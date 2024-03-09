Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Meg Harris Bests Cate Campbell In 100 Free On Day 1 Of 2024 Brisbane Championships

2024 BRISBANE SENIOR METRO CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Friday, March 8th – Sunday, March 10th
  • Brisbane Aquatic Center
  • LCM (50m)
  • Results

Opting out of next weekend’s New South Wales State Championships, Aussie megastars Cate Campbell, Meg Harris and Zac Stubblety-Cook took to Brisbane waters to compete at the Senior Metro Championships.

With the Australian National Championships happening next month and then the all-important Aussie Olympic Trials taking place in June, these Metro Championships serve as an in-season tune-up for the athletes.

To kick things off, Campbell raced in the women’s 100, freestyle where she notched a solid mark of 53.42.

However, it was Rackleys’ Meg Harris who got to the wall first, capturing gold in a mighty 53.17.

C1 was faster on the front half, opening in 25.59 to Harris’ 25.86; however, Harris busted out a head-turning back half of 27.31 to C1’s 27.83 to get the job done.

Harris result would overtake C1’s Brisbane Record of 53.33 put on the books over a decade ago in 2013. Her performance this evening represents the 3rd-fastest time of her career, one which boasts a PB of 52.92 from 2021.

Harris now checks in as the 9th-fastest performer in the world this season. C1 remains in the 10th spot with her season-best 53.23 notched at last December’s Queensland Championships.

2023-2024 LCM Women 100 Free

SiobhanHKG
HAUGHEY
10/08
52.02
2Marrit
STEENBERGEN 		NED52.2602/16
3Shayna
JACK		AUS52.7612/11
4Emma
MCKEON		AUS53.0002/23
5Kate
DOUGLASS		USA53.0202/16
6Meg
HARRIS		AUS53.0312/11
7 Anna
HOPKIN		GBR53.0902/16
8Junxuan
YANG 		CHN53.1109/26
9 Torri
HUSKE		USA53.1712/02
10 Cate
CAMPBELL		AUS53.2312/11
View Top 31»

As for former world record holder Stubblety-Cook, the 25-year-old Chandler ace posted a time of 59.97 to top the men’s 100m breaststroke podium.

ZSC split 28.71/31.26 to grab the gold, surpassing Olympian Christian Sprenger‘s Brisbane Record in the process. Sprenger previously held the benchmark at 1:00.15 from 2008.

Additional Notes

  • 18-year-old Edward Sommerville of Brisbane Grammar earned gold in his age group’s 100m freestyle final. He clocked 49.50, a time which crushed Isaac Cooper‘s former Brisbane Record of 50.33 from 2022.
  • Tommy Neill registered a time of 49.94 to win the men’s 19&O 100m free after hitting 49.37 in the prelims. He produced the sole sub-50-second time of the pack.
  • The women’s 18-year-old 100m breaststroke saw Tiana Kritzinger post a time of 1:11.72 for the victory. Although her time of 1:11.28 from the morning was swifter, both outings overtook the previous Brisbane Record of 1:12.05 Piper Brien turned in last year.
  • 19-year-old Ella Ramsay produced a time of 1:08.01 to take the women’s 19&O 100m breast event.

Swemmer
25 minutes ago

AUS women are going to be so incredibly dominant in the 100 free that Cate Campbell will be lucky to grab a relay spot

john26
Reply to  Swemmer
2 minutes ago

Based on their times so, it seems at least one of the Campbells will get on the relay team. It’ll be a major accomplishment from one of the younger relay contenders to drop enough time to bump one of them out. It looks like it’ll take at least a 53.2

