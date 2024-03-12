Groves Boys Earn Michigan D2 Title Over Seaholm And Farmington By 1 Point

2024 Michigan Boys D2 State Champs

March 8-9, 2024

SCY (25 yards)

Results PDF

Eastern Michigan University

Top 5 Team Scores

Birmingham Groves 245 Birmingham Seaholm 244 Farmington High School 244 University of Detroit Jesuit 194 Skyline High School 170

The Groves boys won the Division II state title for the 2nd year in a row. The meet did not start off on the right foot for Groves as they were disqualified in the first event of the meet, the 200 medley relay after being the top seed after prelims. Crosstown rival Seaholm earned the win, Seaholm’s team of Elliot Rijnovean, Finn Murray, Emmett Knudsen, and George Marsh won the 200 medley relay in a 1:33.36 almost two seconds ahead of U of D Jesuit’s 1:35.16.

Only two events later, Groves had a 1-2 finish in the 200 IM. Notre Dame commit Gus MacDonald led the way in a 1:46.51 setting a new Division II State record. The old record was set in 2016 by Jacob Montague of Grosse Point South. MacDonald’s teammate Joey Stebbins finished behind him in a 1:49.18. Nathan Stebbins finished 4th for Groves.

Later in the meet, MacDonald earned another win touching in a 54.88 in the 100 breast. He won by over three seconds. He was slightly faster in prelims with a 54.61. MacDonald also helped the team to a win in the final event of the meet to earn the team another state title. The relay of Ian Whan, Nathan Stebbins, Joey Stebbins, and MacDonald swam to a 3:05.61 in the 400 free relay. MacDonald anchored in a 45.69. Farmington finished 2nd in a 3:08.43 while Seaholm was 3rd in a 3:09.77.

The Seaholm boys were led by Rijnovean. In addition to his lead off on the 200 medley relay, Rijnovean had two individual wins. He won the 100 butterfly in a 48.83 and the 100 back in a 48.69. His 100 back win was key as he finished ahead of Groves Joey Stebbins who touched in a 49.12. Rijnovean also set a new Division II state record breaking Rob Zofchak‘s from 2016 that was a 48.89. Both were huge best times for Rijnovean as he had never been under the 50 second mark in either event coming into the meet.

Another close battle between Groves and Seaholm was in the 500 free. Nathan Stebbins led the way in prelims but Quinn O’Neill of Seaholm won in finals in a 4:38.59 while Stebbins touched in a 4:38.85. O’Neill was out fast and Stebbins tried to catch him the whole race but came up just short.

Seaholm also had a relay DQed as they were DQed in the 200 free relay. Farmington’s relay of Luke Morden, Josh Luo, Tommy Tomlinson, and Leland Curanovic won in a 1:24.93 while Groves was 2nd in a 1:25.86.

Northview’s Caleb Howe earned two individual wins at the meet. Howe won the 200 free in a 1:39.33 and the 100 free in a 45.42. Both were personal best times for the senior. Howe notably was 2nd in the 100 free in a 46.27 a year ago.

Finishing behind Howe in the 100 free was Grosse Point South’s Troy Liu who touched in a 45.56. Liu also picked up a win in the 50 free swimming a 20.77 to be the only swimmer under the 20 second mark.