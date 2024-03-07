Aussie Star Power In Full Effect For 2024 New South Wales Championships

2024 NEW SOUTH WALES STATE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, March 15th – Sunday, March 17th

Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Center

LCM (50m)

Start List

While Olympic Trials season has gotten underway with Italy’s taking place this week and Japan’s in the middle of this month, Australia is coasting along with a non-selection competition filled with big guns.

The 2024 New South Wales State Open Championships begin on Friday, March 15th and the published start list gives us a good idea of the matchups set to unfold over the 3-day affair.

As a refresher, the month of April brings the Australian National Championships while the Aussie Olympic Trials are on the calendar for June.

Regardless of this competition representing an in-season meet, we’ve seen impressive performances at NSWs in the past. Last year, for example, Kaylee McKeown fired off the still-current world record of 2:03.14 in the women’s 200m back.

This year the 22-year-old is entered in the 50m/100m/200m back, 200m free, 100m fly and 200m IM events, although she did pare down her schedule at last month’s Vic Open.

Also at the 2023 version, Kyle Chalmers put up a super swift 48.09 in the 100m free while Shayna Jack beat Emma McKeon in the women’s race 53.12 to 53.55.

Although Jack is absent from the start list, Chalmers is set to take on the 100m/200m free and 50m fly/100m fly while McKeon is expected to compete in the 50m/100m/200m fly and 50m/100m free races.

Then there’s Ariarne Titmus, Flynn Southam and Mollie O’Callaghan to further add to the star power while Maximillian Giuliani of Miami will also give us an idea of where he stands in the hunt for a 200m free Olympic bid at this point in the season.

MOC is entered in the 50m/100m/200m back events, not ready to give them up after making such a statement in the freestyle events including a 200m free world record last year.

Key Entrants