick. Better now than in a couple weeks!
QUIT ZOOMING IN ON A RACE THAT 5 PEOPLE COULD WIN
Big swim from Frandson to back up that relay split!
Tied for 28th with Leon in the rankings. Should be an invite.
1:32.72 will be close to making it in to the dance, hard to tell at this point
Why are they incapable of showing C finals. What’s the point of showing a PAC 12 screen for minutes straight.
This one’s for you Ilya #lovesosa
Don’t ever disrespect sosa like that
Whatchu mean? The goat Ilya wanted some Keef!
Legendary interview from Kharun lmao
Ilya Kharun love sosa