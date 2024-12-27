Arizona Rolls BYU in Combined Dual, Daleiden Pops 42.8 100 Free

ARIZONA vs BYU (COMBINED DUAL)

12/20-12/21, 2024

Hillenbrand Aquatic Center

SCY (25 Yards)

RESULTS

TEAM SCORES

WOMEN

Arizona – 217 BYU – 131

MEN

Arizona – 240 BYU – 107

Arizona hosted BYU for a dual meet this past weekend, emerging victorious in both men’s and women’s team scoring. The Wildcats defeated the Cougars 217-131 in the women’s meet, while they won the men’s meet by a 240-107 decision.

Paige Armstrong was excellent for the Wildcats, winning two individual events. She took the women’s 100 back in 53.58, touching 1st by well over a second. She then went on to win the women’s 200 IM in 2:02.12. Armstrong also raced the 200 back, but swam exhibition, clocking a 1:58.27. Armstrong was solid leading off the Arizona women’s 400 medley relay as well, swimming a 53.30. Eleni Gewalt (59.95), Maryam Sheikhalizadehkhangh (54.13), and Alyssa Schwengel (49.63) made up the other legs of that relay, which swam a 3:37.01.

Following that relay, Gewalt would go on to win the women’s 100 breast in 1:00.46. She would also take 2nd in the 200 breast with a 2:13.17. BYU’s Mackenzie Miller had a fantastic race in the 200 breast, winning decisively with a 2:10.17.

Arizona’s Haakon Naughton put up a great swim in the men’s 200 fly, clocking a 1:43.85. Wildcat freshman Joel Nace wasn’t far behind, swimming a 1:44.80. Naughton also won the men’s 200 IM with a 1:47.19.

Arizona’s Ralph Daleiden was another bright spot at the meet, taking the men’s 100 free in 43.34. He finished just ahead of teammate Hunter Ingram, who touched in 43.52. Daleiden would go on to put up a very impressive 1:33.64 in the 200 free.

Daleiden was even better for the Wildcats in the men’s 400 free relay, leading the team off in 42.88. Arizona’s ‘A’ squad would end up winning the race, seeing Aidan Flanagan (43.47), Taylor Luck (43.43), and Miles Bottai (43.68) close out the final legs of the relay. They clocked a final time of 2:53.46.

Wildcat freshman Kayman Neal had a very nice swim in the women’s 200 back, winning the race in 1:56.18.