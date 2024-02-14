9 Best Swim Goggles for Every Kind of Swimmer

This sponsored post contains affiliate links, which means the author may earn a commission if you purchase through the links, at no additional cost to you.

Swim goggles are an essential type of swim gear for helping swimmers get the most from their time in the water.

The right swim goggles are comfortable, don’t leak, and help you see clearly in the water, allowing you to swim with better technique, see the walls and other swimmers, and improve your overall swimming experience.

But when swimming through the various goggles on the market, you can suddenly feel like you are in over your head with all of the options.

Choosing the right swim goggles can feel a little bit overwhelming, so we’ve rounded up the best swim goggles on the market for every kind of swimmer.

We’ll compare the top swim goggles for conquering the pool, highlight the pros and cons of each, and list some essential tips for finding the perfect swim goggles for you.

Let’s dive in.

Best Swimming Goggles – Overview

Here is a quick look at the top swim goggles for every kind of swimming:

Next, we will examine each goggle in more detail so that you can develop a crystal-clear view of which swim goggles are perfect for you and your swimming.

Speedo Vanquisher 2.0

✅ Best overall swim goggles for lap swimming

The Speedo Vanquisher 2.0 are the best overall goggles for swimming thanks to its durability, comfort, leak-free fit, and massive choice in lens, tint, and size options.

The Vanquishers have long been the most popular choice of swim goggles for swimmers of all levels, from age groupers to experienced masters swimmers.

The Vanquishers have a rubber gasket that suctions lightly against the skin to create a watertight seal, keeping water out during your swims. The head straps are made of long-lasting silicone, which won’t crack and degrade from extended chlorine exposure.

And the massive selection of color and lens tint options means you can find a clear or light-colored lens for darker, indoor swimming pools or mirrored lenses for reducing eye strain and eliminating glare when swimming outdoors.

Each set features an anti-fog coating, UV protection, multiple nose pieces, and a slim and hydrodynamic gasket profile.

The Speedo Vanquisher 2.0 is also available in a Jr size (which we will detail later) and an optical version for swimmers with a prescription.

Comfortable, inexpensive at around $20 a set, and versatile for the pool and environment of your choosing, the Vanquisher 2.0 are the best all-around goggles for conquering the pool.

✅ Reasons to Buy ❌ Things to Note: Best all-around swim goggles Mirrored and smoke lens may be difficult to see through in darker indoor pools Tons of color and tint options Leak-free gasket Comfortable for extended wear

Speedo Hydrospex Jr

✅ Best goggles for kids

The Speedo Hydrospex Jr are the perfect goggles for kids aged 6-14 years getting started out in swimming, whether it’s doing swim lessons, splashing around at the pool with friends, or getting started with a swim team.

Swim goggles are a critical accessory for kids learning the basics in the pool, as goggles help them see underwater and build water confidence.

The Speedo Hydrospex Jr features a soft and flexible gasket frame that is built to handle the active lifestyle of children. The lenses also have antifog and UV protection for clear, squint-free vision at the pool.

Side-mounted brackets make adjusting strap length a breeze, and the soft silicone head straps won’t tug or pull at a child’s hair.

Like most swim goggles for children, the gasket is one size fits all. Children with hard-to-fit faces may struggle with the fixed nose bridge on the Hydrospex Jr.

Speedo offers the Hydrospex in several different playful and vibrant color patterns.

✅ Reasons to Buy: ❌ Things to Note: Best goggles for kids aged 6-14 years Hard to fit faces might have a hard time with the one-size-fits-all goggle gasket Soft and flexible gasket frame built for durability Extra wide lens and skirt for a watertight seal Multiple color and print options

Speedo Jr. Vanquisher 2.0

✅ Best youth swim goggles

The Speedo Jr. Vanquisher 2.0—yes, I know, Speedo again!—is the best goggle for young swimmers graduating from learn-to-swim and are starting to get into age group swimming.

Like the adult version, the Jr. Vanquisher 2.0 has a sleek and fast gasket design that sinks in comfortably into the eye socket for a leak-free fit, but with dimensions that are suitable for smaller faces.

The mirrored lens is perfect for reducing eye strain and eliminating glare when training and racing outdoors.

And each set of the Jr. Vanquisher 2.0 goggles comes with four nose-pieces so that youth swimmers can find that perfect fit.

