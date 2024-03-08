Scott Posts 1:46 200 Free/1:57 200 IM Double, Evans Threatens British W 100 Breast Record

2024 EDINBURGH INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEET

Since the British Swimming Championships (Olympic Trials) are a month away, we weren’t expecting any crazy-fast swims here at the Edinburgh International Swim Meet.

However, Duncan Scott turned some heads with a strong double, logging victories in the men’s 200m free and 200m IM events.

In the former, 27-year-old Scott clocked a time of 1:46.14 to lead the pack, getting to the wall nearly a second ahead of the next-closet competitor.

Stirling teammate Jack McMillan hit 1:47.06 for silver while Bath athlete Luke Turley turned in a time of 1:49.49 for bronze. For reference, Scott posted a time of 1:49.03 to grab the bronze at the 2023 edition of this same competition.

Next up for Scott was the 2IM where the Olympic medalist produced a solid outing of 1:57.73. That represented the sole sub-2:00 result of the entire final field, with Joe Litchfield snagging silver in 2:01.76 and Evan Jones posting 2:02.76 for bronze.

Again for perspective, Scott’s time last year was 2:01.01, so he was well over 3 seconds quicker this time around.

Also impressive was on-the-rise breaststroke Angharad Evans of Stirling. The 21-year-old notched a time of 1:06.25 to grab the gold in the 100m distance, an event in which she’s been making exponential strides over the past 6 months.

Her result tonight represents a new lifetime best, overtaking the 1:06.65 she earned at last month’s British Universities & Colleges (BUCS) Championships.

Evans opened in 31.50 and closed in 34.75 to beat Scottish national record holder Kara Hanlon. Hanlon was right behind in 1:06.90, and Leeds’ Leah Schlosshan rounded out the podium in 1:08.36.

Evans’ result renders her the 12th-fastest performer in the world this season. Additionally, her performance bumped her up the all-time British performers list to now rank #2. Only national record holder Molly Renshaw has been faster, but Evans’ time here fell just .04 outside Renshaw’s 1:06.21 record from 2021.

