7 Best Prescription Swim Goggles for Clear Vision and Fast Swimming

Looking to swim without glasses and contacts? Here are the best prescription swim goggles for clear vision in the pool.

Whether you’re training for a big swim meet or taking a leisurely swim up and down the lap pool, crystal-clear vision is critical.

In the past, swimmers with a prescription swam with contacts or glasses, which can be cumbersome and frustrating to see properly.

But no more.

Nowadays, there are plenty of excellent prescription swim goggles for farsighted and nearsighted swimmers, ensuring sharp vision, comfort, and more enjoyable swimming.

In this guide to the best optical swimming goggles, we evaluate and highlight the top options on the market, including key pros and cons, tips for choosing the perfect prescription swim goggles, and more.

Let’s dive in!

Best Prescription Swim Goggles – Overview

Here is a quick look at the best prescription swimming goggles:

Next, we will examine each optical swim goggle in-depth, examining key features, pros, and cons, and comparing how they fit and perform in the water.

By the end, you’ll have a crystal-clear idea of which goggles are perfect for you.

Sporti S2 Optical Mirrored Swim Goggles

⭐ Best overall prescription swim goggles

The Sporti S2 Optical Mirrored Swim Goggles are the top overall prescription goggles because of the budget-friendly pricing, mirrored lenses, wide range of diopters, and leak-free fit.

The Sporti S2 goggles are available in diopters -1.5 to -8.0, perfect for swimmers with nearsightedness and wanting to see clearly when swimming.

Each set of the S2 goggles includes three nosepieces for a custom and leak-free fit. The goggles are very comfortable, with a sleek gasket design that sits snugly in your eye sockets and provides a full range of motion. The mirrored lenses are perfect for reducing eye strain while swimming outdoors.

The Sporti S2 is also very durable.

Silicone head straps won’t degrade quickly (like the latex head straps of yesteryear), and the slim buckle on the back of the head straps can be quickly adjusted for the right level of goggle tightness.

Tip: For swimmers who have different prescriptions for each eye (anisometropia), purchase two sets of the S2 Optical swim goggles, one for each prescription, and swap the lenses. This effectively gives you two sets of swim goggles with the right prescription.

Sporti is SwimOutlet’s in-house brand, and they offer swimming equipment and apparel at a reduced cost compared to the “main” swimming brands thanks to reduced marketing costs. As a result, you get the same quality of swim gear at a bargain price.

Inexpensive, costing less than half of the Speedo Vanquisher optical goggles, with quality components and long-lasting materials, the Sport S2 Optical Mirrored Goggles are the best prescription swimming goggles in the water.

✅ Reasons to Buy: ❌ Things to Note: Best overall prescription swim goggles Some reviewers note the anti-fog wears off quickly compared to other goggles Slim and hydrodynamic gasket design Silicone head straps that don’t tug on hair Lenses can be swapped for swimmers with anisometropia Mirrored lens to reduce eye strain when swimming outdoors Best value pick

Speedo Vanquisher 2.0 Prescription Swim Goggles

⭐ Runner-up: best prescription swim goggles

Speedo combines the legendary comfort and fit of their best-selling Vanquisher goggles with prescription options, producing our runner-up for the top overall optical goggles for swimming.

The Vanquisher 2.0 Optical is available in diopters of -1.5 to -8.0, and Speedo offers the goggles with a clear, smoke, or mirrored lens tint.

Swimmers and non-swimmers alike are familiar with the Speedo brand, renowned for its swim gear crafted over a century.

Swimmers also likely know the Vanquisher goggles well; they consistently lead our list of the top swimming goggles thanks to exceptional durability, tons of tint and color options, and legendary comfort and fit.

The optical version of the Vanquisher has the same customization and fit of the non-optical version, including silicone head straps that sit snugly on the head, keeping your goggles in place. The goggles have multiple nose pieces for a watertight gasket seal. And, soft, rubber gasket skirts that suction softly against the skin, keeping the goggles in place and reducing goggle marks.

The only reason we didn’t grade the Vanquisher 2.0 optical goggles higher is the price tag, which is about 2x the cost of the Sporti S2’s.

✅ Reasons to Buy: ❌ Things to Note: Optical version of Speedo’s best-selling Vanquisher 2.0 goggles Pricier than the S2 optical swim goggles Multiple nose pieces and adjustable head straps for a tailored fit Legendary durability Comfortable, leak-free fit Available in mirrored, clear and smoke lenses Diopter ranges of -1.5 to -8.0

Speedo Jr Optical Vanquisher 2.0 Goggles

⭐ Best optical swim goggles for kids

Speedo offers the Vanquisher 2.0 optical goggles in a junior size for younger swimmers and smaller faces.

