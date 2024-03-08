2024 Men’s MAC Champs Day 2: Santiago Sets Record with 19.12 50 FR, Anchors Medley in 41.69

2024 MEN’S MAC CHAMPIONSHIPS

TEAM STANDINGS (THRU DAY 2)

Miami (OH) – 263 Missouri State – 262 Southern Illinois – 229.5 UIC – 181.5 Ball State – 156 Evansville – 98 Valparaiso – 72

Day 2 of the 2024 Men’s MAC Championships was packed with action. At the end of day 2, 3-time defending champions Miami hold a 1-point lead over Missouri State. Southern Illinois is not far behind at at all, while a very strong diving performance has UIC in 4th.

Let’s start with the end of the session, where Southern Illinois threw down a huge new MAC record in the 400 medley relay. Jerod Moore (46.73), Benedeck Andor (52.89), Jack Khrypunov (46.20), and Alex Santiago (41.69) combined for a 3:07.51, absolutely shattering the MAC record of 3:09.47, which SIU had set at last year’s meet. Though SIU set the conference record last year, that relay actually featured none of the swimmers who were on this year’s relay. Other notable splits in the event included Ball State’s Joey Garberick, who swam a 51.57 breaststroke leg.

Of course, Alex Santiago‘s 41.69 anchor on SIU’s medley relay was, of course, exceptional. That’s a split that would earn a spot on the 400 free relay for virtually any team in the NCAA. It was actually Santiago’s 2nd phenomenal performance of the night. He also won the 50 free in a new MAC record of 19.12. With the performance, Santiago shattered the previous conference record of 19.29, which he had set in prelims this morning. Moreover, his 19.12 will be right on the bubble of earning an invite to the NCAA Championships in a few weeks.

Miami’s Henju Duvenhage very nearly broke his own MAC record in the 200 IM today. Duvenhage set the conference record with a 1:43.70 at last year’s MAC Championships. This morning, he swam a 1:43.83, which broke the SIU pool record but was just off his conference mark. He was a touch slower in finals, swimming a 1:43.96, although that time was still enough to win the event by well over a second. He got out to a huge lead, splitting 22.14 on fly and 24.93 on back, for a 47.07 on the first 100.

Missouri State picked up a win on the day, seeing Brunno Suzuki win the 500 free in 4:26.02.

I-meter diving was the UIC show tonight. Nolan Harrison won the event with a score of 379.75, which was the highest in the field by nearly 60 points. Cole Tremewan came in2nd with a 320.85, while the Flames also saw Bruno Carrillo take 3rd with a score of 311.80.