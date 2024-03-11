VHSL Class 1/2 Recap: Hollandsworth Crushes 100 Breast Record, Bruton Girls Pull Off 3-Peat

VHSL CLASS 1/2 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Boys Team Standings

Glenvar – 238 Poquoson – 175 Radford – 161 Virginia – 160 Clarke County – 155

Radford junior Trent Hollandsworth crushed his own Class 1/2 record in the 100 breaststroke by more than two seconds to highlight the VHSL Championships last month in Richmond, Virginia.

Hollandsworth defended his state titles in both the 100 breast (55.91) and 200 IM (1:55.94), making it a three-peat in the latter event. In the 100 breast, he annihilated his own Class 1/2 record of 58.43 from last year. Hollandsworth has been as fast as 54.97 in the 100 breast and 1:%5.94 in the 100 fly, both in December. He added a personal-best 50 back (24.38) leading off Radford’s runner-up 200 medley relay (1:49.50) that placed 2nd behind team champion Glenvar (1:48.48).

After winning boys’ titles from 2020-22, Hollandsworth’s Radford boys once again fell short of the top spot on the podium with a 3rd-place finish (161 points) behind Poquoson (175) and Glenvar (238). Glenvar got a huge performance out of junior Connor Wilkes, who showed off his versatility with victories in the 50 free (21.52) and 500 free (5:10.51).

Wilkes shaved two-tenths of a second off his lifetime best in the 50 free on his way to the win. In the 500 free, he won by 17 seconds, touching about 11 seconds off his personal-best 4:59.52 from December. He also contributed relay splits of 23.58 fly on Glenvar’s triumphant 200 medley relay (1:48.48) and 21.43 anchoring the winning 200 free relay (1:35.66). Wilkes was also a double winner last year as a sophomore in the 500 free and 100 fly.

In the 100 free, Poquoson sophomore Tony DeVries (47.71) enjoyed a thrilling battle with Appomattox senior Ian Andresen (47.83) as both were within a second of Justin Britton’s Class 2 record (47.30) from 2015.

Bruton senior Zach Hubbard took home multiple titles in the 100 back (57.41) and 200 free (1:49.70), a few seconds off his lifetime bests of 54.32 and 1:45.70 from December. In the 200 medley relay, the University of Lynchburg commit clocked the second-fastest 50 back leadoff in the field at 25.76 behind Hollandsworth.

George Wythe junior Jesse Collins threw down a lifetime best in the 100 fly during prelims (58.58) before claiming the crown in the final with a time of 58.77. He dropped almost three seconds off his previous-best 1:01.46 from regionals last month.

Girls Recap

Team Standings

Bruton – 359.5 Radford – 299 Nandua – 200 Strasburg – 170.5 George Wythe – 158

Bruton’s Big 3 of sophomore Alyssa White, sophomore Maddie Hubbard, and junior Izzie Check led the team to a Class 1/2A three-peat, 60.5 points ahead of runner-up Radford.

White pulled out a 100 free victory (53.50) just a blink ahead of Nandua senior Grace Bentley (53.56), dropping two seconds off her previous-best 55.53 from December. White added a 200 free win in 1:57.03, taking more than a second off her previous-best 1:58.59 from December. She also anchored Bruton’s triumphant 200 free relay (1:42.62) with a 24.73 split and led off the winning 400 free relay (3:44.38) in 54.84.

Hubbard (57.02 split), Check (56.64), and sophomore Peyton Cleary (55.88) followed White (24.73) on Bruton’s 400 free relay, combining for a total time of 3:44.38 that took down a nine-year-old Class 2 record (3:45.58) by more than a second.

Check claimed individual crowns in the 100 breast (1:10.34) and 200 IM (2:13.68). She missed her best 100 breast time (1:09.19 from December) by more than a second but shaved almost two seconds off her previous-best 200 IM time (2:15.34).

Hubbard placed 1st in the 500 free (5:17.49), a few seconds off her personal-best 5:14.50 from last March. A couple weeks later, she lowered her lifetime best to 5:11.22 at the VSI Senior Champs. Hubbard also contributed a 27.65 fly split on Bruton’s 200 medley relay.

Radford received a pair of impressive victories from junior Evie Grim in the 100 back (58.35) and junior Shelby Jones in the 50 free (24.99). Grim shaved almost a second off her best time from 2022 (59.12) while Jones was just off her personal-best 24.70 from last March. Grim also placed 2nd in the 200 free (1:58.99) behind White, within a second of her personal-best 1:58.06 from last March. Jones got under 55 seconds in the 100 free for the first time (54.96) on her way to 3rd place.

Strasburg freshman Emily Davis captured the school’s first-ever state title in the 100 fly (59.94) while adding a runner-up finish in the 200 IM (2:14.77) behind Check. Her best 100 fly time before the meet stood at just 1:03 before she posted a personal-best 1:02.24 in prelims.