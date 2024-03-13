2024 NCAA Zone B Diving: Florida Qualifies Four Men, Two Women For NCAAs

2024 NCAA ZONE B CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 10-13, 2024

Gabrielsen Natatorium — Athens, Georgia

Results

Qualifying Process

The final piece of the NCAA Championship qualification puzzle is the Zone Diving Championships, which are running from five sites this week across the country.

The Zone B Championships wrapped up on Wednesday from the University of Georgia’s Gabrielsen Natatorium in Athens, finalizing the divers who have punched their ticket to the NCAA Championships later this month.

Of course, teams near or at the roster limit can scratch divers if they choose to, though that only applies to a few select teams—one of which happens to have been competing at Zone B—but in the vast majority of cases, qualifying at their respective Zone competition locks in a diver’s NCAA spot.

Note that divers only count as a half a participant in terms of the 18-participant roster cap.

Simplified Qualifying Process:

The top five female and top four male divers from each event at their respective zone championship automatically qualify for NCAAs.

Each zone then earns an additional number of qualifying spots in each event based on how it performed at last season’s NCAAs.

Divers who qualify in one event can also compete in other event(s) at NCAAs provided they finished in the top 12 at their respective Zone meet.

ZONE B ALLOCATIONS

1-Meter 3-Meter Platform Women 10 8 7 Men 7 7 10

WOMEN’S ZONE B RECAP

UNC’s Aranza Vazquez Montano, the reigning NCAA champion in the women’s 1-meter and 3-meter events, won both at Zone B to solidify her spot at nationals, and also placed 7th on platform to qualify for all three events.

The Florida women, who will be fighting for a top finish at NCAAs, qualified Camyla Monroy and Carina Lumia, with Monroy having placed in the top three of all three events and Lumia getting the job done on 1-meter and adding 3-meter after placing in the top 12.

Vazquez Montano and Monroy were the only two divers to qualify in every event, while 12 of the 13 other qualifiers earned a berth in two.

Women’s Zone B Qualifiers – By Event

Women’s Zone B Qualifiers – Full List

NCAA Qualifiers Event(s) 1 Aranza Vazquez Montano, UNC 1m, 3m, Platform 2 Camyla Monroy, Florida 1m, 3m, Platform 3 Samantha Vear, FSU 1m, 3m 4 Margo O’Meara, Duke 1m, 3m 5 Alicia Mora, FAU 1m, 3m* 6 Meghan Wenzel, Georgia 1m, 3m* 7 Carina Lumia, Florida 1m, 3m* 8 Paige Burrell, FIU 1m, 3m 9 Lynae Shorter, Tennessee 1m, 3m 10 Ashlynn Sullivan, Auburn 1m, Platform* 11 Aliyah Watson, Duke 3m, Platform 12 Bayleigh Cranford, NC State 3m, Platform 13 Tanesha Lucoe, Tennessee Platform, 3m* 14 Anna Bradescu, Georgia Tech Platform, 1m* 15 Abigail Farrar, Auburn Platform

*Events in which the diver didn’t finish in a designated spot but qualified by virtue of a top-12 finish.

MEN’S ZONE B RECAP

Despite the presence of two First Team All-American divers from last season, Bryden Hattie and Mohamed Farouk, two other names earned victories on the men’s side during the Zone B competition.

On 1-meter, Florida’s Peyton Donald paced Farouk and Hattie in the top three, and on 3-meter, it was Georgia Tech freshman Max Fowler booking the win to qualify for his first NCAAs (he qualified on 1-meter the day prior).

Tennessee’s Hattie, who was 2nd on platform and 6th on 3-meter at the 2023 NCAAs, won the platform event and qualified in the other two events.

Farouk, who represents Miami (FL) and was 8th on platform last year, was the runner-up in all three events.

Joining Hattie and Farouk in qualifying in all three events was Hattie’s teammate at Tennessee Nick Stone, a sophomore who was a Honorable Mention All-American on platform as a freshman. Stone was 4th on platform, 7th on 1-meter and added the 3-meter to his schedule with a top-12 finish.

In addition to Donald, the Florida men also qualified Conor Gesing, Anton Svirskyi and Skip Donald for NCAAs. With the Gators qualifying 16 swimmers and divers counting as half, Florida won’t have to scratch anyone for the meet.

NC State, which had to scratch one swimmer to get under the 18-participant roster cap, qualified one diver, Renato Calderaro, so the Wolfpack will have to drop another swimmer if Calderaro is to be in action at NCAAs.

Men’s Zone B Qualifiers – By Event

Men’s Zone B Qualifiers – Full List

*Events in which the diver didn’t finish in a designated spot but qualified by virtue of a top-12 finish.