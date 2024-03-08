Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 Pro Swim Series – Westmont: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT

The third night of the 2024 Pro Swim Series stop in Westmont has arrived with finals of the 200 butterfly, 50 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 200 breaststroke, and 400 freestyle on tonight’s schedule.

That means top-seeded Olympic medalists such as Regan Smith, Abbey Weitzeil, Lilly King, and Kieran Smith will all be in action on Friday night. Smith is taking on a tough 200 fly/100 back double during this session.

We should also see some fun battles tonight in the men’s 100 back between Justin Ress (54.50) and Ryan Murphy (55.12) and in the men’s 50 free between Jack Alexy (22.28), Ryan Held (22.48), and Caeleb Dressel (22.65). Wednesday’s 800 free champion, Claire Weinstein, will try to hold off Paige Madden (4:13.69) in the 400 free.

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

  • World Record: Zige Liu — 2:01.81 (2009)
  • American Record: Regan Smith — 2:03.87 (2023)
  • Pro Swim Series Record: Summer McIntosh — 2:05.05 (2023)
  • US Open Record: Regan Smith — 2:03.87 (2023)

Top 8:

  1. Regan Smith (SUN) – 2:04.80
  2. Dakota Luther (TXLA) – 2:08.94
  3. Leah Shackley (BRY) – 2:12.03
  4. Kelsey Zhang (UN-PC) – 2:12.49
  5. Leah Gingrich (KA) – 2:12.87
  6. Callie Dickinson (ABSC) – 2:15.01
  7. Haley Halsall (UN-IL) – 2:18.19
  8. Hana Shimizu-Bowers (UN-IL) – 2:20.65

Regan Smith was under her own American record pace at the 150-meter mark, fading down the stretch but still dominating the 200 fly final by more than four seconds with a winning time of 2:04.80. That mark would have won the world title last month by more than two seconds. Smith took down Summer McIntosh‘s Pro Swim Series record (2:05.05) from last year in the process. She’ll return to the pool in just a few events for the 100 back final.

Dakota Luther placed 2nd in 2:08.94, a couple seconds shy of her personal-best 2:06.79 from last summer. Leah Shackley, a 17-year-old NC State commit, narrowly missed her lifetime best (2:11.93 from last July) with her 3rd-place effort of 2:12.03.

Kelsey Zhang, 16, placed 4th in 2:12.49, within a tenth of her personal-best 2:12.40 from last July.

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

  • World Record: Kristof Milak — 1:50.34 (2022)
  • American Record: Michael Phelps — 1:51.51 (2009)
  • Pro Swim Series Record: Luca Urlando — 1:53.84 (2019)
  • US Open Record: Michael Phelps — 1:52.20 (2008)

Top 8:

  1. Luca Urlando (DART) – 1:56.25
  2. Chase Kalisz (SUN) – 1:56.67
  3. Dare Rose (CAL) – 1:57.54
  4. Zach Harting (CARD) – 1:57.65
  5. Nick Albiero (MTC) – 1:58.34
  6. Aaron Shackell (CSC-IN) – 1:59.45
  7. Jack Dahlgren (TRI) – 2:00.81

DQ – Thomas Heilman (CA-Y)

Luca Urlando posted his fastest 200 fly time since his shoulder surgery in 2022, holding off Chase Kalisz (1:56.67) with a winning time of 1:56.25. Urlando owns a lifetime best of 1:53.84 from 2019 while Kalisz has been as fast as 1:54.79 in 2017.

Dare Rose (1:57.54) reached the wall just about a tenth ahead of Zach Harting (1:57.65) for 3rd place. Zach Harting (1:57.65), Nick Albiero (1:58.34), and Aaron Shackell (1:59.45) rounded out the remaining sub-2:00 finishers in the A-final. Gabriel Jett (1:59.26) and Vili Sivec (1:59.90) also broke the two-minute barrier in the B-final.

