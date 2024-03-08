Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 NAIA National Championships: Day 3 Ups/Downs

2024 NAIA Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving National Championships

Day 3

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers and divers in the A final, “Down” to B finalists.

Women’s Meet

Keiser led with 9 A finalist and 6 B finalists, moving along as scheduled toward their 3rd consecutive national title. St Thomas, with 5 up/6 down, look like they’ve got a lock on second place. The interesting battles are taking place among ONU, Lindsey Wilson and Milligan for third place, and between Indiana Wesleyan and Cumberlands for sixth. SCAD missed a couple of finals today, which might have taken them out of that race, but the Bees are still ahead of Master’s; both teams, along with Bethel Indiana, are expected to finish in the top 10.

Scores After Day 2 – Women

Team Day 2
Keiser 213.5
St. Thomas 181
Milligan 141
Olivet Nazarene 126
Lindsey Wilson 124
Cumberlands 118
Indiana Wesleyan 102
SCAD 100
Master’s 87
Bethel (IN) 66
St. Ambrose 41.5
Loyola New Orleans 37
Life 32
Union 15
Arizona Christian 14
St. Mary (KS) 10
Midland 4

Day 3 Ups/Downs – Women

Team All 400 IM 100 Fly 200 Free 100 Breast 100 Back
Keiser 9/6 2/2 3/1 1/2 1/1 2/0
St. Thomas 5/6 2/0 0/0 2/2 1/4 0/0
Lindsey Wilson 3/4 0/1 0/2 0/0 1/1 2/0
Olivet Nazarene 3/3 1/1 0/0 1/0 1/0 0/2
Milligan 2/4 0/1 1/0 1/1 0/0 0/2
Indiana Wesleyan 2/2 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 2/0
SCAD 2/2 0/0 0/1 1/0 1/0 0/1
Brenau 2/1 1/0 0/1 0/0 1/0 0/0
Thomas 2/1 0/1 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0
Cumberlands 2/0 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Bethel (IN) 1/3 0/0 0/1 1/1 0/1 0/0
Master’s 1/3 0/0 0/1 1/1 0/0 0/1
St. Ambrose 1/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Union 1/1 1/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0
Arizona Christian 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Ave Maria 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0
College of St. Mary 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
St. Mary (KS) 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Loyola New Orleans 0/2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1
Life 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1

Scoring Day 3 Prelims (plus 400 Medley Relay as seeded)

Team All 400 IM 100 Fly 200 Free 100 Breast 100 Back 400 Medley Relay
Keiser 214 44 54 22 23 31 40
St. Thomas 128 29 0 39 38 0 22
Olivet Nazarene 89 20 0 14 16 7 32
Lindsey Wilson 88.5 4 6.5 0 16 32 30
Indiana Wesleyan 74 0 8 0 7 31 28
Milligan 62 3 11 14 0 10 24
Cumberlands 57 15 16 0 0 0 26
SCAD 53 0 2 16 14 3 18
Master’s 50.5 0 5.5 26 0 7 12
St. Mary (KS) 46 0 12 0 0 0 34
Bethel (IN) 42 0 4 22 2 0 14
Thomas 34 6 15 0 0 13 0
Brenau 31 12 8 0 11 0 0
St. Ambrose 30 7 0 0 13 0 10
Arizona Christian 19 0 13 0 0 0 6
Union 16 14 0 2 0 0 0
College of St. Mary 15 0 0 0 15 0 0
Loyola New Orleans 15 1 0 0 0 6 8
Ave Maria 11 0 0 0 0 11 0
Life 8 0 0 0 0 4 4

Projected Day 3 Scores – Women

Team Day 2 Actual Day 3 Scored Prelims Day 3 Projected Rank
Keiser 214 214 428
St. Thomas 181 128 309
Olivet Nazarene 126 89 215
Lindsey Wilson 124 88.5 213
Milligan 141 62 203
Indiana Wesleyan 102 74 176
Cumberlands 118 57 175
SCAD 100 53 153
Master’s 87 50.5 138
Bethel (IN) 66 42 108
St. Ambrose 41.5 30 71.5
St. Mary (KS) 10 46 56
Loyola New Orleans 37 15 52
Life 32 8 40
Thomas 0 34 34
Arizona Christian 14 19 33
Brenau 0 31 31
Union 15 16 31
College of St. Mary 0 15 15
Ave Maria 0 11 11
Midland 4 0 4

Men’s Meet

Cumberlands (+30.5) and St Thomas (+29) had strong performances on Day 3, earning 9 A final slots each, but Keiser topped them both with 11. The Seahawks also earned 3 B-final spots and are projected to increase their lead over St Thomas tonight.

