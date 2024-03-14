Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Indy Men Claim First-Ever 200 Medley Relay Title with Division II Record of 1:24.46

2024 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships

Day 2

Men’s 200 Yard Medley Relay – Timed Finals

  • NCAA DII: 1:24.69 – Drury (N Bighetti, D Nowodworski, D Karacic, A Bowen, 2021)
  • Meet: 1:24.69 – Drury (N Bighetti, D Nowodworski, D Karacic, A Bowen, 2021)

Podium:

  1. Indy – 1:24.46 *NCAA DIVISION II RECORD*
  2. McKendree – 1:24.96
  3. Findlay – 1:25.58
  4. Henderson State – 1:25.60
  5. Drury – 1:25.69
  6. Florida Southern – 1:25.73
  7. Lewis – 1:25.92
  8. Tampa – 1:26.11

Indy’s Jeron Thompson, Brayden Cole, Oskar Sawicki, and Aqeel Joseph gave the Greyhounds their first NCAA Division II title in the 200 yard medley relay on Wednesday night, and they did so with a new NCAA Division II and championship meet record of 1:24.46. That marked a .23 improvement from the previous mark of 1:24.69, set by Drury in 2021.

Seeded first with the 1:24.90 they swam at the 2024 Great Lakes Valley Conference Championships, in which they set a program record, Indy took their place in lane 4. Thompson led off with 21.32. tied for the second-fastest leadoff with Florida Southern’s Brandon Wilson and McKendree’s Patryk Rozenek. Henderson State’s Lamar Taylor a tick ahead in 21.28.

Indy moved to the front of the pack on the breaststroke leg, as Cole split a field-leading 23.59. From that point forward, the Greyhounds never lost their lead. Sawicki split 20.24 on the fly and Joseph anchored with 19.31.

Coincidentally, the .44 improvement from the conference meet in February comes from the two seniors from Trinidad and Tobago: Thompson and Joseph. The former was .36 faster on his backstroke leadoff at NCAAs; the latter, .08 faster on the anchor.

Everyone from the Indy squad was faster than their Drury counterparts, with the exception of the freestyle leg, which is no wonder, given Alex Bowen’s massive 18.69 anchor.

  Indy, 2024 NCAA DII Championships Indy, 2024 GLVC Championships Drury, 2021 NCAA DII Championships
Back Jeron Thompson, 21.32 Jeron Thompson, 21.68 Nathan Bighetti, 21.74
Breast Brayden Cole, 23.59 Brayden Cole, 23.59 Dawid Nowodworski, 23.67
Fly Oskar Sawicki, 20.24 Oskar Sawicki, 20.24 Dominik Karacic, 20.59
Free Aqeel Joseph, 19.31 Aqeel Joseph, 19.39 Alex Bowen, 18.69
  1:24.46 1:24.90 1:24.69

 

