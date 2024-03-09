2024 NAIA National Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2024 NAIA Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving National Championships

Day 4

Women’s 1650 Yard Freestyle – Fastest Heat

Meet Record: 16:4337 – Kathryn Rosberg (2007)

Top 8:

Riley Renaud, Milligan – 17:02.33 Rachel Bradley, Keiser – 17:06.85 Sky Marjamaa, SCAD – 17:30.25 Haley Vanbuskirk, SCAD – 17:32.91 Sophie Urias, St Thomas – 17:45.08 Erica Samuel, Indiana Wesleyan – 17:48.34 Anna Van DeKeere, Thomas – 17:50.63 Josefina Gonzalez, Bethel (IN) – 17:51.52

After placing 2nd in the 500 free and 10th in the 200 free, Milligan’s Riley Renaud won the 1650 free, successfully defending her 2023 title with 17:02.33. She was 19.7 seconds faster than she’d been a year ago when she won with 17:21.03.

Keiser’s Rachel Bradley was runner-up, as she was last year. She, too, was faster, clocking a 17:06.85 this time versus 17:22.29 in 2023.

Two more familiar faces joined Renaud and Bradley on steps 3 and 4 of the podium, although in reverse order from last year. SCAD’s Sky Marjamaa (17:30.25) and Haley Vanbuskirk (17:32.91) were fourth and third, respectively, in 2023.

Anna Van DeKeere of Thomas and Bethel’s Josefina Gonzales made the podium from the earlier heats.

Men’s 1650 Yard Freestyle – Fastest Heat

Meet Record: 15:18.39 – Joel Thatcher, SCAD (2017)

Top 8:

Fabio Martin Rojo, Lindsey Wilson – 15:43.95 Mate Dort, Life – 15:44.02 Wyatt Smith, SCAD – 16:02.61 Peter Gilbert, Milligan – 16:03.91 JD Torres, Master’s – 16:06.48 Ethan Butler, Lindsey Wilson – 16:09.63 Mason Beall, Olivet Nazarene – 16:18.47 Jonas Friess, St Ambrose – 16:18.13

Who said the mile is boring? Not Fabio Martin Rojo of Lindsey Wilson and Mate Dort from Life. The two battled stroke for stroke down to the finish, which Martin Rojo got by .07 with 15:43.95. That was an improvement from a year ago when Martin Rojo placed 4th with 15:51.46

Wyatt Smith of SCAD repeated his bronze-medal performance from 2023, coming in third again, this time with 16:02.61. Milligan’s Peter Gilbert moved up from 6th a year ago to 4th this year, coming to the wall 1.3 seconds behind Smith with 16:03.91.

Three swimmers from the earlier heats made the podium: JD Torres from Master’s, who dropped 23.4 seconds to top the afternoon competitors; Lindsey Wilson’s Ethan Butler, who dropped 20.2 seconds to finish second; and St Ambrose’s Jonas Friess, who improved his seed time by 9.1 seconds.

Women’s 200 Yard Backstroke – Finals

Meet Record: 1:56.87 – Amanda Moran, Olivet Nazarene (2017)

Podium:

Maaike Broersma, Lindsey Wilson – 1:58.06 Marine Lecomte, Keiser – 2:01.38 Olivia Cummins, Indiana Wesleyan – 2:03.88 Ellie Ricken, Indiana Wesleyan – 2:04.30 Lorie Seranski, Keiser – 2:04.69 Romy Itzkovich, Cumberlands – 2:04.90 Aspen Shipp, Thomas – 2:05.32 Katelyn Inman, Olivet Nazarene – 2:08.31

Lindsey Wilson’s Maaike Broersma dominated the 200 back final. She was already up by more than 2 body lengths over defending champion Marine Lecomte at the halfway point with 57.41. Broersma then came home with 30.0-30.6 to notch a winning 1:58.06. Lecomte split 1:00.34-1:01.0 to finish with 2:01.38 in second place.

Indiana Wesley earned the next two spots with Olivia Cummins (2:03.88) and Ellie Ricken (2:04.30). Ricken, notably, was seeded 27th with 2:11.77 coming into the meet. She dropped 7.1 seconds in prelims and another .3 in finals to finish 4th.

Men’s 200 Yard Backstroke – Finals

Meet Record: 1:44.98 – Jokubas Jankauskas, Cumberlands (2023)

Podium:

Defending champion and meet record-holder Jokubas Jankauskas of Cumberlands defended his title, going 1:45.45 to get to the wall a body length ahead of Fynn Kunze of Keiser. We are in a tight battle for the men’s team title, and every point will make a difference, so Kunze’s second-place finish was important to the Seahawks. Matt Mizell picked up a third place for St Thomas, while his teammate Adam Conrad tied with Keiser’s Alex Kusik for fourth.

SCAD’s Finlay Saunders was just .11 behind Kusik and Conrad, and edged Keizer’s Matheus Queiroz by .08, 1:48.72 to 1:48.80. Oier Fernandez of St Thomas was another .21 back with 1:49.01.

Women’s 100 Yard Freestyle – Finals

Meet Record: 49.24 – Julie Woody, SCAD (2017)

Podium:

Men’s 100 Yard Freestyle – Finals

Meet Record: 42.53 – Daniel Z Ramirez, Oklahoma Baptist (2014)

Podium:

Women’s 200 Yard Breaststroke – Finals

Meet Record: 2:14.90 – Laurette Hakansson (1993)

Podium:

Men’s 200 Yard Breaststroke – Finals

Meet Record: 1:56.54 – Inigo Marina, St Thomas (2023)

Podium:

Women’s 200 Yard Butterfly – Finals

Meet Record: 2:00.89 – Christina Tixier, Biola (2015)

Podium:

Men’s 200 Yard Butterfly – Finals

Meet Record: 1:45.27 – Iran Cavalcante-Almeida, Olivet Nazarene (2018)

Podium:

Women’s 1-Meter Diving – Finals

Meet Record:

Podium:

Women’s 400 Yard Freestyle Relay – Timed Finals

Meet Record:

Podium:

Men’s 400 Yard Freestyle Relay – Timed Finals

Meet Record:

Podium: