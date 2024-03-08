Bacon, Stokowski, Hinds, Magahey, & Hafnaoui Among Day 3 Westmont Prelims Scratches

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT

It’s already the third day of the 2024 Westmont Pro Swim Series, and there are a few scratches to report.

Kayla Sanchez, Shaine Casas, Jake Magahey, Tess Cieplucha and Bobby Finke have all scratched their respective events, but this isn’t a surprise, because as previously reported, they’ve pulled out of the meet. Casas was the 2nd seed in the men’s 100 back, Magahey was ranked 4th in the men’s 400 free, Finke was seeded 9th behind Magahey, and Sanchez was ranked 7th in the women’s 50 free and 11th in the 100 back.

On Thursday, Finke competed at the Florida Spring Senior Championships, where he recorded an 8:41.92 in the 1000-yard freestyle. The 24-year-old is slated to swim the 400 IM, 500 free, and 1650 free over the course of that meet.

Ahmed Hafnaoui, the 2023 World Champion in both the 800 and 1500 freestyle events, has dropped the 400 free. He scratched the 800 free on the first night of the meet, but still appears on the 1500 free entry list, so he hasn’t officially pulled out of the meet.

Phoebe Bacon, who was ranked 5th in the women’s 100 back, has opted out of the event. She still appears on the line-up for Saturday’s 200 back, where she’s seeded 2nd. Bacon won the silver medal at the 2022 World Championships in the 200 backstroke and is slated to compete at the upcoming NCAA Championships for the Wisconsin Badgers.

Natalie Hinds has dropped the women’s 50 free, and also did not swim in Thursday’s 200 free or 100 fly. She is still scheduled to compete in Saturday’s 100 free, but it seems she may not be contesting this meet. Unlike her teammate Finke, she is not entered at the Florida Senior Spring Championships.

World Championships medalist Kacper Stokowski has pulled out of the meet, most likely shifting his focus to the upcoming NCAA Championships. There, he will compete for the NC State Wolfpack, where he is among the 100-yard back title contenders.

FRIDAY PRELIMS, TOP-16 SCRATCHES:

Women’s 200 Butterfly

#11 Anastasia Tichy

Men’s 200 Butterfly

No scratches to report.

Women’s 50 Freestyle

Men’s 50 Freestyle

#16 Owen Harlow

Women’s 100 Backstroke

Men’s 100 Backstroke

#2 Shaine Casas

#6 Kacper Stokowski

#14 Arsenio Bustos

#16 Joe Radde

Women’s 200 Breaststroke

#2 Tess Cieplucha

#9 Aliz Kalmar

Men’s 200 Breaststroke

#12 Hugo Gonzalez de Oliviera

Women’s 400 Freestyle

No scratches to report.

Men’s 400 Freestyle