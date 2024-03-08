2024 NAIA National Championships: Day 3 Prelims Recap

2024 NAIA Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving National Championships

Day 3

Women’s 400 Yard Individual Medley – Prelims

Meet Record: 4:22.69 – Elisa Corradi, Cumberlands (2023)

Top 16 Qualifiers:

Marine Lecomte, Keiser – 4:32.59 Rachel Bradley, Keiser – 4:33.54 Alessia Claassen, St Thomas – 4:33.83 Alicja Sedlak, Cumberlands – 4:37.27 Emma Phillips, Union – 4:37.64 Claudia Ashford, St Thomas – 4:38.20 Olga Bukowska, Brenau – 4:38.28 Taylor King, ONU – 4:38.46 Kayla Parry, ONU – 4:38.47 Leyre Antonanzas Fernandez, St Ambrose – 4:38.61 Anna Van DeKeere, Thomas – 4:39.20 Gerta Aldrovandi, Keiser – 4:38.53 Jords Minifie, Lindsey Wilson – 4:39.62 Mary Grace Bitting, Milligan – 4:39.87 Eve Mair, Keiser – 4:39.94 Emily Cooper, Loyola New Orleans – 4:39.96

St Thomas sophomore Alessia Claassen won the first circle-seeded heat with 4:33.83, coming to the wall ahead of Cumberlands freshman Alicja Sedlak (4:37.27) and Union freshman Emma Phillips (4:37.64). Claassen improved her seed time by 1.1 seconds.

Heat 3 went to Marine Lecomte of Keiser, last year’s fourth-place finisher, in 4:32.59. St Thomas’s Claudia Ashford (4:38.20), Brenau freshman Olga Bukowska (4:38.28), Olivet Nazarene freshman Kayla Parry (4:38.47), and St Ambrose junior Leyre Antonanzas Fernandez (4:38.61) came to the wall at the same time about 6 seconds behind Lecomte.

Top-seeded Rachel Bradley of Keiser, who was runner-up a year ago as a freshman, took the final heat in 4:33.54. Olivet Nazarene sophomore Taylor King touched second in 4:38.46, a second ahead of Keiser sophomore Greta Aldrovandi (4:49.53).

400 Yard Individual Medley – Prelims

Meet Record: 3:51.08 – Stephen Gilbert, Milligan (2022)

Top 16 Qualifiers:

Fynn Kunze, Keiser – 4:00.89 Adam Conrad, St Thomas – 4:01.09 Marcelo Rojas Ariza, Cumberlands – 4:02.29 Marat Usov, St Ambrose – 4:02.77 Oier Fernandez, St Thomas – 4:02.87 Theo Myklebusthaug, Keiser – 4:03.26 Stephen Gilbert, Milligan – 4:03.67 Peyton Berter, Cumberlands – 4:04.04 Mate Dort, Life – 4:04.18 Mustafa Sevenay, Keiser – 4:05.07 Elliot Best, St Thomas – 4:07.06 Dario Rukavina, SCAD – 4:08.47 Marcos del Vado Sanz, Cumberlands – 4:08.65 David Kugler, Master’s – 4:09.13 Jeremi Aubin, Midland – 4:09.65 Kaleb Harriott, Keiser – 4:09.69

St Thomas sophomore Adam Conrad kicked us off with a 4:01.09 to win heat 2 of the men’s 400 IM. Conrad placed 3rd last year in a tightly contested final, just behind Keiser’s Fynn Kunze and Milligan’s Stephen Gilbert. His teammate, junior Oier Fernandez, touched second in this morning’s heat, dropping 6.7 seconds from his entry time to clock a 4:02.87. Keiser senior Theo Myklebusthaug improved his time by 3.7 seconds to come in 3rd with 4:03.26.

Cumberlands sophomore Marcelo Rojas Ariza dropped 4.6 seconds to win heat 3 with 4:02.29, just touching out St Ambrose freshman Marat Usov (4:02.77). Milligan’s Gilbert was 3rd in the heat with 4:03.67.

Top-seeded Fynn Kunze from Keiser, the defending champion, won the final heat in 4:00.89. Behind him were his freshman teammate Mustafa Sevenay (4:05.07) and St Thomas freshman Elliot Best (4:07.06).

Women’s 100 Yard Butterfly – Prelims

Meet Record: 53.70 – Lisa Tixier, Biola (2017)

Top 16 Qualifiers:

Ines Laurent, Keiser – 55.68 Zselyke Papp, Keiser – 56.13 Valentina Zapata, Cumberlands – 56.36 Aspen Shipp, Thomas – 57.27 Danai Sofoulis, Keiser – 57.32 Eva Garraux, Arizona Christian – 57.42 Ayla Pierce, University of St Mary (KS) – 57.62 Gabby MacPherson, Milligan – 57.85 (tie) Emma Verkuyl, Brenau / Chloe Hogue, Indiana Wesleyan – 58.14 – (tie) Allie Rutherford, Lindsey Wilson / Emma McMurray, Master’s – 58.42 – Aixa Recchioni, Bethel (IN) – 58.43 Eve Mair, Keiser – 58.49 Mia Thatcher, SCAD – 58.64 Natascha Evreinoff Salinas, Lindsey Wilson – 58.74

Master’s junior Emma McMurray put up a 58.42 to win heat 2; she improved her entry time by over half a second and made the B final.

Heat 3 went to Keiser freshman Zselyke Papp in 56.13. Arizona Christian’s Eva Garraux was second with 57.42, while Indiana Wesleyan freshman Chloe Hogue touched third with 58.14.

Keiser sophomore Ines Laurent, the #2 seed coming into the meet, won heat 4 with 55.68. St Mary (KS) sophomore Ayla Pierce was second (58.72) ahead of Brenau freshman Emma Verkuyl (58.14) and Lindsey Wilson senior Allie Rutherford (58.42).

Top-seeded Valentina Zapata of Cumberlands claimed the final heat with 56.36. Thomas sophomore Aspen Shipp (57.27), Keiser junior Danai Sofoulis (57.32), and Milligan senior Gabby MacPherson (57.85) followed in quick succession.

100 Yard Butterfly – Prelims

Meet Record: 46.12 – Daniel Ramirez, Oklahoma Baptist (2015)

Top 16 Qualifiers:

Steven Aimable, St Thomas – 47.33 Thomas Holzkamm, Cumberlands – 48.30 Angel Martaritov, Keiser – 49.04 Mikhi Hassim, St Ambrose – 49.13 Hudson Trammell, Milligan – 49.18 (tie) Ruthiik Satti, Cumberlands / Kuba Loboda, Bethel (KY) – 49.33 – Robin Kilian, Keiser – 49.37 Agustin Rasche, Cumberlands – 49.41 Sergio Tudor, Milligan – 49.57 Ruben Theunissen, St Thomas – 49.73 Bo Kasten, SCAD – 49.80 Logan Berndt, Bethel (IN) – 49.84 Nilton Dossantos Deoliveira, Master’s – 49.88 Nolan Deats, St Ambrose – 49.97 Reuben Dobson, Ottawa (AZ) – 50.09

Keiser junior Angel Margaritov opened the circle-seeded heats with 49.04, getting his hands to the wall just ahead of Bethel (KY)’s Kuba Loboda and Cumberlands sophomore Ruthiik Satti, who tied with 49.33 for second place. Keiser senior Robin Kilian was .04 behind them with 49.37.

Cumberlands senior and #2 seed Thomas Holzkamm clocked a 48.30 to win heat 3. St Ambrose junior Mikhi Hassim (49.13), Milligan freshman Hudson Trammell (49.18), and Milligan freshman Sergio Tudor (49.57) finished 2-3-4 behind him.

Top-seeded Steven Aimable from St Thomas took care of business in the last heat, winning with a dominant 47.33. Cumberlands freshman Agustin Rasche (49.41), SCAD sophomore Bo Kasten (49.80), and Bethel (IN)’s Logan Berndt (49.84) were two body lengths behind.

