2024 Pro Swim Series – Westmont: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT

March 6-9, 2024

FMC Natatorium – Westmont, Illinois

LCM (50 meters)

Start Times All Prelims: 9am (Central Time) Wednesday Timed Finals: 5pm (Central Time) Thurs-Sat Finals: 6pm (Central Time)

The 2024 Westmont Pro Swim Series stop will kick off this evening, with only one event on the schedule. The 800 freestyle is that event, and will be contested as timed finals, which will be swum fastest to slowest, alternating heats of women and men.

Sandpiper teammates Claire Weinstein and Katie Grimes are the top two seeds in the women’s 800 free. Grimes’ entry time of 8:21.87 comes from last May, when she clocked her fastest 800 free since the Tokyo Olympics. Grimes has been as fast as 8:17.05 in the event, and Weinstein is seeded with her best time (8:21.00) from the 2023 U.S. World Championship Trials.

The Swim Team has the top three seeds in the men’s distance, with Will Gallant (7:50.75) leading the way ahead of training partners David Johnston (7:51.70) and Michael Brinegar (7:54.52). The top three seeds have scratched the race, including Olympic champions Ahmed Hafnaoui and Bobby Finke.

Action will continue through Saturday, with preliminary heats of the 200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 100 butterfly, and 400 IM set for tomorrow at 9am (Central Time).

WOMEN’S 800M FREESTYLE — TIMED FINAL

Top 8:

MEN’S 800M FREESTYLE — TIMED FINAL

World Record: Zhang Lin (CHN) – 7:32.12 (2009)

American Record: Bobby Finke (USA) – 7:38.67 (2023)

(USA) – 7:38.67 (2023) U.S Open Record: Bobby Finke (USA) – 7:40.34 (2023)

(USA) – 7:40.34 (2023) Pro Swim Series Record: Ahmed Hafnaoui (TUN) – 7:48.50 (2023)

(TUN) – 7:48.50 (2023) U.S. Olympic Trials Cut – 8:09.69

Top 8: