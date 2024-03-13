Gabe Jett on Opting for Westmont Over Pac-12s, Only Racing 500 Free vs Stanford

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT

Gabe Jett was one of a handful of the members of the Cal men’s swim team that opted to race at the Pro Swim in Westmont over the Pac-12 conference championships this past weekend.

With the US Olympic Trials in June fast approaching, LCM race reps are at a premium and we’ve seen this course of action taken by Cal head coach Dave Durden before. In 2016, Ryan Murphy, Jacob Pebley, and Josh Prenot all skipped the Pac-12 Championships to go to a Pro Swim stop to race LCM. All three would go on to make the Olympic team that year (Ryan Murphy also noted that interestingly enough, that year was also his best NCAA Championships ever, just weeks after competing in LCM at the Pro Swim).

Jett also made an interesting lineup decision at the Cal/Stanford dual, only swimming the 500 free individually, where he dropped a massive 4:10.43.