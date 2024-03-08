2024 Pro Swim Series – Westmont: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT

It’s day three of the 2024 Westmont Pro Swim Series and we have a packed preliminary session to cover. We’ll see heats of the 200 butterfly, 50 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 200 breaststroke, and the 400 freestyle.

Regan Smith will contest the 200 fly and 100 back this morning, where she is the top seed in both events. For tonight’s finals session, the two disciplines will occur less than 30 minutes apart, with the 200 fly preceding the 100 back. She won those two events with the same tight turnaround last year, where she posted times of 2:07.92 (200 fly) and 57.90 (100 back). Smith was 2nd in Thursday’s 100 fly final here in Westmont, registering a new best time of 56.36. Thomas Heilman is ranked 1st for the men’s 200 fly, but Zach Harting and Dare Rose are in close pursuit.

Abbey Weitzeil is the top seed in both the women’s 50 free. She won the event in Westmont last year, and has been as fast as 24.57 this year already. Jack Alexy and Caeleb Dressel will be among the men’s 50 free frontrunners. Alexy posted a 21.85 in the 50 free yesterday and Dressel secured an individual win via his 1st place performance in the 100 fly.

Ryan Murphy leads the men’s backstroke contingent in Westmont, as the American record holder holds a 0.73 advantage over the nest closest competitor on today’s heat sheet. Lilly King is seeded almost six seconds ahead of everyone else in the women’s 200 breast, and will have the opportunity to double up on breast wins after winning Thursday’s 100m distance (1:06.68). Anton McKee will have the same chance to sweep the breast events, as he leads the men’s 200 breast entry list.

Katie Grimes and Claire Weinstein, who train together at the Sandpipers of Nevada, are among the 400 free contenders. Grimes was 2nd in the 800 free and 400 IM already, with Weinstein winning the 800 free on opening night. Paige Madden is another name to keep an eye on, as the Tokyo Olympian has been having a great season. Maria Fernanda will also be in the field, and is coming off setting multiple South American records at the Doha World Championships last month. She was 4th in the 400 free at that meet, hitting the wall in 4:02.86. The men’s 400 free will cap off the session, where we’ll see the likes of Kieran Smith, Drew Kibler, Aaron Shackell, and Fernando Scheffer.

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – HEATS

World Record: Zige Liu — 2:01.81 (2009)

American Record: Regan Smith — 2:03.87 (2023)

— 2:03.87 (2023) Pro Swim Series Record: Summer McIntosh — 2:05.05 (2023)

US Open Record: Regan Smith — 2:03.87 (2023)

Leah Shackley got off to the fastest start in heat one, leading Katie Grimes after the first 50 in 30.09. They turned through the 100 within a few tenths of each other, before Shackley made another move during the third 50. Shackley turned at the 150 with a 1.24 cushion over Grimes, and would ultimately win the heat in 2:14.49. Grimes checked-in at 2:15.89 for 2nd in the heat and Lorena Jerebic recorded a time of 2:21.16 for 3rd place.

The second of three heats saw a swift start from Texas’ Dakota Luther, who turned at the 100 in 1:03.37. She built a lead of 2.74 seconds through the first 150 meters before winning the heat in 2:11.09. Luther was the Pan American Games gold medalist in this event in September, where she stopped the clock in 2:09.97. 34-year-old Leah Gingrich finished 2nd comfortably, recording a time of 2:15.07.

Regan Smith was out fast this morning, hitting the 50 meter turn in 28.00 before turning through the 100 in 1:00.70. She grabbed the final heat win in 2:08.20, which is notably just 0.28 off the time she posted en route to victory at this meet last April (2:07.92).

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – HEATS

World Record: Kristof Milak — 1:50.34 (2022)

American Record: Michael Phelps — 1:51.51 (2009)

Pro Swim Series Record: Luca Urlando — 1:53.84 (2019)

US Open Record: Michael Phelps — 1:52.20 (2008)

To no one’s surprise, Mission Viejo’s Trenton Julian was out quick in the first circle-seeded heat. He opened the first lap in 25.95 before holding his lead at the 100 (55.59) and 150 (1:25.87) turns. The field began to catch him with 20 meters to go, but he held on to win the heat with a time of 1:58.01.

Cal Bear Dare Rose was out even quicker in the penultimate heat, hitting the 50 meter turn in 25.71. He was overtaken by Luca Urlando (55.51) at the 100, and was never able to regain the lead. Urlando touched for the win in 1:57.47, with Zach Harting (1:58.45) and Rose (1:58.92) posting sub-1:59 efforts for 2nd and 3rd.

The final heat was a great race between Chase Kalisz, Gabe Jett, Thomas Heilman, and Aaron Shackell. Kalisz ultimately grabbed the win in 1:58.75, with Shackell (1:59.84) making a late charge to grab 2nd ahead of Heilman (2:00.02). Jett faded to 5th in the heat, qualifying 11th overall for tonight’s B-final. Heilman just missed out on an A-final appearance, currently sitting in 9th.