Women’s 200 Yard Freestyle – Prelims

Meet Record: 1:49.58 – Alex Peters, Concordia Irvine (2011)

Top 16 Qualifiers:

Kylee Sears, Master’s – 1:51.65 Jaylyn Harrison, Bethel (IN) – 1:53.78 Haley Vanbuskirk, SCAD – 1:53.82 Aubrey Bach, Keiser – 1:53.84 Halle Briner, Olivet Nazarene – 1:53.93 Hanne te Velthuis, Milligan – 1:54.09 Regan Garcia, St Thomas – 1:54.50 Martine Abrahamsen, St Thomas – 1:54.92 Sophie Urias, St Thomas – 1:55.53 Rylee Woelk, St Thomas – 1:55.81 Camryn Bussey, Master’s – 1:56.23 Dominique van Vuure, Bethel (IN) – 1:56.35 Timea Aspegren, Keiser – 1:56.55 Giulia Mantuan, Keiser – 1:56.66 Dori Jozsa, Union – 1:57.00 Riley Renaud, Milligan – 1:57.08

Keiser senior Aubrey Bach kicked off the circle-seeded heats with a winning 1:53.84. Milligan’s Hanne te Velthuis improved her seed time by 1.1 seconds to come in second (1:54.09), about a body length ahead of St Thomas senior Rylee Woelk (1:55.81).

Bethel (IN) sophomore Jaylyn Harrison pulled off an upset win heat 4, dropping .3 to edge SCAD junior Haley Vanbuskirk (1:53.82) with 1:53.78. ONU junior Halle Briner, the #2 seed overall, came to the wall .1 behind them with 1:53.93.

Master’s sophomore Kylee Sears, the top seed coming into the meet, dominated the final heat with 1:51.65. St Thomas freshman Regan Garcia (1:54.50) and sophomores Martine Abrahamsen (1:54.92) and Sophie Urias (1:55.53) were 2-3-4 behind her.

200 Yard Freestyle – Prelims

Meet Record: 1:34.89 3 – Joel Ax, SCAD (2017)

Top 16 Qualifiers:

Robbie Garden, St Thomas – 1:38.03 Jan Gastal, SCAD – 1:38.39 William Birkett, St Thomas – 1:38.81 Daniel Laureyssens, St Thomas – 1:39.28 Dylan Crane, Master’s – 1:39.38 Carlos Trinidad Sancho, Keiser – 1:39.40 Hanno Boeckmann, Keiser – 1:39.73 Ivan Amillo-Escobedo, Keiser – 1:39.87 Zoltan Tompos, SCAD – 1:39.88 Sebastian Escobar, Campbellsville – 1:40.01 Jonas Friess, St Ambrose – 1:40.66 Andre Bazzana, Milligan – 1:41.04 Eli Pelzer, Ave Maria – 1:41.08 Fabio Martin Rojo, Lindsey Wilson – 1:41.32 Tate Bladon, Loyola New Orleans – 1:41.50 Pete Anderson, Ave Maria – 1:41.73

St Thomas sophomore Robbie Garden dropped 1.2 seconds to win the first circle-seeded heat with 1:38.03, edging SCAD sophomore Jan Gastal (1:38.39). Master’s freshman Dylan Crane improved his time by .7 to finish 3rd (1:38.38).

St Thomas junior William Birkett took the next heat with 1:38.81 ahead of Keiser sophomore Carlos Trinidad Sancho (1:39.40), the #2 seed overall. Keiser freshman Hanno Boeckmann was 3rd with 1:39.73.

The last heat went to top-seeded Daniel Laureyssens of St Thomas, the defending champion. He came to the wall in 1:39.28. SCAD freshman Zoltan Tompos touched out Sebastian Escobar of Cambellsville, 1:39.88 to 1:40.01, for 2nd in the heat.

Women’s 100 Yard Breaststroke – Prelims

Meet Record: 1:02.01 – Nikoline Biltoft-Jensen, Keiser (2023)

Top 16 Qualifiers:

Nikoline Biltoft-Jensen, Keiser – 1:02.25 Stella Warborn, St Thomas – 1:02.75 Julie Vega, Olivet Nazarene – 1:03.55 Lily Wright, College of St Mary – 1:04.68 Nikki Hahn, SCAD – 1:04.69 Bridget O’Grady, St Ambrose – 1:05.27 Sara Motyl, Lindsey Wilson – 1:05.28 (tie) Tessa Ip Hen Cheung, Brenau / Maria Sanchez Galvan, St Thomas – 1:05.31 – Emma Bledsoe, Indiana Wesleyan – 1:05.95 Brianna Hernandez, St Thomas – 1:05.96 Belen Castro, St Thomas – 1:06.18 Allie Rutherford, Lindsey Wilson – 1:06.23 Lily Robinson, Keiser – 1:06.40 Teagan Risher, Bethel (IN) – 1:06.75 Engla Ellbrant, St Thomas – 1:06.78

Olivet Nazarene senior Julie Vega clocked a 1:03.55 to win the first circle-seeded heat ahead of St Ambrose sophomore Bridget O’Grady (1:05.27) and Brenau junior Tessa Ip Hen Cheung and St Thomas junior Maria Sanchez Galvan, who tied for 3rd with 1:05.31.

Not only did they tied for 3rd in the heat, but they tied for 8th overall and had to swim off for the right to swim in the A or the B final. Both swimmers were faster the second time but it was Ip Hen Cheung who got the win, 1:04.95 to 1:05.08, and will be in lane 8 of the championship final tonight.

Heat 4 went to defending champion and meet record-holder Nikoline Biltoft-Jensen of Keiser in 1:02.25. Lily Wright from the College of Saint Mary went 1:04.68 for second place, while Lindsey Wilson sophomore Sara Motyl dropped .9 to touch 3rd in 1:05.28.

Top-seeded Stella Warborn of St Thomas topped the field in the last heat with 1:02.75. SCAD sophomore Nikki Hahn was second with 1:04.69. St Thomas sophomore Belen Castro came in 3rd with 1:06.18.

100 Yard Breaststroke – Prelims

Meet Record: 52.62 – Noel de Geus, Keiser (2023)

Top 16 Qualifiers:

Noel de Geus, Keiser – 51.43 Alex Kusik, Keiser – 54.56 Caleb Fry, Milligan – 54.58 Dorian Bachlaj, Cumberlands – 54.97 Bence Meresz, Life – 55.12 Leon Irmer, Cumberlands – 55.27 Ikuto Yoshida, Arizona Christian – 55.35 Yurri Prokopchuk, Point – 55.40 Theo Myklebusthaug, Keiser – 55.63 Jesse Lower, St Thomas – 55.74 Pedro Jose Carmona Yepes – 56.09 3mil Schildhauer, Thomas – 56.11 Monty Moore Yetter, Loyola New Orleans – 56.20 Naz Sementsov, SCAD – 56.41 Max van Schagen, Lindsey Wilson – 56.45 Sam Pilkington, Ave Maria – 56.51

Keiser sophomore Noel de Geus, who won this event last year with a meet record of 52.62, absolutely destroyed that mark in prelims with 51.43. He came into the meet seeded with 51.99 and managed to improve by .56 in heats.

Splits from prelims, 2024 NAIA Championships:23.84/27.59 = 51.43

Splits from finals, 2023 NAIA Championships: 24.65/27.97 = 52.62

De Geus, swimming next to teammate Alex Kusik, won the heat by nearly 3 body lengths, as Kusik touched in 54.57 and Arizona Christian’s Ikuto Yoshida, in 55.35.

Milligan sophomore Caleb Fry won the previous heat in 54.58, improving his seed time by .3. Life sophomore Bence Meresz was second in the heat with 55.12, getting his hand to the wall .15 ahead of Cumberlands sophomore Leon Irmer (55.27).

Dorian Bachlaj from Cumberlands won the first circle-seeded heat with 54.97. St Thomas senior Pedro Jose Carmona Yepes was second with 56.09, beating his entry time by .6. Thomas freshman Emil Schildhauer was .02 behind in 56.11.

