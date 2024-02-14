No Changes to Olympic Field for Mixed Medley Relay (But US Catches a Spark)

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

The US made a statement swim to win gold in the mixed medley relay on Wednesday in Doha, but not much changed in terms of Olympic qualifying.

The mixed medley relay has been an adventure for Team USA in the past few years, from poor lineup decisions to poor performances, but on Wednesday the group of Hunter Armstrong, Nic Fink, Claire Curzan, and Kate Douglass combined for a 3:40.22. That’s only .03 seconds short of what they did at last year’s World Championships with a full roster at their disposal.

Fink and Douglass both return from the 2023 relay, and both were slower in 2024 than last year, as was Armstrong the leadoff leg vis-a-vis Ryan Murphy (about a second off). But all of that was more-than-made-up-for by Claire Curzan splitting 56.54 on the butterfly leg.

Historically, American coaches have had the luxury in relays, especially in medley relays, of just being able to choose the best swimmers in the world. But as the world has gotten better, and the US’ lineup has gotten more complicated, that selection has become more crucial – especially in this mixed medley relay where there are even more variables. The pieces will often be there for a medal-worthy, or gold medal-worthy, relay, but picking the right ones is more difficult than it used to be.

Aside from that, World Aquatics got at least some relief from the fact that Israel’s mixed 400 medley relay remained in the top 16 and qualified for the Olympics. There have been ongoing negotiations between the Israeli federation and World Aquatics about an alternative pathway for Olympic relay qualifying given that many Israeli swimmers wouldn’t come to Qatar because of ongoing political tensions between the two nations.

Neither organization has reported any conclusions to those conversations, and there are still other Israeli relays on the bubble for Worlds qualifying, but for this race, at least, the need for an extra qualifying meet has been eliminated.

The only movement in the rankings was that Poland improved their seed – though they would have been ‘in’ even without the quarter-second improvement from 2023 Worlds to 2024 Worlds. If any qualified nations decline their spots, South Africa and Spain both improved their qualifying spots, moving past New Zealand to be the top two alternates.

RELAY SELECTION PROCEDURE (IN BRIEF)

The top 3 finishing relays from the 2023 World Championships automatically qualified. The next 13 slots come from the best times among the combination of heats and finals at the 2023 and 2024 World Championships.

Because all of the finalists for 2024 Worlds are in the top 16 relay, the finals tonight won’t impact selections (though it may impact seedings). That means the field is set, pending countries declining their selections.

Their is no host country automatic allocation for the Olympics and France is already qualified thanks to their time from 2023 Worlds. Unlike in past years, there is no “free-for-all” best times in the qualifying period to worry about, so the field should be set at this point, with the exception of any scratches.

The Field