2024 NAIA National Championships: Day 2 Photo Vault

SwimSwam is grateful to Duncan Arnold for sharing his on-deck photos at the 2024 NAIA National Championships. A senior at Milligan University, Arnold has been a member of the Milligan University swimming and diving team for the last four years and is now preparing to graduate with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering in June 2024. 

Photo courtesy Duncan Arnold

Daniel Laureyssens, St Thomas. Photo courtesy Duncan Arnold

Dario Soria, Lindsey Wilson. Photo courtesy Duncan Arnold

St Thomas. Photo courtesy Duncan Arnold

Mustafa Sevenay, Keiser. Photo courtesy Duncan Arnold

St Thomas 200 free relay. Photo courtesy Duncan Arnold

Emma Phillips, Union (KY). Photo courtesy Duncan Arnold

Logan Berndt, Bethel (IN). Photo courtesy Duncan Arnold

Carlos Trinidad, Keiser. Photo courtesy Duncan Arnold

Photo courtesy Duncan Arnold

Ethan Kilgore, Thomas. Photo courtesy Duncan Arnold

Keiser coaches. Photo courtesy Duncan Arnold

St Thomas 200 free relay. Photo courtesy Duncan Arnold

Hanne te Velthuis, Milligan. Photo courtesy Duncan Arnold

Milligan coaches. Photo courtesy Duncan Arnold

Jack Fries, ONU. Photo courtesy Duncan Arnold

Mikhi Hassim, St Ambrose. Photo courtesy Duncan Arnold

Nikoline Biltoft-Jensen, Keiser. Photo courtesy Duncan Arnold

Dominique van Vuure, Bethel (IN). Photo courtesy Duncan Arnold

ONU parents. Photo courtesy Duncan Arnold

 

