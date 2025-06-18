Michigan State Champion Joshua Martin Sends Verbal To Xavier University

Joshua Martin, a butterfly specialist, committed to swimming at Xavier University this fall.

Martin comes out of the Kalamazoo, Michigan area. He competes for the South West Y Sharks and attended Mattawan High School.

“I believe I really connected with Xavier and I know I will grow as a person and a swimmer as I compete there,” Martin said about the next step of his swimming career.

A two-time state champion at the Michigan Open, Martin can make an impact in Cincinnati from day one in the butterfly events. His 200 fly (1:50.81) and 100 fly (48.76) personal best would both have made the A final at the 2025 Big East conference championships.

Martin’s Best SCY Times:

200 fly: 1:50.81

100 fly: 48.76

100 free: 47.15

50 free: 21.29

200 free: 1:46.58

During his freshman year, Martin will train with senior Aiden Learner, the reigning 200 fly Conference Champion and Xavier’s school record holder in the event. He will also have an in-class butterfly training partner in Zakary Guenther, who also starts at Xavier this fall.