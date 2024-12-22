Ellen Reynolds Shatters 26 Individual Masters World Records in 2024

Courtesy: Kelly Palace

Extraordinary isn’t a strong enough word to describe the performances of Ellen Reynolds in 2024. Reynolds, new to the Women’s 60-64 age group in 2024, has set an unprecedented 26 Masters World records this year between Long Course and Short Course Meters, solidifying her legacy as one of the greatest Masters swimmers in history. She’s also been a part of 5 world-record-setting relays as a member of Team Redbird Masters.

Reynolds, who was a recent guest on Champion’s Mojo: The Masters Swim Pod, said she started Masters swimming in her 40s and attributes her success to two decades of consistency, discipline, and adaptability. “It’s taken me 10 to 20 years to get to where I am now,” she shared. “I just work as hard as I possibly can on whatever it is I want to do.”

Her records span a remarkable range, from the shortest sprints, like the 50 backstroke and fly, to the grueling 1500-meter freestyle, showcasing her versatility. Despite her impressive achievements, Ellen remains humble and focused on enjoying the sport. “If I had to stop swimming tomorrow, I think I would be good.”

One of the more interesting stats is that Ellen holds a world record in every event except the 50 free, 50 breast, 100 breast, and 200 fly. And she didn’t just break these world records—she demolished them by large margins.

Balancing a demanding career as a pediatric surgeon with her swimming, Ellen just retired in September after 25 years in the field. Her work ethic as a surgeon often influenced her approach to swimming. “No parent wants me to come out from an operation and say, ‘Oh, I got tired, I can’t do it.’ I apply that same determination to my swimming.” This year, Ellen isn’t just grateful for her fast swimming. She said, “I’d like to say thank you to all of the volunteers running the swim meets. I couldn’t have done it without them!”

To hear more about her training and preparation for such a feat, you can listen to her Champion’s Mojo Podcast interview here: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1273526/episodes/15702527-world-record-setter-and-surgeon-ellen-reynolds-raises-the-bar-ep-255.mp3?download=true.

Ellen Reynolds’ World Record-Breaking Achievements in Masters Swimming (2024)

Long Course Meters (LCM)

100 Freestyle : 1:03.70 (08-25-24)

200 Freestyle : 2:16.57 (08-22-24)

400 Freestyle : 4:48.61 (08-25-24)

800 Freestyle : 10:16.64 (07-06-24)

1500 Freestyle : 19:10.59 (07-06-24)

50 Backstroke : 32.68 (07-07-24)

100 Backstroke : 1:10.22 (02-28-24)

200 Backstroke : 2:30.58 (02-27-24)

200 Breaststroke : 3:00.11 (03-02-24)

100 Butterfly : 1:08.24 (08-24-24)

200 Individual Medley (IM) : 2:32.30 (07-27-24)

400 Individual Medley (IM) : 5:30.07 (03-03-24)

Short Course Meters (SCM)

100 Freestyle : 1:01.80 (12-06-24)

200 Freestyle : 2:13.66 (05-24-24)

400 Freestyle : 4:42.58 (05-25-24)

800 Freestyle : 9:43.40 (12-08-24)

1500 Freestyle : 18:47.25 (05-26-24)

50 Backstroke : 31.55 (05-26-24)

100 Backstroke : 1:07.82 (04-21-24)

200 Backstroke : 2:25.55 (04-20-24)

200 Breaststroke : 2:51.23 (04-20-24)

50 Butterfly : 30.18 (12-07-24)

100 Butterfly : 1:07.79 (05-25-24)

100 Individual Medley (IM) : 1:09.11 (05-24-24)

200 Individual Medley (IM) : 2:28.63 (04-19-24)

400 Individual Medley (IM) : 5:22.55 (12-07-24)

