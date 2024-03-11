Ryan Murphy After 2024 Worlds: “My fandom of the sport intensifies in the Olympic year”

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT
- March 6-9, 2024
- FMC Natatorium – Westmont, Illinois
- LCM (50 meters)
- Start Times
- All Prelims: 9 a.m. (Central Time)
- Thurs.-Sat. Finals: 6 p.m. (Central Time)
Ryan Murphy once again swept the backstrokes at the 2024 Pro Swim Series stop in Westmont, clocking 53.3 and 1:58.3 in the 100 and 200.
The seasoned veteran opted to skip the 2024 World Championships last month but did keep up with the results posted in Doha. Murphy is as much a fan of swimming as anyone and said even if he’s not racing at a top-level meet like Worlds, it gets him excited seeing swimming of that caliber.