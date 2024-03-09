Caeleb Dressel Overcomes Faulty Block To Win Westmont 50 Free With Fastest Time in 2 Years

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT

After sneaking into the 50 freestyle ‘A’ final in 8th, Caeleb Dressel logged his fastest swim since his extended break from the sport to win the event at the Westmont Pro Swim Series stop. Dressel treated fans to some outside smoke, taking the win in 21.84 from lane 8.

The race was not without drama though. At the end of the race, the board went blank. Everyone was left in confusion for about five minutes as the swimmers exited the water and met up with their coaches to try and get some answers. Ultimately, the results were announced through the arena speakers.

During the pause, it became clear that wasn’t the only technical malfunction of the race. On the start, Dressel’s block broke underneath his feet.

Watch video of Dressel’s block break below:

He popped up earlier than he typically does, but he was able to recover himself and beat out Santo Condorelli by two-hundredths.

Dressel’s time is the fastest he’s been in nearly two years when he swam 21.29 at the 2022 U.S. International Team Trials. In Westmont, he bettered the 21.99 he swam at the U.S. Open last winter.

Dressel’s 50 Free Swims Since Comeback

2023 Atlanta Classic (Prelims) – 22.92

2023 Atlanta Classic (Final) – 22.57

2023 U.S. Nationals (Prelims) – 22.72

2023 U.S. Open (Prelims) – 22.35

2023 U.S. Open (Finals) — 21.99

2024 Westmont Pro Swim Series (Prelims) — 22.65

2024 Westmont Pro Swim Series (Finals) — 21.84

Dressel has shown himself to be on good form at this meet, which is his first since becoming a father in February. Earlier, he won the 100 butterfly in 51.27, another swim that’s his fastest since returning to competition.

Due to the timing system malfunction, meet officials offered a time trial before the start of ‘C’ finals to all the men’s 50 freestyle ‘A’ finalists so they can reswim if they wish. The times will not count towards the official results, but will count as official times which will be especially important for international swimmers in the final aiming to qualify for the Olympics.

Originally reported by Riley Overend:

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: Cesar Cielo Filho (BRA) – 20.91 (2009)

American Record: Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 21.04 (2019)

(USA) – 21.04 (2019) Pro Swim Series Record: Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 21.51 (2020)

(USA) – 21.51 (2020) U.S Open Record: Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 21.04 (2021)

Top 8:

Reigning Olympic champion Caeleb Dressel overcame a faulty starting block and a malfunctioning timing system to claim the 50 free title in 21.84, barely out-touching Santo Condorelli (21.89) and Jack Alexy (21.90) at the finish. There was extra drama at the end when the board went blank, leaving swimmers confused on deck for about five minutes before the results were ultimately announced through the speaker.

Dressel’s winning time was his fastest since taking nearly a year off from the sport, bettering his 21.99 from the U.S. Open last winter. His starting block almost came apart completely as he exploded forward at the start of tonight’s race.

Notre Dame graduate transfer Abdelrahman Elaraby placed 4th in 22.31, shaving a hundredth of a second off his lifetime best from 2021.