6 Tips for More Explosive Flip Turns (and Faster Times)

Swimming fast on race day is the result of a lot of hard work and focus. We spend countless hours refining technique, building larger aerobic/anaerobic capabilities, obsessing over tech suit fabrics, timing that pre-race snack, and so on.

But one of the most underrated parts of peak chlorinated performance is getting in and out of the walls fast. Turns are one of the most underutilized opportunities for swimmers to separate from the field.

And it’s something you do over and over in training anyway, so why not make them elite?

Here are some tips for how swimmers can level up their turns and see faster performances on race day.

Attack the Wall

Swimmers often unconsciously glide or slow down into the wall to time their rotation perfectly. But this hesitation kills momentum.

A 2023 study by Puel et al. found a strong correlation between approach velocity and total turn time. The faster swimmers approached the wall, the better their overall turn performance. Obvious? Yes. Do swimmers still slow down into the wall? Also yes.

Swimmers will often fall into the habit of downshifting and coasting into the turn. It’s understandable: there’s a very rigid bulkhead/wall approaching, and every instinct in your brain is telling you to pump the brakes.

Full speed ahead.

Don’t Breathe Into the Wall

As we charge into the turn, we are trying to time that final stroke so that we don’t begin the turn rotation on a half stroke or extended glide.

We are also trying to time a big, final breath before going into breath-hold mode through the turn, glide, underwater phase, and the first stroke or two at the surface.

But not breathing into the turn can have some big performance benefits.

Research by Faelli et al. (2021) analyzed the differences between swimmers who breathed into the turn and those who didn’t. The no breath group had faster overall turn times, shorter rotation times (e.g. faster tumbling), and even pushed off with more speed.

Not breathing into the wall is one of those skills that our coaches are on us about from an early age, and can pay dividends on the walls and more importantly, on the clock.

Tumble Tight

A slow, wide, or loose turn bleeds time and energy. The best swimmers execute compact, fast somersaults with minimal drag and maximal control.

The tighter the rotation, the faster and more efficient the movement, and the quicker you explode out of the turn.

Practice turning in a narrow, controlled window. Keep your knees tucked, chin close, and body streamlined through the turn.

Balance Wall Contact and Push-Off Force

Elite swimmers don’t hang out on the wall. They plant their feet and go. This lightning-fast contact, having “quick feet,” is paired with a powerful push-off that launches them into their streamline.

But the trick isn’t just about being fast. If you rush the ole foot planting without getting a solid and sturdy foot placement, you’ll lose power.

On the other hand, if you take a while to settle into the perfect power position on the wall, you stall momentum and add unnecessary time to the turn.

That’s why finding the right balance between minimal contact time and forceful push-off is essential. Exercises like plyometrics and even jumping rope can help better condition quick and powerful foot placement.

And of course, make an effort to find that balance during the countless opportunities in training each day.

Tight Streamline = Free Speed

The streamline is arguably the “freest” speed you can generate in the water. There’s no extra effort required, just good body positioning and tension.

Watch Kyle Chalmers or Gretchen Walsh or Caeleb Dressel push off a wall. It’s tight, locked-in, and direct. They’re not just coasting, they’re maximizing momentum.

Lock in a tight streamline each time you push off the wall. Maximize the increased speed from a fast approach and tight tumble. Engage your core, squeeze your head like a pimple with your shoulders, and keep your body aligned from fingertips to toes.

Explosive Dolphin Kicks

A quick turn, powerful push-off, and tight streamline have taken you this far, and now it’s time to transition to the surface. Our journey to that first stroke is piloted by a series of explosive and propulsive dolphin kicks.

When executed well, these kicks allow swimmers to travel at speeds faster than surface swimming.

A study by Veiga and Roig (2017) showed that elite sprinters were 5–10% faster during their first few strokes after the breakout compared to their mid-pool swimming speed. Thanks in part to clean, powerful underwaters and having the wherewithal to surface before kicking speeds decelerated too much.

While typically treated as a standalone skill (and rightfully so), dolphin kicking is technically part of the turn phase. How powerfully and efficiently you uncork them can make or break the momentum you carry out of the walls.

Rinse, Repeat, Dominate

From attacking the wall with speed to executing a clean breakout, each piece of the overall turn is part of a fluid process that separates great swimmers from the pack.

A lot of it is just mental. The simple act of remembering to focus on attacking the walls a little more aggressively over the course of those hundreds of turns each day at practice.

So build these habits into your training. Refine them in your race prep. And when it’s time to race, rely on the awesome turns you shaped in practice.