Inexpensive, almost laughably durable, and made for high performance swimming in practice and competition, the Speedo Jr. Vanquisher 2.0 are the ideal goggles for youth swimmers keen on taking their swimming to the next level.

✅ Reasons to Buy ❌ Things to Note: Top youth swim goggle for age group swimmers Larger youth swimmers should opt for the adult version of the Vanquisher 2.0 goggles Mirrored lens to eliminate glare and reduce eye strain Four nose pieces for a custom fit Wide lens for full field of vision

Speedo Speed Socket 2.0

✅ Best goggles for training and racing

Looking for a swim goggle that can pull double-duty in swim training and on race day? The Speedo Speed Socket 2.0 are the perfect swim goggles for you.

With a slightly slimmer lens profile compared to the Vanquisher 2.0, the Speed Socket 2.0, as you can surmise from its name, is all about blinding, raw speed in the water.

The Speed Socket 2.0 also has slightly better peripheral vision, making it easier to see out to the sides and “forward” compared to the Vanquisher.

The hydrodynamic gasket design tucks neatly into your eye socket, reducing drag. A rubber skirt on the gasket suctions against the skin, creating a waterproof seal.

And the wide variety of colors and tints means you can find a Speed Socket 2.0 for every type of pool and brightness.

✅ Reasons to Buy ❌ Things to Note: Best swim goggles for training and racing Pricer than Vanquishers Low profile gasket Tons of colors and tint options Silicone head straps and multiple nose pieces

Swedish Swim Goggles

✅ Best for experienced swimmers

Swedish swim goggles are no-frills, old-school swimming goggles that offer an unparalleled field of vision and customization.

Beginner swimmers will notice that there is no skirt on the gasket of Swedish swim goggles. Just hard plastic through and through.

This is great news for swimmers who want maximum visibility in the pool—with no skirt or plastic gasket, you get more vision. But the hard plastic can leave some swimmers’ cheekbones sore after wear.

Swedish goggles are extremely inexpensive, with some brands like Sporti offering clear and colored Swedish goggles for $4-5 a set.

Speedo manufactures my preferred Swedish goggles. They offer a convenient 2-pack priced at around $20. This pack includes a mirrored and light blue lens, catering to outdoor swimming and indoor pools with lower lighting.

Part of the charm of Swedish goggles is that they require assembly. From the nose piece to slipping the head straps through the sides of the ocular lenses.

Obviously, this means they aren’t ready to go out of the box, but it does give you maximum flexibility for finding that perfect, leak-free fit with your swim goggles.

Additionally, Swedes don’t last as long as competing goggles as the head straps are made of latex, which degrades much faster when exposed to chlorine and UV rays compared to silicone.

✅ Reasons to Buy ❌ Things to Note: Maximum customizability Latex head straps degrade faster compared to silicone straps Budget-friendly Can leave face sore with some swimmers Excellent field of vision Requires assembly Low-profile gasket design Long-lasting anti-fog coating

Arena Cobra Ultra Swipe

✅ Best racing swim goggles

The Arena Cobra Ultra Swipe goggles are the fastest swim goggles in the pool. They have the thinnest gasket profile when it comes to goggles for competitive swimmers, industry-leading anti-fog technology, and a strap and side arm design for increased hydrodynamics in the water.

The Ultra Swipe is not just a fast racing swim goggle, it also boasts industry-leading anti-fog protection. The Swipe Anti-fog Technology resets each time you gently swipe the inside of the lens.

As young swimmers we are told to avoid wiping the inside of the lens of our goggles; the Arena Cobra Swipe goggles flip this advice on its head.

Beyond the hydrodynamic goggle profile and anti-fog, these are exceptionally comfortable goggles that look and perform great. Side arms along the side of the gasket reduce strap folds and tangling, further reducing drag when racing towards a new personal best time.

Arena offers the Cobra Ultra Swipe in a lot of different colors: at the time of writing, there were over 30 tint and color options.

The goggles are a bit pricey, especially compared to the Speedo Speed Socket 2.0s, but with the lightning-fast gasket design and unique anti-fog, the goggles are in a class of their own.

Comfortable, made for blazing speed, and incorporating the latest in true anti-fog protection, the Arena Cobra Ultra Swipes get the nod for fastest racing goggles in the pool.

