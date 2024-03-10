Jillian Cox Posts Another Personal Best At Justin Sectionals With 1:44.92 200 Free

2024 SPRING JUSTIN SECTIONALS

Justin, TX

Northwestern ISD Aquatic Center

March 7-11, 2024

Day 1 Recap

Day 2 Recap

After swimming a personal best time in the 1000 free on night 1, Jillian Cox swam another best time at Sectionals with a 1:44.92 in the 200 free. That was faster than her old best of a 1:45.31 which she swam at spring 2023 Sectionals-College Station. Cox is currently in the middle of an Olympic redshirt season with Texas. Cox’s time would notably be 3rd on the Texas roster if she were competing for the Longhorns this season.

Finishing behind Cox in the event was Cadence LeBlanc who touched in a 1:47.58. She is committed to Ohio State for 2025. Amelia Bodenstab was 3rd in a 1:47.89.

Also highlighting the night was Carli Cronk who won two events. Cronk first won the 100 fly in a 54.46, outtouching Corbyn Cormack and Kayla Fu who tied for 2nd as they finished in a 54.51. That was a best time for Cronk as her previous bet was a 54.56 from December 2023. Cronk is headed to Notre Dame this fall.

In the next event, Cronk swam to a win in the 400 IM. She touched in a 4:13.66 to win by over four seconds. That was just off her best time of a 4:12.95. Marissa Inouye finished 2nd in a 4:18.10, a best time by over 10 seconds.

A pair of 16 year olds battled it out in the women’s 100 breast. Ella McWhorter earned the win in a 1:01.56 finishing ahead of Alexis Mesina who touched in a 1:01.91. McWhorter dropped from her previous best of a 1:01.88 that she swam just two weeks at at the Texas High School State Champs. Mesina also swam a best time, her first time under the 1:02 mark.

Texas commit for this fall Max Hatcher highlighted the men’s side of the meet. Hatcher swam to a best time in the 400 IM touching in a 3:50.66. His previous best was a 3:53.29 from November 2023. He dropped over five seconds in the event in the last year. Andrew Zou finished behind Hatcher in a 3:54.99, a best time by over a second for the Princeton commit.

Texas A&M commit Jacob Wimberly also highlighted the men’s side as he won the 200 free in a 1:35.40. His best time stands at a 1:34.00. Alex Miao was 2nd in a 1:37.79, about a second off his best.

Rowan Cox swam to a win in the men’s 100 fly touching in a 47.51. Cox battled with Marshall Odom who touched in a 47.53. That was a best time by 0.15 for Cox. Odom dropped 0.08 and is headed to Utah this fall.

28 year old Oleksandr Karpenko earned the win in the 100 breast touching in a 52.91. 18 year old Watson Nguyen was right with Karpenko as he touched in a 53.31.