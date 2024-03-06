All The Links You Need For The 2024 Pro Swim Series – Westmont

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT

  • March 6-9, 2024
  • FMC Natatorium – Westmont, Illinois
  • LCM (50 meters)
  • Meet Central

The second of three stops of the 2024 Pro Swim Series is here, with racing kicking off this evening at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont, Illinois.

The first day of the long course competition will feature a timed finals session of the 800m freestyle, with the following three days consisting of prelims and finals. See the schedule below for the order of events each day.

Prelims will take place every morning Thursday through Saturday at 10am (ET), with finals beginning at 7pm (ET). Tonight’s session will start at 6pm (ET).

SwimSwam has compiled a list of all the links you need to keep up with all the action in Illinois this week:

EVENT SCHEDULE

Women’s Event # Day 1, March 6 Men’s Event #
1 800 Freestyle 2
Day 2, March 7
3 200 Freestyle 4
5 100 Breaststroke 6
7 100 Butterfly 8
9 400 IM 10
Day 3, March 8
11 200 Butterfly 12
13 50 Freestyle 14
15 100 Backstroke 16
17 200 Breaststroke 18
19 400 Freestyle 20
Day 4, March 9
21 1500 Freestyle 22
23 200 IM 24
25 200 Backstroke 26
27 100 Freestyle 28

0