✅ Reasons to Buy ❌ Things to Note: Best racing swim goggles Pricey compared to the Speed Socket 2.0 goggles Industry-leading anti-fog Five nose pieces for a perfect fit Available in 30+ tint and color combinations

Sporti S2 Optical Swim Goggles

✅ Best optical swim goggles

Have a prescription and don’t want to use contacts or glasses in the pool? The Sport S@ Optical Goggles are the ultimate budget-friendly optical goggles for maximum clarity and comfort in the pool.

The Sporti S2’s can be customized to your prescription with diopters ranging from -1.5 to -8.0. The goggle lenses can also be swapped out for people with varying prescriptions.

Even with the prescription, the Sporti S2 Goggles are less expensive compared to other popular goggles on the market, making it an excellent value pick. The Sporti S2 includes UV and antifog protection, three nose pieces for a custom fit, and silicone head straps that can be easily adjusted with a buckle.

Easy on the wallet, customizable to your prescriptions, and with configurable nose pieces and head straps, the Sporti S2 Optical swim goggles will help you swim with clear vision and comfort.

The primary limitation of these goggles is a common feature of prescription swim goggles: the limited variety of available colors and tints, with the S2 Optical goggles available only in two colors.

✅ Reasons to Buy ❌ Things to Note: Best optical swim goggles Like all optical swim goggles, limited tint and color options Budget-friendly pricing Available in diopter -1.5 to -8.0 Can be mixed and matched for variable prescriptions Mirrored lenses for outdoor swimming

FINIS Smart Goggles

✅ Best smart swim goggles

Swim goggle technology has grown in leaps and bounds in recent years. The materials have become more durable, custom swim goggles have emerged on the market, and in truly eye-popping fashion, swimmers can no view workout data in real-time inside their goggle lenses.

Yes, you read that correctly.

This started when the FORM Swim Goggles launched in 2019. FINIS launched their own smart goggles shortly thereafter.

While both devices are extremely functional and intuitive (both were designed by former competitive swimmers, after all), the FINIS Smart Goggles get the slight edge thanks to replaceable goggles and less obtrusive heads-up-display.

The dashboard in the heads-up-display can be customized to stream the things that matter most to your swimming, whether that’s average pace, stroke count, or distance swum.

The heads-up-display requires that you “look” to the side to see it, which means that it’s not always in front of your eyes. I prefer this when compared to the FORM goggles, which have an “always on” display.

As for the goggles themselves, they are very comfortable. The gasket held a watertight seal with the goggles during the several weeks of training and testing. They come with multiple nose pieces that can fit most swimmers. And the silicone head straps won’t crack and break over time.

Additionally, the goggles can be replaced. Should you choose to try a different goggle lens color or the goggles have gotten damaged, you can order a replacement goggle without having to reorder the heads-up-display unit.

Naturally, with the heads-up-display unit in the corner of the goggles, you lose a sizable field of view. The FINIS Smart Goggles also come with a significantly higher price point compared to non-smart goggles, with a fresh set of goggles with a HUD retailing for around $199.

For avid swimmers who enjoy analyzing data and keeping track of real-time metrics, or those looking to upgrade from traditional pace clocks or avoid wearing a swim watch, the FINIS Smart Goggles can be the game-changer for your swim workouts.

✅ Reasons to Buy ❌ Things to Note: Best overall smart swim goggles Pricey for casual swimmers Intuitive app that tracks everything in the water Lose peripheral vision from the HUD Replaceable goggles Leak-free fit with the goggle gasket Workout metrics can be edited in the app post-swim

Arena Cobra Wipe Tri

✅ Best open water swim goggles

The Arena Cobra Ultra Swipe Tri Goggles are the best open water swim goggles thanks to a stealthy gasket design, extra wide peripheral vision, durable build, and the best anti-fog technology in the business.

Open water swim goggles differ from pool goggles in several key respects, including a wider gasket for increased field of vision, larger overall goggle frame, and side-mounted buckles for quick strap adjustments when swimming.

Additionally, open water goggles feature polarized lenses for eliminating glare and eye strain from the sun.

The Arena Cobra Ultra Tri—an open water version of the Ultra Cobra reviewed earlier—checks all of those boxes and more.

Like it’s pool cousin, the Ultra Tri has game-changing anti-fog that rests the coating with several gentle swipes of the finger, perfect for longlasting goggle clarity on open water.

