Doha 2024, Day 4 Asian Recap: Honda Pulls Through For 200 Fly Gold

Night four of the 2024 World Championships not only brought the first Japanese gold medalist in Doha but the evening’s session also made history for the nation.

For the first time, a Japanese swimmer topped the men’s 200m butterfly World Championships podium, courtesy of Tomoru Honda.

22-year-old Honda hit the wall in a time of 1:53.88, beating out Italy’s Alberto Razzetti and Austria’s Martin Espernberger. The former touched in 1:54.65 and the latter clocked 1:55.16.

Making Honda’s accomplishment even more impressive is the fact that the Olympic silver medalist is competing in Doha with a sprained ankle.

Before this evening, no Japanese male swimmer had ever earned World Championships gold in this 200m fly event. The closest the nation came was silver and on several occasions.

Japanese Men’s 200 Fly World Championships Medalists

2003 Barcelona – Takashi Yamamoto, silver

2005 Montreal – Takeshi Matsuda, silver

2009 Rome – Takeshi Matsuda, bronze

2011 Shanghai – Takeshi Matsuda, silver

2017 Budapest – Daiya Seto, bronze

2019 Gwangju – Daiya Seto, silver

2022 Budapeset – Tomoru Honda, bronze

2023 Fukuoka – Tomoru Honda, bronze

Honda earned silver at the 2020 Olympic Games on his home turf in a time of 1:53.73. Since then, he’s posted times of 1:52.70 (December 2022), 1:53.15 (September 2023) and 1:53.34 (April 2023) as a testament to his consistency.

The Japanese Olympic Trials are happening in March, a month earlier than the typical timeframe of April. That means Honda has about a month to repair his ankle but he’s already well beneath the Japanese Swimming Federation (JASF) mandated qualification time of 1:55.27 needed to punch a ticket to Paris.

National/Continental Records Through Day 4:

China Men’s 100m free – Pan Zhanle , 46.80 *WORLD RECORD Women’s 100m breast – Tang Qianting , 1:05.27

Hong Kong Women’s 100m breast – Siobhan Haughey , 1:05.92



