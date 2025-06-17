Izabella Bartling Joins Family Legacy At University of Nebraska at Kearney

Izabella Bartling, a 3x Colorado High School State qualifier, will attend the University of Nebraska at Kearney (UNK) in the fall, following the footsteps of several family members.

Bartling told SwimSwam:

“After meeting Coach Trelka & the Aqua Lopers my decision to join the team was easy. They were all very nice & welcoming. My grandparents, Ed & Eve Scantling, worked at UNK so I grew up visiting Kearney. My grandmother, mother & aunt are all alumni. I am excited to continue my academic & athletic careers at UNK!”

Bartling attended Wellington High School, where she helped build the brand new joint swim team between Wellington and Timnath High School for three years. She also competed for the Fort Collins Area Swim Team in club swimming over the summer of 2024.

The UNK commit capped off her high school career at the CHSAA Girls 3A State Championship Meet. There, Bartling led off both the 200 freestyle and 200 medley relays, hitting new 50 free and 50 back personal bests of 29.57 and 35.75 in the process. Having only begun swimming in high school, Bartling has the opportunity to improve in the pool for four years alongside her Lopers teammates while walking the same halls that several family members did.

Bartling’s Best SCY Times

100 free – 1:04.60*

50 free – 29.57

200 free – 2:25.31*

*Altitude adjusted