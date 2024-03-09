WATCH: Regan Smith’s Impressive 2:04.80 200 FL/57.64 100 BK Double (Day 3 PSS Race Videos)

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT

Day three of the 2024 Westmont Pro Swim Series was filled with record-breaking swims. One of the clear highlights was ASU pro Regan Smith, who clocked an impressive 200 fly/100 back double. She claimed victory in the 200 fly (2:04.80), setting a new Pro Swim Series record, before torching the 100 back U.S. Open record (57.64) about 30 minutes later.

Watch the available race videos from night three below, courtesy of NBC Sports and USA Swimming on YouTube.

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

World Record: Zige Liu — 2:01.81 (2009)

American Record: Regan Smith — 2:03.87 (2023)

— 2:03.87 (2023) Pro Swim Series Record: Summer McIntosh — 2:05.05 (2023)

US Open Record: Regan Smith — 2:03.87 (2023)

Top 8:

Regan Smith scared her own American record in the 200 fly, turning under pace through 150 meters. She ultimately touched in 2:04.80, a new Pro Swim Series record and her 2nd fastest performance ever.

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

World Record: Kristof Milak — 1:50.34 (2022)

American Record: Michael Phelps — 1:51.51 (2009)

Pro Swim Series Record: Luca Urlando — 1:53.84 (2019)

US Open Record: Michael Phelps — 1:52.20 (2008)

Top 8:

DQ – Thomas Heilman (CA-Y)

Luca Urlando was victorious in the men’s 200 fly, finishing in 1:56.25. Urlando is the Pro Swim Series record holder in a time of 1:53.84, which he produced at the Clovis stop in 2019.

Race video currently unavailable.

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 23.61 (2023)

American Record: Kate Douglass (USA) – 23.91 (2024)

Pro Swim Series Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 24.17 (2016)

U.S Open Record: Abbey Weitzeil (USA) – 24.00 (2023)

Top 8:

Torri Huske set a new best time en route to 50 free gold, finishing with a final time of 24.31.

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: Cesar Cielo Filho (BRA) – 20.91 (2009)

American Record: Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 21.04 (2019)

(USA) – 21.04 (2019) Pro Swim Series Record: Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 21.51 (2020)

(USA) – 21.51 (2020) U.S Open Record: Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 21.04 (2021)

Top 8:

After a drama-filled 50 freestyle final, Caeleb Dressel walked away with the victory (21.84).

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 57.33 (2023)

American Record: Regan Smith (USA) – 57.57 (2019)

(USA) – 57.57 (2019) Pro Swim Series Record: Regan Smith (USA) – 57.90 (2023)

U.S Open Record: Regan Smith (USA) – 57.71 (2023)

Top 8:

About 30 minutes after her record-setting 200 fly, Regan Smith clocked a new U.S. Open record (57.64) in the 100 back.

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: Thomas Ceccon (ITA) – 51.60 (2022)

American Record: Ryan Murphy (USA) – 51.85 (2016)

(USA) – 51.85 (2016) Pro Swim Series Record: David Plummer (USA) – 52.40 (2016)

U.S Open Record: Aaron Peirsol (USA) – 51.94 (2009)

Top 8:

Ryan Murphy (CAL) – 53.23 Hugo Gonzalez (CAL) – 53.98 Justin Ress (MVN) – 54.08 Theodoros Andreopoulos (DREX) – 54.75 Joe Hayburn (LOYO) – 55.26 Destin Lasco (UN-PC) – 55.48 Yeziel Morales (MVN) – 55.54 Gabriel Fantoni (ISC) – 55.86

Cal Bears Ryan Murphy (53.23) and Hugo Gonzalez (53.98) touched in sub-54 second swims, posting a 1-2 finish.

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: Evgeniia Chikunova (RUS) – 2:17.55 (2023)

American Record: Kate Douglass (USA) – 2:19.30 (2024)

Pro Swim Series Record: Annie Lazor (USA) – 2:20.77 (2019)

U.S Open Record: Rebecca Soni (USA) – 2:20.38 (2009)

Top 8:

Lilly King (ISC) – 2:25.97 Andrea Podmanikova (WOLF) – 2:29.12 Alexis Yager (TNAQ) – 2:29.13 Leah Hayes (TIDEIL) – 2:30.42 Melissa Rodriguez (PRVT) – 2:31.30 Isabelle Odgers (TROJ) – 2:32.77 Rachel Bernhardt (TEAM) – 2:33.32 Nina Kucheran (GSC-FL) – 2:33.52

Lilly King cleared the field by over three seconds during Friday’s 200 breast, winning in 2:25.97.

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: Qin Haiyang (CHN) – 2:05.48 (2023)

American Record: Josh Prenot (USA) – 2:07.17 (2016)

Pro Swim Series Record: Jake Foster (USA) – 2:08.23 (2023)

U.S Open Record: Josh Prenot (USA) – 2:07.17 (2016)

Top 8:

Anton McKee (ISL) – 2:10.03 Will Licon (TXLA) – 2:10.96 Josh Bey (HHSC) – 2:13.21 Jordan Willis (MAC-NC) – 2:14.04 Noah Cakir (TS) – 2:15.12 Maximilian Pilger (ISC) – 2:15.48 Xavier Ruiz (SJC) – 2:16.89 Tommy Cope (UN-MI) – 2:17.42

Race video currently unavailable.

WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: Ariarne Titmus — 3:55.38 (2023)

American Record: Katie Ledecky — 3:56.46 (2016)

Pro Swim Series Record: Katie Ledecky — 3:57.94 (2018)

US Open Record: Katie Ledecky — 3:57.94 (2018)

Top 8:

Race video currently unavailable.

MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: Paul Biedermann — 3:40.07 (2009)

American Record: Larsen Jensen — 3:42.78 (2008)

Pro Swim Series Record: Sun Yang — 3:43.55 (2016)

US Open Record: Larsen Jensen — 3:43.53 (2008)

Top 8:

Race video currently unavailable.