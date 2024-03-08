2024 NAIA National Championships: Day 3 Ups/Downs

2024 NAIA Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving National Championships

Day 3

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers and divers in the A final, “Down” to B finalists.

Women’s Meet

Keiser led with 9 A finalist and 6 B finalists, moving along as scheduled toward their 3rd consecutive national title. St Thomas, with 5 up/6 down, look like they’ve got a lock on second place. The interesting battles are taking place among ONU, Lindsey Wilson and Milligan for third place, and between Indiana Wesleyan and Cumberlands for sixth. SCAD missed a couple of finals today, which might have taken them out of that race, but the Bees are still ahead of Master’s; both teams, along with Bethel Indiana, are expected to finish in the top 10.

Scores After Day 2 – Women

Team Day 2 Keiser 213.5 St. Thomas 181 Milligan 141 Olivet Nazarene 126 Lindsey Wilson 124 Cumberlands 118 Indiana Wesleyan 102 SCAD 100 Master’s 87 Bethel (IN) 66 St. Ambrose 41.5 Loyola New Orleans 37 Life 32 Union 15 Arizona Christian 14 St. Mary (KS) 10 Midland 4

Day 3 Ups/Downs – Women

Team All 400 IM 100 Fly 200 Free 100 Breast 100 Back Keiser 9/6 2/2 3/1 1/2 1/1 2/0 St. Thomas 5/6 2/0 0/0 2/2 1/4 0/0 Lindsey Wilson 3/4 0/1 0/2 0/0 1/1 2/0 Olivet Nazarene 3/3 1/1 0/0 1/0 1/0 0/2 Milligan 2/4 0/1 1/0 1/1 0/0 0/2 Indiana Wesleyan 2/2 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 2/0 SCAD 2/2 0/0 0/1 1/0 1/0 0/1 Brenau 2/1 1/0 0/1 0/0 1/0 0/0 Thomas 2/1 0/1 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 Cumberlands 2/0 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Bethel (IN) 1/3 0/0 0/1 1/1 0/1 0/0 Master’s 1/3 0/0 0/1 1/1 0/0 0/1 St. Ambrose 1/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Union 1/1 1/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 Arizona Christian 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Ave Maria 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 College of St. Mary 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 St. Mary (KS) 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Loyola New Orleans 0/2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 Life 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1

Scoring Day 3 Prelims (plus 400 Medley Relay as seeded)

Team All 400 IM 100 Fly 200 Free 100 Breast 100 Back 400 Medley Relay Keiser 214 44 54 22 23 31 40 St. Thomas 128 29 0 39 38 0 22 Olivet Nazarene 89 20 0 14 16 7 32 Lindsey Wilson 88.5 4 6.5 0 16 32 30 Indiana Wesleyan 74 0 8 0 7 31 28 Milligan 62 3 11 14 0 10 24 Cumberlands 57 15 16 0 0 0 26 SCAD 53 0 2 16 14 3 18 Master’s 50.5 0 5.5 26 0 7 12 St. Mary (KS) 46 0 12 0 0 0 34 Bethel (IN) 42 0 4 22 2 0 14 Thomas 34 6 15 0 0 13 0 Brenau 31 12 8 0 11 0 0 St. Ambrose 30 7 0 0 13 0 10 Arizona Christian 19 0 13 0 0 0 6 Union 16 14 0 2 0 0 0 College of St. Mary 15 0 0 0 15 0 0 Loyola New Orleans 15 1 0 0 0 6 8 Ave Maria 11 0 0 0 0 11 0 Life 8 0 0 0 0 4 4

Projected Day 3 Scores – Women

Team Day 2 Actual Day 3 Scored Prelims Day 3 Projected Rank Keiser 214 214 428 St. Thomas 181 128 309 Olivet Nazarene 126 89 215 Lindsey Wilson 124 88.5 213 Milligan 141 62 203 Indiana Wesleyan 102 74 176 Cumberlands 118 57 175 SCAD 100 53 153 Master’s 87 50.5 138 Bethel (IN) 66 42 108 St. Ambrose 41.5 30 71.5 St. Mary (KS) 10 46 56 Loyola New Orleans 37 15 52 Life 32 8 40 Thomas 0 34 34 Arizona Christian 14 19 33 Brenau 0 31 31 Union 15 16 31 College of St. Mary 0 15 15 Ave Maria 0 11 11 Midland 4 0 4

Men’s Meet

Cumberlands (+30.5) and St Thomas (+29) had strong performances on Day 3, earning 9 A final slots each, but Keiser topped them both with 11. The Seahawks also earned 3 B-final spots and are projected to increase their lead over St Thomas tonight.

Cumberlands and Milligan (+15) have passed SCAD, who had several disappointments and fell -23 points short of expectations.

Scores After Day 2 – Men

Team Day 2 Keiser 224 St. Thomas 222 SCAD 143 Milligan 140 Cumberlands 124 St. Ambrose 119 Thomas 83 Master’s 79 Olivet Nazarene 68 Bethel (IN) 59 Loyola New Orleans 59 Lindsey Wilson 55 Ave Maria 46 Aquinas 30 Life 15

Day 3 Ups/Downs – Men

Team All 400 IM 100 Fly 200 Free 100 Breast 100 Back 1M Diving Keiser 11/3 2/2 2/0 3/0 2/1 1/0 1/0 St. Thomas 9/5 2/1 1/1 3/0 0/2 3/1 0/0 Cumberlands 9/3 2/1 2/1 0/0 2/0 2/1 1/0 St. Ambrose 4/3 1/0 1/1 0/1 0/0 0/1 2/0 Milligan 4/2 1/0 1/1 0/1 1/0 1/0 0/0 Bethel (IN) 3/1 0/0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 2/0 SCAD 2/5 0/1 0/1 1/1 0/1 1/1 0/0 Master’s 1/2 0/1 0/1 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Life 1/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 Ave Maria 0/3 0/0 0/0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0/0 Thomas 0/3 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/2 0/0 Aquinas 2/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2/0 Lindsey Wilson 0/2 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 Loyola New Orleans 0/2 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 Ottawa Arizona 0/2 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Arizona Christian 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 Campbellsville 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 Midland 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Olivet Nazarene 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Point 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0

Scoring Day 3 Prelims (plus 400 Medley Relay as seeded)

Team All 400 IM 100 Fly 200 Free 100 Breast 100 Back 1M Diving 400 Medley Relay Keiser 222 41 27 36 46 16 16 40 St. Thomas 206 37 26 51 13 49 0 30 Cumberlands 188 31 38.5 0 28 43 13 34 Milligan 97 12 21 5 16 11 0 32 St. Ambrose 88 15 17 6 0 3 23 24 SCAD 86 5 5 26 3 19 0 28 Bethel (IN) 58.5 0 16.5 0 0 0 34 8 Master’s 46 3 3 14 0 0 0 26 Aquinas 32 0 0 0 0 0 32 0 Olivet Nazarene 29 0 0 0 0 7 0 22 Ave Maria 24 0 0 5 1 0 0 18 Life 23 9 0 0 14 0 0 0 Thomas 22 0 0 0 5 3 0 14 Lindsey Wilson 17 0 0 3 2 0 0 12 Loyola New Orleans 16 0 0 2 4 0 0 10 Arizona Christian 12 0 0 0 12 0 0 0 Point 11 0 0 0 11 0 0 0 Campbellsville 7 0 0 7 0 0 0 0 Ottawa Arizona 5 0 1 0 0 4 0 0 Midland 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0

Projected Day 3 Scores – Men