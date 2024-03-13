Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

NCAA Psych Sheets, Men’s Pac-12s, and the Westmont Pro Swim | SWIMSWAM BREAKDOWN

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss the 2024 Men’s NCAA Pre-Scratch Psych Sheets, Men’s Pac-12 Championships, and the Pro Swim Series stop in Westmont.

  • 0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown Introduction
  • 0:56 2024 Men’s NCAA Pre-Scratch Psych Sheets
  • 9:59 Men’s Pac-12 Championships
  • 23:50 Westmont Pro Swim

SINK or SWIM

  • 31:50 Will ASU Men win NCAA Title?
  • 32:31 Will anyone have a start controversy/malfunction at the 2024 US Trials?
  • 35:13 Will the US Female Olympic draught in the 200 IM get broken in Paris?
  • 37:07 Will anyone break one of Caeleb Dressel‘s NCAA records in a few weeks?

Diehard
30 minutes ago

Thoughts from Peanut Gallery
Men’s NCs-I think Bob chose their lineup to maximize Golds, not points! They have the meet won….if they choke and swim slowly, then they would lose no matter what events they are in!
ASU is like the UVA women have been. They always swim fast and people keep doubting them to go even faster and they do! I am not doubting Todd until they swim flat at a big meet. Cal men just don’t have the thoroughbreds this year….or enough of them.
When making men’s 500 free record, a better comparison would have been Dolan’s swim from 29 years when he went 4:08 in a paper brief! 29 years ago!!!

Westmont-I thought Huske… Read more »

