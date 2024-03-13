2024 NCAA Division II Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2024 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships

Day 2

Women’s 1000 Yard Freestyle – Fastest Heat

Podium:

Emily Trieschmann, Nova S’eastern – 9:39.98 *NCAA DII RECORD* Hailey Williams, Nova S’eastern – 9:50.07 Andrea Gomez Espinosa, Indy – 9:51.24 Tori Meklensek, Simon Fraser – 9:52.06 Estelle Bauer, Nova S’eastern – 9:58.97 Jordan Fox, Wayne State – 10:01.00 Olivia Hansson, Colorado Mesa – 10:01.11 Montana White, Azusa Pacific – 10:03.76

It was a wire-to-wire victory for Nova S’eastern’s Emily Trieschmann. The defending champion and NCAA Division II record-holder established an early lead and, with no one within several body lengths, she swam through clear water against the clock for the entire second half of the race. Trieschmann split consistent 29-mids to 29-highs and finished with a new NCAA Division II national record of 9:39.98. She destroyed her old mark, taking it down by 3.27 seconds.

Teammate Hailey Williams trailed Trieschmann in second place from start to finish. Tori Meklensek of Simon Fraser was third until the 850 mark, when Andrea Gomes Espinosa from Indy moved past her and finished .8 ahead to claim the bronze.

2023 runner-up Jordan Fox from Wayne State and Azusa Pacific’s Montana White, the two fastest finishers from the earlier heats, finished on the podium.

Men’s 1000 Yard Freestyle – Slower Heats

NCAA DII: 8:54.10 – Fabio Dalu, McKendree (2021)

Meet: 8:54.10 – Fabio Dalu, McKendree (2021)

Podium:

Cedric Buessing, Indy – 8:54.51 Khalil Ben Ajmia, Wayne State – 8:54.58 Jacob Hamlin, Tampa – 8:58.32 Luca Alessandrini, Nova S’eastern – 9:00.46 Victor Rosado, Oklahoma Christian – 9:05.40 Paul Demesy, WCU – 9:07.13 Eric Hieber, Grand Valley – 9:07.23 Keith Peristeridis, Nova S’eastern – 9:08.16

Women’s 200 Yard Individual Medley – Finals

NCAA DII: 1:55.63 – Patri Castro Ortega, Queens Charlotte (2016)

Meet: 1:55.63 – Patri Castro Ortega, Queens Charlotte (2016)

Podium:

Benedict Nagy, Colorado Mesa – 1:58.63 Celina Schmidt, Indy – 1:59.68 Emilia Ronningdal, Nova S’eastern – 1:59.70 Mellie Wijk, Drury – 1:59.79 May Lowy, Nova S’eastern – 2:00.53 Claire Conover, Drury – 2:00.82 Aurora Duncan, Drury – 2:01.38 Madysen Barnes, Tampa – 2:01.73

Men’s 200 Yard Individual Medley – Finals

NCAA DII: 1:41.61 – Marius Kusch, Queens Charlotte (2016)

Meet: 1:41.61 – Marius Kusch, Queens Charlotte (2016)

Podium:

Benjamin Sampson, Colorado Mesa – 1:41.92 Joao Nogueira, Drury – 1:43.78 Santiago Corredor, Tampa – 1:43.97 Marcus Mak, Simon Fraser – 1:44.23 Alejandro Villarejo, Drury – 1:444.76 Davi Mourao, Drury – 1:45.61 Connor Bichsel, Missouri S & T – 1:46.42 Parker Knollman, Tampa – 1:46.64

Women’s 50 Yard Freestyle – Finals

NCAA DII: 22.10 – Johanna Buys, Indy (2023)

Meet: 22.10 – Johanna Buys, Indy (2023)

Podium:

Kirabo Namutebi, Indy – 22.08 Bryn Greenwaldt, Augustana – 22.49 Kiara Pozvai, Henderson St. – 22.55 Laura Dekoninck, Lynn – 22.59 Daniella Solkow, Delta State – 22.95 (tie) Elli Williams, Colorado Mesa / Ashlyn Moore, Drury – 23.01 – Isabelle Sering, Tampa – 23.09

Men’s 50 Yard Freestyle – Finals

NCAA DII: 18.88 – Matej Dusa, Queens Charlotte (2022)

Meet: 18.88 – Matej Dusa, Queens Charlotte (2022)

Podium:

Kyle Micallef, Florida Southern – 19.28 Jack Armstrong, Henderson St. – 19.33 Ian Cooper, Tampa – 19.43 Blake Moran, Tampa – 19.58 Marcel Snitko, Nova S’eastern – 19.60 Tibor Tistan, Tampa – 19.61 Ahmed Ismail, Lewis – 20.07