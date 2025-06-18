6 Ways This Book Will Help You Build Explosive Underwaters This Season

The underwater dolphin kick has become an essential part of the toolkit for competitive swimmers serious about performance.

But mastering the technique, strength/power of the movement, breath control, and training it properly can feel overwhelming. Where do you start? What actually works? How do elite swimmers make it look so effortless?

That’s where The Dolphin Kick Manual kicks in the chlorinated door like the Kool-Aid Man.

Build on over 140 peer-reviewed studies and insights from Olympians, NCAA champions, and world-class coaches, this 240-page guide is your ultimate resource for developing a faster, more efficient underwater dolphin kick.

Here are six ways that The Dolphin Kick Manual will help you finally take the guesswork and frustration out of your underwater dolphin kick:

1. Elite dolphin kicking technique

Technique is everything in the UDK. From body position and core engagement to foot positioning and hip rotation, the dolphin kick’s technique is crucial for moving efficiently and rapidly through the water.

The Dolphin Kick Manual breaks down every phase of the kicking motion so that you can see how elite swimmers power through the water. You’ll also be able to diagnose technical areas to improve at the pool.

If your dolphin kick technique feels sloppy or like you are kicking through Jello, this book gives you the clarity to fix it, and fix it fast.

2. Master undulation

Undulation is the heartbeat of a kick-butt underwater dolphin kick. It’s what gives your kick rhythm, the feet nuclear-levels of “whip,” and reduces drag and cranks up speed. It’s that important!

But mastering the wave-like motion of efficient undulation has always been shrouded in fog.

The Dolphin Kick Manual shows you how to sequence the body-wave, and gives you a full set of tools, exercises, and drills to develop undulation smoother than a world-class shave down.

3. Improving breath control

Along with the many challenges of fast dolphin kicking is the fact that we are doing it while holding our breath! Staying under the water, relaxed, confident, and surfacing when we want to, and not because we have to, is the dream.

The book provides swimmers (and coaches) a practical and evidence-based roadmap to improve CO 2 tolerance, improve respiratory function, and kick off the wall stronger and without worrying about gasping for air on the breakout. (And yes—we are going to do it safely!)

4. Pro breakout strategies

Swimmers commonly ruin a great dive or push-off by kicking too early, gliding for too long, going too deep, or even using the wrong kick as they breakout.

The book walks you through ideal glide and kicking depths, when to start kicking, and even discusses some sneaky strategies for maximizing your breakout for faster surface swimming.

A fast dolphin kick is even more effective when paired with a sleek breakout and an well-timed glide.

5. Big training section

Once you’ve got your dolphin kick technique dialed in, we are going to train the absolute chlorine out of it.

Everything from essential UDK training habits to dryland to mobility/flexibility to essential core training exercises, The Dolphin Kick Manual arms you with the training tools to conquer your underwaters.

6. Highly practical

The goal with this book was to inform, for sure, but also to give you a springboard into improvement today at the pool.

That’s why:

Each section has actionable next steps – Drills, exercises, training tips, and mental cues are included in each section. Perfect for swimmers who know exactly what aspects of the UDK they want to improve and are looking for tools to get after it.

– Drills, exercises, training tips, and mental cues are included in each section. Perfect for swimmers who know exactly what aspects of the UDK they want to improve and are looking for tools to get after it. 20 dolphin kick sets – The book includes a collection of sets that swimmers can use to target general UDK conditioning, power, strength, tempo, technique, top end speed, and more. Each set has key instructions and notes so that you can get the most from them.

– The book includes a collection of sets that swimmers can use to target general UDK conditioning, power, strength, tempo, technique, top end speed, and more. Each set has key instructions and notes so that you can get the most from them. 6-Week Action Plan – Consistency is the name of the game, and the book comes with a six-week printable Action Plan so that you can stay accountable and consistent once the initial wave of excitement has washed over you.

The enterprising swimmer knows that it’s not enough to know what to do. Taking action is the big determining factor of success.

And The Dolphin Kick Manual is designed specifically to help you to take full-throttle action in pursuit of faster kicking.

Who is this book for?

The Dolphin Kick Manual was written for:

✅ Swimmers who want to master UDK technique, train smart, and smash some PBs

✅ Swim coaches looking for evidence-based information to help their swimmers kick more efficiently

✅ Experienced swimmers who are frustrated with not seeing improvement and want a clear, proven guide for success

One more thing….

The Dolphin Kick Manual was not written for beginner swimmers.

The eBook is for the experienced swimmer (or swim coach) who understands the importance of the UDK and its role in high-performance results on race day.

Ready to get started?