Women’s 100 Yard Backstroke – Prelims

Meet Record: 52.76 – Cheyenne Coffman, Fresno Pacific (2012)

Top 16 Qualifiers:

Maaike Broersma, Lindsey Wilson – 54.40 Olivia Cummins, Indiana Wesleyan – 56.47 Lorie Seranski, Kaiser – 57.05 Marine Lecomte, Keiser – 57.11 Ellie Ricken, Indiana Wesleyan – 57.57 Aspen Shipp, Thomas – 57.89 Natalia Gorska, Lindsey Wilson – 58.10 Gabby Darakchieva, Ave Maria – 58.21 Tyler Cates, Milligan – 58.37 Trudy Patterson, Master’s – 58.46 Eve Thomas, Loyola New Orleans – 58.59 Paige Howell, Olivet Nazarene – 58.65 Dora Reizinger, Life – 58.81 Romane Cayla, SCAD – 58.89 Katelyn Inman, Olivet Nazarene – 58.90 Samantha van Vuure, Milligan – 59.04

Keiser freshman Lorie Seranski kicked off the circle-seeded heats of the 100 back with 57.05 which gave her the heat win over Thomas sophomore Aspen Shipp (57.89) and Milligan senior Tyler Cates (58.37). Shipp was runner-up last year, while Cates placed 4th.

Keiser junior Marine Lecomte won her heat in 57.11 ahead of Indiana Wesleyan sophomore Ellie Ricken (57.57) and Lindsey Wison freshman Natalia Gorska (58.10).

Top-seeded Maaike Broersma of Lindsey Wilson dropped half a second and won the last heat with 54.40, coming to the wall 2 full seconds head of Indiana Wesleyan senior Olivia Cummins (56.47) and nearly 4 ahead of Ave Maria sophomore Gabby Darakchieva (58.21).

100 Yard Backstroke – Prelims

Meet Record: Meet Record: 46.28 – Daniel Z Ramirez, Oklahoma Baptist (2014)

Top 16 Qualifiers:

Jokubas Jankauskas, Cumberlands – 48.34 Matt Mizell, St Thomas – 48.36 Matheus Queiroz, Keiser – 48.81 Alex Marrero, St Thomas – 48.95 Ruthiik Satti, Cumberlands – 49.13 Finlay Saunders, SCAD – 49.32 Nestor Montero, St Thomas – 49.49 Paxton Smith, Milligan – 50.05 Mateus Cruz, Cumberlands – 50.09 Jack Fries, Olivet Nazarene – 50.35 Samuel Page, SCAD – 50.65 Rafa Gonzalez Gamez, St Thomas – 50.61 Jonathan Cowin, Ottawa (AZ) – 50.63 Egoitz Munoz, St Ambrose – 50.94 Tim Brown, Thomas – 50.95 Jofre Mataro, Thomas – 50.97

Cumerlands sophomore Jokubas Jankauskas won the first circle-seeded heat with 48.34, beating St Thomas junior Nestor Montero (49.49) and Olivet Nazarene sophomore Jack Fries (50.35) by 1 and 2 seconds respectively.

Matt Mizell of St Thomas took the next heat in 48.36 ahead of Cumberlands sophomore Ruthiik Satti (49.13) and Milligan freshman Paxton Smith (50.05).

Keiser’s Matheus Queiroz, the top seed coming into the meet, edged teammate Alex Marrero, 48.81 to 48.95, in the last heat. SCAD sophomore Finlay Saunders was third (49.32)

Men’s 1-Meter Diving – Prelims

Meet Record: 587.35 – Grant Brehaut, Simon Fraser (2004)

Finals Qualifiers:

Nicholas Bohm, Bethel (IN) – 283.60 Evan Bennett, Aquinas – 257.65 Andrew Cestra, Keiser – 249.85 Troy Borrero, Aquinas – 222.95 Owen Fleck, Bethel (IN) – 216.10 Liam Smith, Cumberlands – 198.95 Lane Otte, St Ambrose – 193.60 Bram Mess, St Ambrose – 192.05

Defending champion Nicholas Bohm of Bethel in Indiana topped the field in prelims of 1-meter diving. Bohm won the 3-meter event on Wednesday night. His teammate Owen Fleck was 5th in the standings this morning. Last year they finished 1st and 3rd, respectively.

The two divers from Aquinas, Evan Bennett and Troy Borrero, placed 2nd and 4th. Keiser’s Andrew Cestra, who was runner-up to Bohm on the 3-meter board, was 3rd.