Suitable for children and youth swimmers aged 6-14, the Jr optical Vanquishers have a diopter range of -1.5 to -8.0. The goggles feature the same slim profile as the adult version, silicone adjustable head straps, and multiple nose pieces for a comfortable and snug fit.

The overall gasket size of the swim goggles is smaller, perfect for the narrower and smaller faces of kids. Comfort is crucial for extended wear, and these goggles deliver the same legendary fit as the standard Vanquisher goggles.

See also: 7 Best Kids Swim Goggles That Don’t Leak

Unfortunately, Speedo only offers these in a clear lens, so junior swimmers looking for mirrored lenses for swimming outdoors are going to be out of luck.

But swimmers who swim indoors will get a lot of mileage from the clear lenses and excellent anti-fog coating with the Speedo Jr Optical Vanquisher 2.0.

✅ Reasons to Buy: ❌ Things to Note: Best prescription kids’ swim goggles Limited lens tints Hydrodynamic gasket design Adjustable head straps for a snug fit Soft silicone gasket skirt for water-tight seal Diopters of -1.5 to -8.0

Sporti Antifog Optical Pro II Goggle

⭐ Best prescription swim goggles for peripheral vision

The Sporti Antifog Optical II is a prescription goggle with a diopter range of -2.0 to -8.0 and the widest field of vision of any of the goggles on our list.

The peripheral vision in the goggles is easily the best in class, with unimpeded vision to the sides and when peering up when swimming on your front.

For swimmers who want maximum vision or are swimming in open water and need all the vision they can get to check their bearings, the Sporti Antifog Optical Pro II is an inexpensive choice, retailing for less than $15 per set.

Sporti offers the Pro II in several different colors, and each set ships with several nose pieces for a tailored and leak-free goggle fit.

✅ Reasons to Buy: ❌ Things to Note: Excellent peripheral vision Bulkier gasket compared to the S2 and Vanquishers Multiple color options Value pick Very comfortable; suitable for extended use Diopter ranges of -2.0 to -8.0

Sporti Antifog Positive Optical Goggle

⭐ Best swim goggles for farsightedness

All the swim goggles reviewed so far have been for swimmers with short-sightedness. The Sporti Antifog Positive Optical Swim Goggles are the leading goggles for swimmers with farsightedness.

The goggles are available in diopters of +2.0 to 6.0, and the goggles can be mixed and matched for swimmers who have different prescriptions for each eye.

The goggles have an old-school nose piece that is adjusted by sliding the bridge through the ocular lenses to adjust distance and get that leak-free fit.

Sporti ships each set with an anti-fog coating, silicone head straps, and the goggles are available in a mirrored or clear lens.

✅ Reasons to Buy: ❌ Things to Note: Best optical swim goggles for farsighted swimmers Nose bridge type tend to degrade and break over time Two color and tint options to choose from Low profile lenses Adjustable nose bridge

Other Prescription Swim Goggles We’ve Tested

We’ve tested and reviewed hundreds of swim goggles over the years.

Among the best optical swim goggles, some were close to cracking the podium but didn’t quite make the cut.

These optical swim goggles include:

Dr. B Barracuda Prescription Swim Goggles. Available in a wide range of diopters (-1.0 to -8.0), the Dr. B goggles are a sleek optical swim goggle with stability arms, soft gasket, and silicone straps. Love the design, but the price is a bit higher than comparable swim goggles.

UTOBEST Optical Swim Goggles. UTOBEST, an outdoor gear brand, has a set of nearsighted goggles for swimmers with diopter -1.5 to -8.0. The goggles are decent and come with earplugs, a nose clip, and mirrored lenses, but the peripheral vision isn’t as good as the Vanquishers or Sporti goggles.

Wrapping Things Up

Swim goggles are one of the essential types of swimming gear for success in the pool and in open water.

A set of leak-free goggles allows you to see where you are going, watch out for swimmers not circle-swimming properly, and even protect your eyes from pool chemicals and UV exposure.

Fortunately for nearsighted and farsighted swimmers, some excellent optical swim goggles allow them to ditch their contacts and glasses in the water.

Choose the right swim goggles that match your prescription, goals in the water, and the environment you are swimming, and get your swim on!

