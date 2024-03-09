Regan Smith Clips 100 Back U.S. Open Record (57.64) After Winning 200 Fly To Start Session

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT

Regan Smith proved that the 200 butterfly/100 backstroke double was no problem for her at the 2024 Westmont Pro Swim. With only the 50 freestyle between the two events, the 22-year-old Smith capped off her night with a new U.S. Open Record, swimming a 57.64 to win the 100 backstroke.

Blink and you'll miss Regan Smith 👀 She just went 57.64 for a new U.S. OPEN RECORD.#TYRProSeries | 🎥: @NBCOlympics pic.twitter.com/ZxBk26INel — USA Swimming (@USASwimming) March 9, 2024

Courtesy: USA Swimming

The time lowers her own U.S. Open Record, which she set at 57.71 back at U.S. Nationals in June 2023 to qualify for the Fukuoka World Championships. That was her first major taper meet since joining Bob Bowman and the ASU training group. The time is also a new season best for Smith and her first sub-58 second outing so far this year. She improves her #2 time in the world rankings behind Kaylee McKeown‘s 57.33 world record.

U.S. Open Record Split Comparison

2024 Westmont Pro Series 2023 U.S. Nationals 50 28.13 27.82 100 57.64 (29.51) 57.71 (29.89)

Smith did all the work to get the record on the back half of the race. She was out much slower than her 2023 self, then put together a 29.51 back half to outpace her record line and get her hand on the wall seven-hundredths quicker.

Smith won the race easily; by the turn she was already .77 seconds ahead of the field. She continued to extend her lead on the second 50 and touched more than two seconds ahead of Leah Shackley, who also took on the tough 200 fly/100 back double.

With her win in the 100 backstroke, Smith went 2-for-2 in her events this session. In the opening race of the night, she earned the win in the 200 fly by 4.14 seconds ahead of Dakota Luther. Her time there is the new fastest time in the world this season. It’s also a new Pro Swim Series record, breaking Summer McIntosh‘s 2:05.05 mark swum last year. Smith never trailed in either of her races.

Reported by Riley Overend:

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

Top 8:

Leah Shackley touched more than two seconds behind Smith in 59.76, just a couple tenths off her best time (59.55) from last May. She placed 3rd in the 200 fly (2:12.03) behind Smith and Dakota Luther earlier in the session.

On the back half of a 50 free double, Torri Huske (1:00.19) didn’t have quite enough in the tank to chase down Rhyan White (1:00.12) for 3rd place. Taylor Ruck placed 5th in 1:00.30, her fastest time since April of 2022.