Cumberlands and Milligan (+15) have passed SCAD, who had several disappointments and fell -23 points short of expectations.

Scores After Day 2 – Men

Team Day 2
Keiser 224
St. Thomas 222
SCAD 143
Milligan 140
Cumberlands 124
St. Ambrose 119
Thomas 83
Master’s 79
Olivet Nazarene 68
Bethel (IN) 59
Loyola New Orleans 59
Lindsey Wilson 55
Ave Maria 46
Aquinas 30
Life 15

Day 3 Ups/Downs – Men

Team All 400 IM 100 Fly 200 Free 100 Breast 100 Back 1M Diving
Keiser 11/3 2/2 2/0 3/0 2/1 1/0 1/0
St. Thomas 9/5 2/1 1/1 3/0 0/2 3/1 0/0
Cumberlands 9/3 2/1 2/1 0/0 2/0 2/1 1/0
St. Ambrose 4/3 1/0 1/1 0/1 0/0 0/1 2/0
Milligan 4/2 1/0 1/1 0/1 1/0 1/0 0/0
Bethel (IN) 3/1 0/0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 2/0
SCAD 2/5 0/1 0/1 1/1 0/1 1/1 0/0
Master’s 1/2 0/1 0/1 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Life 1/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0
Ave Maria 0/3 0/0 0/0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0/0
Thomas 0/3 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/2 0/0
Aquinas 2/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2/0
Lindsey Wilson 0/2 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0
Loyola New Orleans 0/2 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0
Ottawa Arizona 0/2 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Arizona Christian 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0
Campbellsville 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0
Midland 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Olivet Nazarene 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Point 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0

Scoring Day 3 Prelims (plus 400 Medley Relay as seeded)

Team All 400 IM 100 Fly 200 Free 100 Breast 100 Back 1M Diving 400 Medley Relay
Keiser 222 41 27 36 46 16 16 40
St. Thomas 206 37 26 51 13 49 0 30
Cumberlands 188 31 38.5 0 28 43 13 34
Milligan 97 12 21 5 16 11 0 32
St. Ambrose 88 15 17 6 0 3 23 24
SCAD 86 5 5 26 3 19 0 28
Bethel (IN) 58.5 0 16.5 0 0 0 34 8
Master’s 46 3 3 14 0 0 0 26
Aquinas 32 0 0 0 0 0 32 0
Olivet Nazarene 29 0 0 0 0 7 0 22
Ave Maria 24 0 0 5 1 0 0 18
Life 23 9 0 0 14 0 0 0
Thomas 22 0 0 0 5 3 0 14
Lindsey Wilson 17 0 0 3 2 0 0 12
Loyola New Orleans 16 0 0 2 4 0 0 10
Arizona Christian 12 0 0 0 12 0 0 0
Point 11 0 0 0 11 0 0 0
Campbellsville 7 0 0 7 0 0 0 0
Ottawa Arizona 5 0 1 0 0 4 0 0
Midland 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0

Projected Day 3 Scores – Men

Team Day 2 Actual Day 3 Scored Prelims Day 3 Projected Rank
Keiser 224 222 446
St. Thomas 222 206 428
Cumberlands 124 188 312
Milligan 140 97 237
SCAD 143 86 229
St. Ambrose 119 88 207
Master’s 79 46 125
Bethel (IN) 59 58.5 118
Thomas 83 22 105
Olivet Nazarene 68 29 97
Loyola New Orleans 59 16 75
Lindsey Wilson 55 17 72
Ave Maria 46 24 70
Aquinas 30 32 62
Life 15 23 38
Arizona Christian 0 12 12
Point 0 11 11
Campbellsville 0 7 7
Ottawa Arizona 0 5 5
Midland 0 2 2

 

