Cal Stars Alexy, Rose, Lasco, and Jett Will Skip Pac-12 Championships for Pro Swim Series

Four of the Cal men’s swimming & diving team’s top swimmers will skip next week’s Pac-12 Championships to race at the USA Swimming Pro Swim Series meet in Westmont, Illinois, head coach Dave Durden told SwimSwam on Monday.

2023 World Championship team members Destin Lasco, Dare Rose, and Jack Alexy, along with 2022-2023 US National Team member Gabriel Jett will take the opportunity to get another long course meet in before June’s Olympic Trials.

Durden said that he originally entered three-time Junior National Team member Keaton Jones in Westmont as well, but will probably scratch him to keep Jones “on the collegiate track.”

“It’s an opportunity to get another rep in long course before getting dialed in before this summer,” Durden said.

“It’s a balance, we try to make sure that their national team responsibilities are a priority during the Olympic year, and the conference and NCAA responsibilities may fall a tick below that.”

Durden compared the responsibilities of those US swimmers to that of, for example, Cal’s Bjorn Seeliger. Seeliger was away from the team, and school, while competing for his native Sweden at the World Championships, where he helped the country secure a relay spot for the Olympic Games.

Alexy and Rose were two of the breakout performers of the 2023 World Championships. Alexy won a gold, three silvers, and a bronze in Fukuoka, including individual silver medals in the 50 and 100 free. Rose took a bronze medal in the 100 fly.

Lasco finished 16th in the 200 back at Worlds, while Jett finished 5th in the 100 fly at the US National Championships and World Championship Team Trials.

Pac-12 Titles by these 4 swimmers last season:

Destin Lasco : 100 back, 200 back, 200 free relay

: 100 back, 200 back, 200 free relay Gabriel Jett : 500 free, 200 fly, 200 free relay

: 500 free, 200 fly, 200 free relay Jack Alexy : 200 free relay, 400 free relay

: 200 free relay, 400 free relay Dare Rose: none

Last season, the Arizona State men rose up and broke Cal’s five-meet Pac-12 Championship winning streak. Arizona State may have been favored over even a full-strength Cal team, but without four of their best swimmers, the Sun Devils are definite favorites to repeat as champions this year.

The Cal men did something similar in 2016, when they sent Ryan Murphy, Josh Prenot, Jacob Pebley, and Canadian Jeremie DeZwirek to a Pro Swim Series meet in Orlando instead of the Pac-12 Championships. At that summer’s Olympic Games, Murphy went on to win three gold medals and set two Olympic Records, Pebley finished 5th in the 200 back, Prenot won silver in the 200 breast, and Dezwirek didn’t make the Canadian team.

The Pac-12 handbook has a rule titled “Maximum Effort” that says that “conference members are expected to compete in Conference championships in sports they sponsor, and coaches are expected to attempt to field their strongest team to compete in single site Conference championships.”

That clause doesn’t carry any consequences, nor really any mandatory action, using the word “expected” and not “required.”

The 2024 Pac-12 Men’s Swimming Championships will be held March 6-9 at the Weyerhauser King County Aquatic Center. That will be the last championship before all men’s swimming and diving members leave the conference for the Big 12, Big Ten, or ACC.

The 2024 Westmont Pro Swim Series will be held from March 6-9 at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont, Illinois.