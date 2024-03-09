Meg Harris Bests Cate Campbell In 100 Free On Day 1 Of 2024 Brisbane Championships

2024 BRISBANE SENIOR METRO CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, March 8th – Sunday, March 10th

Brisbane Aquatic Center

LCM (50m)

Opting out of next weekend’s New South Wales State Championships, Aussie megastars Cate Campbell, Meg Harris and Zac Stubblety-Cook took to Brisbane waters to compete at the Senior Metro Championships.

With the Australian National Championships happening next month and then the all-important Aussie Olympic Trials taking place in June, these Metro Championships serve as an in-season tune-up for the athletes.

To kick things off, Campbell raced in the women’s 100, freestyle where she notched a solid mark of 53.42.

However, it was Rackleys’ Meg Harris who got to the wall first, capturing gold in a mighty 53.17.

C1 was faster on the front half, opening in 25.59 to Harris’ 25.86; however, Harris busted out a head-turning back half of 27.31 to C1’s 27.83 to get the job done.

Harris result would overtake C1’s Brisbane Record of 53.33 put on the books over a decade ago in 2013. Her performance this evening represents the 3rd-fastest time of her career, one which boasts a PB of 52.92 from 2021.

Harris now checks in as the 9th-fastest performer in the world this season. C1 remains in the 10th spot with her season-best 53.23 notched at last December’s Queensland Championships.

2023-2024 LCM Women 100 Free Siobhan HKG

HAUGHEY 2 Marrit

STEENBERGEN NED 52.26 3 Shayna

JACK AUS 52.76 4 Emma

MCKEON AUS 53.00 5 Kate

DOUGLASS USA 53.02 6 Meg

HARRIS AUS 53.03 7 Anna

HOPKIN GBR 53.09 8 Junxuan

YANG CHN 53.11 9 Torri

HUSKE USA 53.17 10 Cate

CAMPBELL AUS 53.23 View Top 31»

As for former world record holder Stubblety-Cook, the 25-year-old Chandler ace posted a time of 59.97 to top the men’s 100m breaststroke podium.

ZSC split 28.71/31.26 to grab the gold, surpassing Olympian Christian Sprenger‘s Brisbane Record in the process. Sprenger previously held the benchmark at 1:00.15 from 2008.

