Warning to Swimmers: My Nightmare With Eczema From My Goggles

Today, I want to share a harrowing experience I went through as a swimmer—a nightmare that started with my goggles and led to years of a debilitating skin condition which started as worsening eczema and led to an even more devastating battle with topical steroid withdrawal syndrome (TSWS). This is not just my story but also a warning for anyone who might be struggling with itchy skin, eczema, or considering using topical steroids to manage these conditions.

It all began innocently enough. Like all swimmers, I spent hours in goggles, and over time, I developed eczema around my eyes. My eye doctor prescribed a small tube of FML, a light topical steroid ointment for eyelids and eyes. At first, it worked like magic, clearing up the redness almost instantly. But this was only the beginning of a nightmare.

Topical steroids, introduced in the 1950s, were initially hailed as a breakthrough for treating eczema and other inflammatory skin conditions. However, their long-term effects were not well understood, nor properly researched to this day. While they reduce inflammation and clear up rashes in the short term, they can cause severe side effects, including systemic skin and adrenal problems, more alarmingly, addiction. My eczema spread beyond my eyes to my neck, mouth, and other parts of my body. I found myself using increasingly potent steroids—creams, pills, and even injections—just to keep the symptoms at bay.

Eventually, I realized that the steroids were not curing my eczema but worsening it. When I tried to stop using them, my skin turned bright red, a reaction known as topical steroid withdrawal syndrome (TSWS). TSWS is a condition where the skin becomes addicted to steroids, and stopping them triggers severe inflammation. My entire body reacted, and for two years, I was housebound and bedridden. My skin was red, oozing, and unbearably itchy. The itch was soul-sucking, far worse than anything I had ever experienced.

The journey to recovery was long and grueling. I discovered TSWS through an article on “eyelid dermatitis to red skin syndrome to cure.” I contacted the author, Dr. Marvin Rapaport, a dermatologist specializing in TSWS. He confirmed my condition and guided me through the withdrawal process. It was a painful, years-long battle, but I slowly began to heal. Over time, my flares became less severe, and my skin started to recover.

This experience changed my life and inspired me to co-found the International Topical Steroid Awareness Network (ITSAN) with Dr. Rapaport in 2012. ITSAN is now a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness about TSWS. We’ve come a long way from being dismissed as “internet quacks” to partnering with major organizations like the American Academy of Dermatology and the National Eczema Association. 31 million Americans have eczema, a common itchy skin condition and the estimate of the number of cases of TSWS in the U.S. is 10 percent of those with eczema that use topical steroids.

As swimmers, we often face skin issues due to prolonged exposure to chlorine and other irritants. While topical steroids might seem like a quick fix, they are not a cure. There are safer alternatives to manage eczema, such as identifying and avoiding triggers, using barrier creams, and exploring non-steroidal treatments.

If you or someone you know is struggling with eczema, please think twice before using topical steroids. TSWS is a devastating condition but entirely preventable. Through awareness and education, we can ensure that no one else has to endure the nightmare I went through. Let’s keep swimming a source of joy and health, not pain.

For more information, visit ITSAN at itsan.org.

