Lone Peak Girls Break 19-Year-Old Utah Record En Route to Fourth 6A Title in a Row

UTAH HIGH SCHOOL 5A STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Feb. 23-24, 2024

BYU Richards Building Pool Provo, Utah

SCY (25 yards)

PDF results

5A recap

Girls Team Standings

Lone Peak – 480 Skyridge – 271.5 Lehi – 183 American Fork – 144 Pleasant Grove – 134

BYU commit Haylee Tiffany capped her high school career with a handful of records in the same pool she’ll compete in this fall, leading the Lone Peak girls to their fourth state title in a row at the Utah Class 6A State Championships last month.

Tiffany, the sister of BYU star Jordan Tiffany, defended her individual crowns in the 100 free (50.90) and 200 free (1:51.13), lowering her own 6A records (51.65/1:51.49) from earlier in February. She also helped Lone Peak take down two overall Utah high school standards in the 200 free relay (1:36.06 in prelims) and 400 free relay (3:30.93). One of the former records — Kearns’ 200 free relay mark of 1:36.59 from 2005 — had previously stood untouched for 19 years.

Tiffany broke another 6A record in the 50 free leading off that 200 free relay in prelims (personal-best 23.78), but that mark didn’t last through the finals session. The record was 24.46 by Anna Wekluk in 2022 before the meet, but Pleasant Grove junior Sophie Scoville ultimately lowered it to 23.71 with her winning time in the 50 free final. Scoville still had another year to chase the overall Utah high school record of 23.21 set by Maddy Parker last year.

Lone Peak senior Emme Brewer (24.59), senior Kennedy Bennett (24.30), and junior Taylor Bennett (23.39) joined Tiffany on the 200 free relay. The 400 free relay featured Brewer (53.11 split), junior Grace Wilson (54.33 split), and T. Bennett (52.09 split) along with Tiffany.

Brewer captured an individual title in the 500 free (personal-best 5:12.33) in addition to her clutch relay contributions. She was more than six seconds faster than her runner-up finish last year in 5:18.43.

Danielle Cannon was a double winner in the 100 fly (59.59) and 100 back (58.16), powering her Skyridge program to a runner-up finish in the team standings behind Lone Peak. The senior shaved almost a second off her previous-best 100 fly time of 1:00.05 from last February while coming up short of her best 100 back time from last year’s win (57.96).

Cannon’s teammate, Skyridge senior Anya Clark, cruised to a five-second victory in the 100 breast (1:03.52), narrowly missing Lily Plaudis’ 6A record of 1:03.01 from 2019. She dropped a few tenths off her previous-best 1:03.86 from November. Cannon (27.11 backstroke leadoff) and Clark (28.83 breast split) combined their talents on the front half of Skyridge’s 200 medley relay (1:48.59) to fuel a 1st-place finish ahead of Lone Peak (1:49.40).

Boys Recap

Team Standings

Skyridge – 365 Lone Peak – 292 American Fork – 240 Corner Canyon – 172 Syracuse – 171

The Skyridge boys repeated as Class 6A champions behind a huge performance by junior Mason Hemmert.

Hemmert swept the 100 free (46.78) and 200 free (1:43.28) in best times while also anchoring the winning 200 free relay (1:26.05) and 400 free relay (3:11.31) with splits of 21.25 and 46.01, respectively. He dropped almost a second off his previous-best 100 free time of 47.57 from December and more than a second off his previous-best 200 free time of 1:44.53 from November.

Skyridge senior Wade Ogden (21.66/49.01 leadoffs), junior Sam Mortensen (21.39/48.10 splits), and senior Nate Moir (21.75/48.19 splits) joined Hemmert on both freestyle relays.

Ogden and Moir also came away with individual victories in the 200 IM (1:57.30) and 100 breast (58.58), respectively. Ogden was a second shy of his personal-best 1:56.23 from November while Moir dropped a couple tenths in the 100 breast off his previous-best 58.81 from November. Ogden also placed 2nd in the 100 breast (58.85) behind Moir, who added a 2nd-place finish of his own in the 500 free with a personal-best 4:44.08.

Syracuse senior Sawyer Portillo was the other double winner aside from Hemmert, touching first in the 50 free (21.08) and 100 fly (52.81). He dropped almost half a second in the 50 free off his previous-best 21.56 from December while coming up about half a second shy of his personal-best 100 fly time of 52.34 from his runner-up finish last year.

American Fork junior Truman James had a couple massive time drops in the 100 back and 200 IM. He placed 1st in the 100 back (50.99), taking more than two seconds off his previous-best 53.65 from November. James also earned a runner-up finish in the 200 IM (1:58.04) behind Ogden, crushing his previous best from November (2:01.26) by more than three seconds.

Bingham junior Lincoln Hymas triumphed in the 500 free (4:43.85) a couple tenths ahead of Moir, dropping more than 10 seconds off his previous best from last year’s 5th-place finish. He was slightly faster in prelims with a personal-best 4:43.70. Hymas also placed 2nd in the 200 free (1:44.34) behind Hemmert, taking more than three seconds off his best time from December (1:47.40).