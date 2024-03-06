Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Ahmed Hafnaoui & Bobby Finke Scratch 800 Free On Day One Of 2024 Westmont Pro Swim Series

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT

  • March 6-9, 2024
  • FMC Natatorium – Westmont, Illinois
  • LCM (50 meters)
  • Start Times
    • All Prelims: 9am (Central Time)
    • Thurs-Sat Finals: 6pm (Central Time)
Wednesday Timed Finals Heat Sheet

A total of 10 swimmers have scratched out of the 800 freestyle on the opening day of the Pro Swim Series event in Westmont, which will be the only event contested on Wednesday.

The top three seeds in the men’s 800 freestyle have all scratched. That includes Ahmed Hafnaoui, Bobby Finke, and Marwan Elkamash. Hafnaoui and Finke both medaled in this event at the Fukuoka World Championships in July, where Hafnaoui claimed gold (7:37.00) and Finke grabbed bronze in a new American record time (7:38.67).

Hafnaoui recently competed at the Doha World Championships in February, where he missed the finals in each of his main events. He was 17th in the 400 free, 18th in the 800 free, and 17th in the 1500 free.

Hafnaoui is still listed in his other events this week, but Finke no longer appears in any of his entered events. Finke is scheduled to swim at the Florida Spring Senior Championships, where Katie Ledecky is also slated to swim, so it appears he’s opting for that meet instead.

Finke’s training partner, Olympic bronze medalist Kieran Smith, has also scratched the 800 free. Smith is still entered to compete in the 200 free, 400 free, 200 IM, and 200 back later this week in Westmont.

Despite the absences of Hafnaoui and Elkamash, The Swim Team is still well represented in tonight’s field with Will Gallant (7:50.75), David Johnston (7:51.70), and Michael Brinegar (7:54.52) seeded 1st through 3rd. Johnston recently posted a best time of 7:48.20, which he recorded en route to his 11th place showing at the Doha World Championships.

Georgia’s Rachel Stege has scratched out of the women’s 800 free. Stege was the 4th seed, and appears to have scratched out of the meet entirely. She won a silver medal in this event at the Pan American Games in September, where she also bagged a gold medal via her 1st place performance in the 1500 free. Stege is entered in the upcoming NCAA Championships, which begin on March 20th, where’s she is the 2nd seeded 500 freestyle entrant.

Full Wednesday Scratch List

Women’s 800 Freestyle

  • #4 Rachel Stege
  • #9 Piper Wood Prince
  • #12 Lily Dormans
  • #14 Laura Kalmar

Men’s 800 Freestyle

Chucky
27 minutes ago

This scratch parade continues to be a joke and black mark for USA S. They need to get this crp figured out.

Curious
37 minutes ago

lol scared to race each other

snailSpace
41 minutes ago

And so the 4th great scratchathon of the season begins.

James Beam
54 minutes ago

My gut is telling me Hafnaoui is done for his career. Sad to see….

Swemmer
Reply to  James Beam
38 minutes ago

Nah I doubt it

IU Swammer
Reply to  James Beam
8 seconds ago

I hope not.

Diehard
56 minutes ago

Hope Stege is healthy for NCs!

Swemmer
57 minutes ago

Damn I guess Hafnaoui didn’t figure out the VISA after all…..

