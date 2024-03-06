All The Links You Need For The 2024 Pro Swim Series – Westmont

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT
- March 6-9, 2024
- FMC Natatorium – Westmont, Illinois
- LCM (50 meters)
- Meet Central
The second of three stops of the 2024 Pro Swim Series is here, with racing kicking off this evening at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont, Illinois.
The first day of the long course competition will feature a timed finals session of the 800m freestyle, with the following three days consisting of prelims and finals. See the schedule below for the order of events each day.
Prelims will take place every morning Thursday through Saturday at 10am (ET), with finals beginning at 7pm (ET). Tonight’s session will start at 6pm (ET).
SwimSwam has compiled a list of all the links you need to keep up with all the action in Illinois this week:
- SwimSwam Event Page
- USA Swimming Event Page
- Meet Information
- Pre-Scratch timeline
- Psych Sheets
- Live Stream Information
- Live Results or on MeetMobile – “2024 TYR Pro Swim Series – Westmont”
- Storylines To Watch
EVENT SCHEDULE
|Women’s Event #
|Day 1, March 6
|Men’s Event #
|1
|800 Freestyle
|2
|Day 2, March 7
|3
|200 Freestyle
|4
|5
|100 Breaststroke
|6
|7
|100 Butterfly
|8
|9
|400 IM
|10
|Day 3, March 8
|11
|200 Butterfly
|12
|13
|50 Freestyle
|14
|15
|100 Backstroke
|16
|17
|200 Breaststroke
|18
|19
|400 Freestyle
|20
|Day 4, March 9
|21
|1500 Freestyle
|22
|23
|200 IM
|24
|25
|200 Backstroke
|26
|27
|100 Freestyle
|28