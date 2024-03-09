Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

16 Year Old Eliza Wallace Swims 1:09.48 100 Breast To Earn First Olympic Trials Cut

Anya Pelshaw
by Anya Pelshaw 0

March 08th, 2024 Club, News

2024 GREENSBORO SPRING SECTIONALS

  • March 7-10, 2024
  • Greensboro, NC
  • LCM (50 meters)
  • Meet Mobile “2024 Speedo ESSZ Spring SC Championships”
  • Day 1 Recap

Highlighting night 2 of Greensboro Sectionals was 16 year old Eliza Wallace of Mecklenburg Swim Association. Wallace swam a 1:09.48 in finals to earn her first Olympic Trials cut. The Trials cut stands at a 1:10.29. Wallace’s previous best was a 1:10.45 which she swam in the middle of January 2024. 13 year old Karina Plaza finished behind Wallace as Plaza touched in a 1:11.13. Plaza is now the #39 13-14 100 breaststroker of all-time. Plaza had a huge best time as her previous best was a 1:15.15 from July 2023.

Norvin Clontz also highlighted the night as he swam a 1:51.49 in the men’s 200 free. Clontz was just off his best time of a 1:51.28 that he swam to finish 11th at Summer Junior Nationals. Jack Haywood was 2nd in a 1:52.21. Clontz heads to Cal for 2025 while Haywood is headed to Kentucky this fall.

32 year old Jorge Murillo won the men’s 100 breast in a 1:01.90. That was notably faster than he swam at 2024 Worlds last month as he represented Colombia in Doha. In Doha, Murilio swam a 1:02.44 for 35th in prelims. Grayson Nye touched 2nd tonight in a 1:02.97, a best time by 0.13 seconds.

Tennessee commit for 2025 Nicole Zettel won the women’s 400 IM by almost ten seconds as she touched in a 4:51.96, just off her best of a 4:49.95 that she swam in July 2022. Tonight’s swim was her 2nd fastest swim ever. Shaelyn Shields touched 2nd in a 5:01.68.

After finishing 3rd in the 100 fly at the ASUN Championships just two weeks ago, Queens University’s Yannick Plasil swam to a win in the LCM version of the event touching in a 53.83. Plasil touched ahead of UNC-Wilmington’s David Fitch who finished in a 54.26, a lifetime best by almost two seconds as his previous best was a 56.10.

The women’s 100 fly was a title battle between Caroline Mallard and Cameron Snowden. 16 year old Mallard won in a 1:00.68 touching just ahead of Snowden who finished in a 1:00.87. Mallard’s previous best time was a 1:01.24 that she just swam in January. She has almost dropped a whole second in the last year as she swam a 1:01.57 in May 2023. Snowden dropped from her previous best of a 1:01.51.

16 year old Meredith Whelehan won the 200 free in a 2:03.49. Her best time stands at a 2:01.26 from July 2022. Whelehan is committed to Tennessee for 2025. Isabel Wolk finished 2nd in a 2:04.51, faster than her previous best of a 2:04.87 from NCSAs last summer.

NC State commit Hudson DeGroote blasted a personal best time in the 400 IM in prelims with a 4:21.00 and swam a 4:22.59 at night. Both times were faster than his old best of a 4:26.06 from July 2023. Frederick Kline finished 2nd in a 4:23.91, faster than his old best of a 4:27.62.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022 and 2023 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. Currently, Anya is pursuing her B.A. in Economics and a minor in Government & Law at …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!