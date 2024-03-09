Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Matt King, Maximus Williamson, Jillian Cox All Earn Wins On Night 2 At Justin Sectionals

Anya Pelshaw
March 08th, 2024 Club, News

2024 SPRING JUSTIN SECTIONALS

  • Justin, TX
  • Northwestern ISD Aquatic Center
  • March 7-11, 2024
  • Meet Mobile “LAC 2024 Sectionals”
  • Day 1 Recap

After swimming a personal best on night 1 in the 1000 freestyle, Jillian Cox competed in two events on night two. Cox first swam the 100 freestyle swimming to a third place finish in a 49.73, just off her personal best of a 49.35 from a year ago. Cadence LeBlanc and Kayla Fu both tied to win the event in a 49.48. LeBlanc also earned a second win on the night touching in a 1:56.82 in the 200 backstroke.

Later in the night, Cox swam to a win as she touched in a 4:39.64 in the 500 free to win by over seven seconds as Marissa Inouye was 2nd in a 4:46.71. Cox’s best time stands at a 4:36.93 from November 2023. Inouye swam a personal best by over a second and is headed to Miami-FL this fall.

Matt King was the first highlight of the men’s side of the meet. King won the 100 free in a 42.00. King holds a best time of a 41.34 in the event which he swam to finish 7th at 2022 NCAAs. King’s season best stands at a 41.71 from November 2023. Gabriel Castano was second in a 43.12 while Cade Duncan was 3rd in a 43.27.

17 year old Maximus Williamson won the men’s 200 back in a 1:44.32. Williamson notably holds the 15-16 national age group record as he swam a 1:40.88 at 2022 Winter Juniors. This was only his 2nd time swimming it this season as he swam a 1:47.03 in November. Jacob Turner finished just behind Williamson touching in a 1:44.97, faster than his old personal best of a 1:50.42 from March 2022.

Avery Collins won the women’s 200 breaststroke in a 2:11.42 as he battled it out with Lakeside Aquatic Club teammate Ellen Garritson who touched right behind in a 2:11.90. Collins was exactly a second off of her best time and is committed to Texas for 2025. Garritson dropped over a second from her previous best of a 2:13.24 and is headed to Arkansas next fall.

28 year old Oleksandr Karpenko won the men’s 200 breast in a personal best time of a 1:54.58, a half second drop. Watson Nguyen was 2nd in a 1:55.77, faster than his 1:56.24 that he swam at Sectionals last spring. Joshua Chen was 3rd in a 1:56.10.

Max Carlson concluded the evening winning the men’s 500 freestyle. The NC State commit for 2025 was faster tonight with a 4:19.16 than his previous best of a 4:19.55 that he swam to finish 4th at Winter Juniors West this past December.  Weslee Gettys was 2nd in a 4:19.26, faster than his old best time of a 4:20.88.

