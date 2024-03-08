2024 NAIA National Championships: Day 3 Ups/Downs

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.
With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers and divers in the A final, “Down” to B finalists.
Women’s Meet
Keiser led with 9 A finalist and 6 B finalists, moving along as scheduled toward their 3rd consecutive national title. St Thomas, with 5 up/6 down, look like they’ve got a lock on second place. The interesting battles are taking place among ONU, Lindsey Wilson and Milligan for third place, and between Indiana Wesleyan and Cumberlands for sixth. SCAD missed a couple of finals today, which might have taken them out of that race, but the Bees are still ahead of Master’s; both teams, along with Bethel Indiana, are expected to finish in the top 10.
Scores After Day 2 – Women
Team
Day 2
Keiser
213.5
St. Thomas
181
Milligan
141
Olivet Nazarene
126
Lindsey Wilson
124
Cumberlands
118
Indiana Wesleyan
102
SCAD
100
Master’s
87
Bethel (IN)
66
St. Ambrose
41.5
Loyola New Orleans
37
Life
32
Union
15
Arizona Christian
14
St. Mary (KS)
10
Midland
4
Day 3 Ups/Downs – Women
Team
All
400 IM
100 Fly
200 Free
100 Breast
100 Back
Keiser
9/6
2/2
3/1
1/2
1/1
2/0
St. Thomas
5/6
2/0
0/0
2/2
1/4
0/0
Lindsey Wilson
3/4
0/1
0/2
0/0
1/1
2/0
Olivet Nazarene
3/3
1/1
0/0
1/0
1/0
0/2
Milligan
2/4
0/1
1/0
1/1
0/0
0/2
Indiana Wesleyan
2/2
0/0
0/1
0/0
0/1
2/0
SCAD
2/2
0/0
0/1
1/0
1/0
0/1
Brenau
2/1
1/0
0/1
0/0
1/0
0/0
Thomas
2/1
0/1
1/0
0/0
0/0
1/0
Cumberlands
2/0
1/0
1/0
0/0
0/0
0/0
Bethel (IN)
1/3
0/0
0/1
1/1
0/1
0/0
Master’s
1/3
0/0
0/1
1/1
0/0
0/1
St. Ambrose
1/1
0/1
0/0
0/0
1/0
0/0
Union
1/1
1/0
0/0
0/1
0/0
0/0
Arizona Christian
1/0
0/0
1/0
0/0
0/0
0/0
Ave Maria
1/0
0/0
0/0
0/0
0/0
1/0
College of St. Mary
1/0
0/0
0/0
0/0
1/0
0/0
St. Mary (KS)
1/0
0/0
1/0
0/0
0/0
0/0
Loyola New Orleans
0/2
0/1
0/0
0/0
0/0
0/1
Life
0/1
0/0
0/0
0/0
0/0
0/1
Scoring Day 3 Prelims (plus 400 Medley Relay as seeded)
Team
All
400 IM
100 Fly
200 Free
100 Breast
100 Back
400 Medley Relay
Keiser
214
44
54
22
23
31
40
St. Thomas
128
29
0
39
38
0
22
Olivet Nazarene
89
20
0
14
16
7
32
Lindsey Wilson
88.5
4
6.5
0
16
32
30
Indiana Wesleyan
74
0
8
0
7
31
28
Milligan
62
3
11
14
0
10
24
Cumberlands
57
15
16
0
0
0
26
SCAD
53
0
2
16
14
3
18
Master’s
50.5
0
5.5
26
0
7
12
St. Mary (KS)
46
0
12
0
0
0
34
Bethel (IN)
42
0
4
22
2
0
14
Thomas
34
6
15
0
0
13
0
Brenau
31
12
8
0
11
0
0
St. Ambrose
30
7
0
0
13
0
10
Arizona Christian
19
0
13
0
0
0
6
Union
16
14
0
2
0
0
0
College of St. Mary
15
0
0
0
15
0
0
Loyola New Orleans
15
1
0
0
0
6
8
Ave Maria
11
0
0
0
0
11
0
Life
8
0
0
0
0
4
4
Projected Day 3 Scores – Women
Team
Day 2 Actual
Day 3 Scored Prelims
Day 3 Projected Rank
Keiser
214
214
428
St. Thomas
181
128
309
Olivet Nazarene
126
89
215
Lindsey Wilson
124
88.5
213
Milligan
141
62
203
Indiana Wesleyan
102
74
176
Cumberlands
118
57
175
SCAD
100
53
153
Master’s
87
50.5
138
Bethel (IN)
66
42
108
St. Ambrose
41.5
30
71.5
St. Mary (KS)
10
46
56
Loyola New Orleans
37
15
52
Life
32
8
40
Thomas
0
34
34
Arizona Christian
14
19
33
Brenau
0
31
31
Union
15
16
31
College of St. Mary
0
15
15
Ave Maria
0
11
11
Midland
4
0
4
Men’s Meet
Cumberlands (+30.5) and St Thomas (+29) had strong performances on Day 3, earning 9 A final slots each, but Keiser topped them both with 11. The Seahawks also earned 3 B-final spots and are projected to increase their lead over St Thomas tonight.
Cumberlands and Milligan (+15) have passed SCAD, who had several disappointments and fell -23 points short of expectations.
Scores After Day 2 – Men
Team
Day 2
Keiser
224
St. Thomas
222
SCAD
143
Milligan
140
Cumberlands
124
St. Ambrose
119
Thomas
83
Master’s
79
Olivet Nazarene
68
Bethel (IN)
59
Loyola New Orleans
59
Lindsey Wilson
55
Ave Maria
46
Aquinas
30
Life
15
Day 3 Ups/Downs – Men
Team
All
400 IM
100 Fly
200 Free
100 Breast
100 Back
1M Diving
Keiser
11/3
2/2
2/0
3/0
2/1
1/0
1/0
St. Thomas
9/5
2/1
1/1
3/0
0/2
3/1
0/0
Cumberlands
9/3
2/1
2/1
0/0
2/0
2/1
1/0
St. Ambrose
4/3
1/0
1/1
0/1
0/0
0/1
2/0
Milligan
4/2
1/0
1/1
0/1
1/0
1/0
0/0
Bethel (IN)
3/1
0/0
1/1
0/0
0/0
0/0
2/0
SCAD
2/5
0/1
0/1
1/1
0/1
1/1
0/0
Master’s
1/2
0/1
0/1
1/0
0/0
0/0
0/0
Life
1/1
0/1
0/0
0/0
1/0
0/0
0/0
Ave Maria
0/3
0/0
0/0
0/2
0/1
0/0
0/0
Thomas
0/3
0/0
0/0
0/0
0/1
0/2
0/0
Aquinas
2/0
0/0
0/0
0/0
0/0
0/0
2/0
Lindsey Wilson
0/2
0/0
0/0
0/1
0/1
0/0
0/0
Loyola New Orleans
0/2
0/0
0/0
0/1
0/1
0/0
0/0
Ottawa Arizona
0/2
0/0
0/1
0/0
0/0
0/1
0/0
Arizona Christian
1/0
0/0
0/0
0/0
1/0
0/0
0/0
Campbellsville
0/1
0/0
0/0
0/1
0/0
0/0
0/0
Midland
0/1
0/1
0/0
0/0
0/0
0/0
0/0
Olivet Nazarene
0/1
0/0
0/0
0/0
0/0
0/1
0/0
Point
1/0
0/0
0/0
0/0
1/0
0/0
0/0
Scoring Day 3 Prelims (plus 400 Medley Relay as seeded)