While many open water swim goggles can be bulky, the Arena Cobra Tri goggles are quite slim, making them a “fast” goggle.

Each set of the Arena Cobra Swipe Tri comes with multiple nose pieces, side-mounted buckles for quick head strap adjustments, and multiple color options to swim and look great in open water.

The Arena Cobra Swipe Tri is a premium open water swim goggle, retailing for slightly more compared to other leading open water swim goggles like the Aqua Sphere Kayenne and Speedo Future Biofuse Goggles.

✅ Reasons to Buy: ❌ Things to Note: Extra wide field of vision for sighting and getting bearings Pricier compared to other popular open water swimming goggles Anti-fog technology that resets with several gentle swipes of the lens Polarized lens and multiple color and tint options Comfortable gasket skirt for extended wear

Buyer’s Guide: How to Choose the Best Swimming Goggles

Choosing the right swim goggles is a lot easier once you understand the nuances in finding that perfect fit.

Here are the key things to navigate when wading through the different goggles for your needs:

Type of Swimming

Pool goggles are designed for speed, with low-profile lenses, variable tint options, and training features like enhanced anti-fog and real-time data metrics in a heads-up display.

Open-water swimmers and triathletes should prioritize a larger gasket for an increased field of view and a polarized lens to eliminate glare and make it easier to get your bearings.

Swim goggles for splashing around, like the Speedo Hydrospex, are geared for recreational use and feature a mix of larger gasket and lens sizes with a low price point.

Fit and Comfort

The perfect swim goggles should maintain a watertight seal, fit comfortably around the eyes without causing any irritation, and not leave long-lasting marks on the face after wearing them.

Getting the perfect goggle fit comes down to having multiple nose pieces (or fully customizable nosepieces, as with Swedish swim goggles), adjustable head straps, and the right ocular lenses for your face.

Lens type

Swim goggles are designed to provide maximum vision. The lens influences how well you can see. For swimmers doing laps outdoors, look for a mirrored or polarized lens to reduce eye strain.

Indoor lap swimmers should opt for goggles with a clear or colored lens that increases vision in darker swimming pools.

All the swim goggles we chose in this list also feature UV protection to shield the eyes when swimming outdoors.

Anti-fog

Excess fogging is one of the most common issues swimmers have with swim goggles.

While all swim goggles come with anti-fog coating in the lens, visibility can be maintained by applying aftermarket anti-fog solution to the goggles, gently rinsing the goggles with lukewarm water after swimming to remove lingering chlorine, and avoiding wiping the lens.

Peripheral vision

Field of vision is crucial for swimmers so they can see the walls, other swimmers, finish races on a full stroke, and properly sight and get their bearings when swimming outdoors.

Consider the shape and size of the goggles’ lenses for an unobstructed field of vision.

Wide-angle lenses are ideal for open-water swimming, providing a broader field of vision. On the other hand, racing goggles equipped with curved lenses offer exceptional peripheral vision while maintaining a sleek profile in the water.

Slim profile

Swim goggles vary slightly in gasket thickness. The slimmest and most hydrodynamic swim goggles on the market, the Arena Cobra Ultra Swipes, are just 0.5” thick, making them the best choice for racing and reducing as much drag as possible.

Other low-profile swim goggles include:

Speedo Speed Sockets 2.0 – 0.7”

Speedo LZR Pure Focus – 0.7”

Speedo Vanquisher – 0.8”

Slim profile goggles don’t just reduce drag; they are also more likely to stay firmly in place when diving into the water, giving swimmers more confidence when racing.

Training features

Swim goggles have moved beyond allowing us to see underwater to becoming a training partner and coach. The latest generation of swimming goggles, which include smart goggles from FINIS and FORM, feature real-time swim workout metrics in the lens of your goggles.

Smart goggles and the tracking apps they are packaged with can be a hugely motivating option for swimmers who train solo or who thrive from training with lots of data at their fingertips.

Wrapping Things Up

Swim goggles are one of the essentials for getting the most out of your time in the water, whether it’s a casual noon-hour lap swim or gearing up to compete at the Olympics.

The best swim goggles improve vision, protect the eyes, and make swimming a more enjoyable experience.

By considering the features outlined in this guide, you can confidently select the perfect pair of swim goggles tailored to your swimming style and preferences, ensuring optimal comfort, performance, and clarity underwater.

Happy swimming!