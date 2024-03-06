All The Links You Need For The 2024 Pro Swim Series – Westmont

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT

March 6-9, 2024

FMC Natatorium – Westmont, Illinois

LCM (50 meters)

Meet Central

The second of three stops of the 2024 Pro Swim Series is here, with racing kicking off this evening at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont, Illinois.

The first day of the long course competition will feature a timed finals session of the 800m freestyle, with the following three days consisting of prelims and finals. See the schedule below for the order of events each day.

Prelims will take place every morning Thursday through Saturday at 10am (ET), with finals beginning at 7pm (ET). Tonight’s session will start at 6pm (ET).

SwimSwam has compiled a list of all the links you need to keep up with all the action in Illinois this week:

EVENT SCHEDULE