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINAL

  • World Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 23.61 (2023)
  • American Record: Kate Douglass (USA) – 23.91 (2024)
  • Pro Swim Series Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 24.17 (2016)
  • U.S Open Record: Abbey Weitzeil (USA) – 24.00 (2023)

Top 8:

  1. Torri Huske (AAC) – 24.31
  2. Simone Manuel (SUN) – 24.49
  3. Olivia Smoliga (SUN) – 24.69
  4. Abbey Weitzeil (CAL) – 24.78
  5. Catie Deloof (NYAC) – 24.82
  6. Beata Nelson (WISC) – 25.11
  7. Erika Connolly (TNAQ) – 25.21
  8. Brooke Boak (PASA) – 25.35

Torri Huske shaved a tenth off her lifetime best from the U.S. Open last winter to capture the 50 free crown (24.31) ahead of 2016 Olympic medalist Simone Manuel (24.49). Huske will return to the pool shortly for a double in the 100 back.

It was Manuel’s fastest time since the U.S. Olympic Trials in 2021. She held off Sun Devil training partner Olivia Smoliga (24.69) for 3rd place. Top seed Abbey Weitzeil placed 4th in 24.78, a couple tenths slower than she was during her runner-up finish at the Pro Swim Series stop in Knoxville two months ago (24.57).

Catie Deloof, 27, was the only other swimmer under 25 seconds in the A-final at 24.82 for 5th place.

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINAL

  • World Record: Cesar Cielo Filho (BRA) – 20.91 (2009)
  • American Record: Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 21.04 (2019)
  • Pro Swim Series Record: Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 21.51 (2020)
  • U.S Open Record: Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 21.04 (2021)

Top 8:

  1. Caeleb Dressel (GSC-FL) – 21.84
  2. Santo Condorelli (DM) – 21.89
  3. Jack Alexy (UN-PC) – 21.90
  4. Abdelrahman Elaraby (ND) – 22.31
  5. Ryan Held (NYAC) – 22.32
  6. Alberto Mestre (UN-FL) – 22.36
  7. Lucas Peixoto (MTC) – 22.37
  8. Andrej Barna (CARD) – 22.44

Reigning Olympic champion Caeleb Dressel overcame a faulty starting block and a malfunctioning timing system to claim the 50 free title in 21.84, barely out-touching Santo Condorelli (21.89) and Jack Alexy (21.90) at the finish. There was extra drama at the end when the board went blank, leaving swimmers confused on deck for about five minutes before the results were ultimately announced through the speaker.

Dressel’s winning time was his fastest since taking nearly a year off from the sport, bettering his 21.99 from the U.S. Open last winter. His starting block almost came apart completely as he exploded forward at the start of tonight’s race.

Notre Dame graduate transfer Abdelrahman Elaraby placed 4th in 22.31, shaving a hundredth of a second off his lifetime best from 2021.

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

  • World Record: Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 57.33 (2023)
  • American Record: Regan Smith (USA) – 57.57 (2019)
  • Pro Swim Series Record: Regan Smith (USA) – 57.90 (2023)
  • U.S Open Record: Regan Smith (USA) – 57.71 (2023)

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

  • World Record: Thomas Ceccon (ITA) – 51.60 (2022)
  • American Record: Ryan Murphy (USA) – 51.85 (2016)
  • Pro Swim Series Record: David Plummer (USA) – 52.40 (2016)
  • U.S Open Record: Aaron Peirsol (USA) – 51.94 (2009)

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

  • World Record: Evgeniia Chikunova (RUS) – 2:17.55 (2023)
  • American Record: Kate Douglass (USA) – 2:19.30 (2024)
  • Pro Swim Series Record: Annie Lazor (USA) – 2:20.77 (2019)
  • U.S Open Record: Rebecca Soni (USA) – 2:20.38 (2009)

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

  • World Record: Qin Haiyang (CHN) – 2:05.48 (2023)
  • American Record: Josh Prenot (USA) – 2:07.17 (2016)
  • Pro Swim Series Record: Jake Foster (USA) – 2:08.23 (2023)
  • U.S Open Record: Josh Prenot (USA) – 2:07.17 (2016)

WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – HEATS

  • World Record: Ariarne Titmus — 3:55.38 (2023)
  • American Record: Katie Ledecky — 3:56.46 (2016)
  • Pro Swim Series Record: Katie Ledecky — 3:57.94 (2018)
  • US Open Record: Katie Ledecky — 3:57.94 (2018)

MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – FINAL

  • World Record: Paul Biedermann — 3:40.07 (2009)
  • American Record: Larsen Jensen — 3:42.78 (2008)
  • Pro Swim Series Record: Sun Yang — 3:43.55 (2016)
  • US Open Record: Larsen Jensen — 3:43.53 (2008)

