Steven Bostick Resigns As Ouachita Baptist Head Coach

Courtesy: OBU Athletics

ARKADELPHIA – Steven Bostick has submitted his resignation as the head swimming & diving coach at Ouachita Baptist University to pursue a coaching opportunity in his home state of Florida.

Bostick had been the men’s and women’s swimming & diving head coach at Ouachita since April of 2014 and also had a stint as the women’s cross country coach from 2016-18.

Throughout his tenure leading the swimming & diving teams, Bostick recruited and coached a dozen All-Americans and even more Academic All-Americans and was named the New South Intercollegiate Swim Conference Coach of the Year three times, including back-to-back honors in the 2024 and 2025 seasons. This past year, Bostick led the men’s team to the NSISC championship and an unblemished 10-0 record in dual meets. The NSISC championship was the first conference title for the men’s team since 2000.

“Coach Bostick has done an outstanding job of building and sustaining a highly-successful swimming & diving program here at Ouachita,” said Director of Athletics David Sharp . “We are thankful for his leadership and wish him and his family all the best as they begin a new chapter.”

Bostick earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting at Ouachita in 2008 and was a four-year letterman for the Tigersharks. Before coming back to Ouachita in 2014, he worked in the business sector and coached high school swimming. He also owned and coached at High Tide Aquatics in Gainesville, Florida.

“I would like to thank Ouachita for the many years she took care of me as a student and coach,” said Bostick. “The university will always be on and in my heart. I’d also like to thank President Sells and Coach Sharp for giving me such a wonderful opportunity. I was lucky to be surrounded by a brilliant coaching staff and mentored by Jim Dann, Mike McGhee, Garry Crowder, and Danny Prescott. Finally, the athletes and alumni that believed in me and supported rebuilding a financially stable and competitive program that will remain for future generations. My family is looking forward to this new opportunity. Tebow, in particular, is on the lookout for a Merle to chase.”

The search for the next head coach is underway. Inquiries should be emailed to [email protected].