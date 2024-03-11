Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Ryan Murphy After 2024 Worlds: “My fandom of the sport intensifies in the Olympic year”

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT

Ryan Murphy once again swept the backstrokes at the 2024 Pro Swim Series stop in Westmont, clocking 53.3 and 1:58.3 in the 100 and 200.

The seasoned veteran opted to skip the 2024 World Championships last month but did keep up with the results posted in Doha. Murphy is as much a fan of swimming as anyone and said even if he’s not racing at a top-level meet like Worlds, it gets him excited seeing swimming of that caliber.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!