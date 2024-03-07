2024 Pro Swim Series – Westmont: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT

The first morning session of the 2024 Westmont Pro Swim Series will feature the 200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 100 butterfly, and 400 IM. Claire Weinstein is the top seeded athlete in the women’s 200 free, and is the defending U.S. National Champion in the event. She’ll swim in the final heat with Simone Manuel, the 2016 Olympic Champion and multi-World Champion in the 100 freestyle.

The men’s 200 free is led by four swimmers seeded in the 1:45 realm. Drew Kibler (1:45.01) is ranked 1st ahead of Felix Auboeck (1:45.11), Kieran Smith (1:45.16), and Fernando Scheffer (1:45.52). All four of those athletes participated at the Tokyo Olympic Games, with Scheffer of Brazil walking away with bronze in this very event. Brooks Curry, Luca Urlando, and Grant House are among the additional names to keep an eye on for today’s heats.

World record holder Lilly King will line-up for today’s 100 breast, entered with her 1:04.75 time from 2023. King won the previous stop of the Pro Swim Series, which took place in Knoxville, with a time of 1:05.67. She is the only athlete seeded under 1:07. On the men’s side, we have two sub-1:00 entries, with Cody Miller (59.85) leading Charlie Swanson (59.89) by 0.04 on the heat sheets.

Torri Huske and Caeleb Dressel will showcase their butterfly prowess this morning, and both dropped the 200 free to focus solely on this discipline. Regan Smith will compete for the first time since December’s U.S. Open, and could give Huske a great race in the final later today, assuming both advance comfortably. Dressel will face competition in the form of Dare Rose, the 2023 bronze medalist in the event. Pro Swim Series record holder Shaine Casas was also entered to compete, but has since pulled out of the meet.

Katie Grimes, who snagged silver in the 400 IM at both the 2022 & 2023 World Championships, clears the 400 IM field by over five seconds. Leah Hayes, the 2023 World Junior Champion, will also compete. Both Grimes and Hayes will have a double this morning, with both racing the 200 free to kick off the session.

Chase Kalisz and Jay Litherland, who went 1-2 in the men’s 400 IM at the Tokyo Olympics, will have the opportunity to do the same here at the Westmont Pro Swim Series. They’re seeded 1st and 2nd, but David Johnston is in close pursuit. Johnston won yesterday’s 800 free in a time of 7:57.00.

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – HEATS

Paige Madden, a Tokyo Olympic finalist in the 400 free, staked her claim on heat two of the 200 free. She flipped through the first 50 in 3rd place (28.23), but took the lead at the 100 (58.47) turn and led until the final two strokes. Brazil’s Maria Fernanda de Oliveira da Silva (1:59.26) surged at the finish to outpace Madden (1:59.31) by 0.05. Madden was 3rd in the 800 freestyle last night, where she put her hand on the wall in a time of 8:31.70.

Taylor Ruck, who is now training with Madden at Arizona State, showcased strong opening speed in heat three. She flipped through the first 50 in 27.44 before hitting the 100 turn in 58.34. She fell off a bit over the final 50, with Katie Grimes (2:01.31) securing the heat win ahead of Rebecca Diaconescu (2:01.55) and Ayla Spitz (2:02.40). Ruck ultimately finished 4th in 2:02.62, ranking 13th overall to qualify for tonight’s B-final.

The reigning U.S. National champion, Claire Weinstein, dominated the final heat. She won with a swift 1:59.08, the fastest time of the morning. Weinstein won the 800 free last night, posting her 2nd fastest performance ever (8:23.73).

Penny Oleksiak, who won bronze in this event at the Tokyo Olympics, was 17th this morning in 2:03.27. Oleksiak won the Olympic title in the 100 free at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where she tied American Simone Manuel. Oleksiak hasn’t raced much this season, but she earned herself a second swim in the form of tonight’s C-final.

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – HEATS

Sprint specialist Jack Alexy swam in heat one, going for a 50 split. He hit the wall in 21.85 before finishing his 200 in 2:15.50. Alexy swims collegiately for the California Golden Bears, and is notably skipping the Pac-12 Championships (along with a few of his teammates) to swim at this long course meet, in preparation for the upcoming U.S. Olympic Trials.

The first circle-seeded heat was the fastest of the morning. Gabe Jett, a Cal Bear, grabbed the lead early. He finished with a final time of 1:47.17 to secure heat victory, leading a trio of 1:47 swims. Jett’s time is a new personal best, eclipsing his previous marker of 1:47.32 from the 2023 U.S. World Championship Trials. Jorge Iga (1:47.45) and Kieran Smith (1:47.94) were 2nd and 3rd in the heat, respectively.

Grant House touched in 1:48.22 to claim victory in the penultimate heat. Eduardo Oliveira De Moraes (1:48.83) dipped under 1:49 for 2nd place in the heat, with both swimmers advancing to tonight’s championship final.

ASU trained-swimmer Drew Kibler touched in 1:47.55 to win the final heat. Tomas Koski (1:48.46) and Luca Urlando (1:48.64) finished about a second back of Kibler, booking their tickets to the A-final tonight.

Jack Dahlgren (1:49.13), Wen Zhang (1:49.13), Aaron Shackell (1:49.50), Fernando Scheffer (1:49.62), Blake Pieroni (1:49.67), Trenton Julian (1:49.68), Brooks Curry (1:49.74), and Ryan Held (1:5o.o1) all qualified to swim in the B-final, which will be a loaded field, assuming they all opt to contest it.

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – HEATS

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – HEATS

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – HEATS

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – HEATS

WOMEN’S 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – HEATS

MEN’S 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – HEATS