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – HEATS

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 23.61 (2023)

American Record: Kate Douglass (USA) – 23.91 (2024)

Pro Swim Series Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 24.17 (2016)

U.S Open Record: Abbey Weitzeil (USA) – 24.00 (2023)

The women’s 50 free heats featured three sub-25 efforts, led by Abbey Weitzeil‘s 24.87 from the final heat. She advances as the top qualifiers for tonight’s final, with Torri Huske (24.90) and Catie Deloof (24.99) qualifying 2nd and 3rd. Huske won the 100 butterfly last night, recording a new Pro Swim Series record time of 56.13.

Simone Manuel earned herself lane six for tonight’s championship final, posting a time of 25.03 to place 2nd in heat six. She advances 4th overall, and will have the opportunity to build upon her victorious 200 free from Thursday.

37-year-old Brooke Boak clocked 25.24 to win the first heat, qualifying 5th overall for the final. She was entered with a yards time of 22.38. Boak was 18th in Thursday’s 100 fly, where she clocked 1:01.94.

Olivia Smoliga, Erika Connolly, and Beata Nelson all safely advanced in 6th through 8th, with Taylor Ruck (25.65) just missing out. Ruck will swim in lane four of the B-final, and she recently swam to a 5th place finish at February’s Doha World Championships (24.50).

Penny Oleksiak was 18th overall this morning, but did chop off 0.22 from her entry time. She touched 1st in heat four with a final time of 26.22.

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – HEATS

World Record: Cesar Cielo Filho (BRA) – 20.91 (2009)

American Record: Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 21.04 (2019)

(USA) – 21.04 (2019) Pro Swim Series Record: Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 21.51 (2020)

(USA) – 21.51 (2020) U.S Open Record: Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 21.04 (2021)

Cal’s Jack Alexy won the first circle-seeded heat, placing his hand on the wall in 22.28. He was 21.85 yesterday morning, where he went for a 50m split during his 200 freestyle heat. Despite being a few tenths slower today, he still qualified 1st for tonight’s A-final.

Andrej Barna of Cardinal Aquatics stole the show in heat eight, touching 1st in 22.39. His time held up for the 3rd fastest of the morning, with Alberto Mestre‘s 22.36 from heat 9 just 0.03 faster for 2nd overall.

Santo Condorelli, who now trains under Ozzie Quevedo at SMU, was 4th this morning in 22.46. Ryan Held (22.48), Lucas Peixoto (22.63), and Abdelrahman Elaraby (22.64) will also advance, qualifying 5th, 6th, and 7th.

Caeleb Dressel will slide through to the championship final, as he finished 8th overall this morning with a marker of 22.65. Dressel won the B-final at December’s U.S. Open (21.99), so he should be in contention if he can near that clocking.

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – HEATS

World Record: Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 57.33 (2023)

American Record: Regan Smith (USA) – 57.57 (2019)

(USA) – 57.57 (2019) Pro Swim Series Record: Regan Smith (USA) – 57.90 (2023)

(USA) – 57.90 (2023) U.S Open Record: Regan Smith (USA) – 57.71 (2023)

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – HEATS

World Record: Thomas Ceccon (ITA) – 51.60 (2022)

American Record: Ryan Murphy (USA) – 51.85 (2016)

(USA) – 51.85 (2016) Pro Swim Series Record: David Plummer (USA) – 52.40 (2016)

U.S Open Record: Aaron Peirsol (USA) – 51.94 (2009)

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – HEATS

World Record: Evgeniia Chikunova (RUS) – 2:17.55 (2023)

American Record: Kate Douglass (USA) – 2:19.30 (2024)

Pro Swim Series Record: Annie Lazor (USA) – 2:20.77 (2019)

U.S Open Record: Rebecca Soni (USA) – 2:20.38 (2009)

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – HEATS

World Record: Qin Haiyang (CHN) – 2:05.48 (2023)

American Record: Josh Prenot (USA) – 2:07.17 (2016)

Pro Swim Series Record: Jake Foster (USA) – 2:08.23 (2023)

U.S Open Record: Josh Prenot (USA) – 2:07.17 (2016)

WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – HEATS

World Record: Ariarne Titmus — 3:55.38 (2023)

American Record: Katie Ledecky — 3:56.46 (2016)

Pro Swim Series Record: Katie Ledecky — 3:57.94 (2018)

US Open Record: Katie Ledecky — 3:57.94 (2018)

MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – HEATS

World Record: Paul Biedermann — 3:40.07 (2009)

American Record: Larsen Jensen — 3:42.78 (2008)

Pro Swim Series Record: Sun Yang — 3:43.55 (2016)

US Open Record: Larsen Jensen — 3:43.53 (2008)

