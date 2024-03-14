Rice Tabs Gabi Chereches To Lead Reinstated Diving Program

Courtesy: Rice Athletics

HOUSTON, Texas — Rice head swimming coach Seth Huston announced on Tuesday that Gabriel “Gabi” Chereches will be the first assistant coach over women’s diving at Rice as part of the program’s reinstatement.

“We are super excited that Gabi has accepted our diving coach position,” Huston said. “Gabi is one of the most respected and successful club coaches in the USA. I believe Gabi is the right person to lead our reinstatement of diving at Rice. He really cares about the students he coaches and that is so important to the overall well-being and success of our student-athletes.”

Chereches (care-uh-kesh) joins the Owls from The Woodlands (TX) Diving Academy where he guided one of the top junior programs in the country to top-three finishes in the last three Junior Nationals, including the national title in 2022. His athletes captured two bronze medals at the 2023 Junior Pan American Games and two of his divers competed at the Junior World Championships in 2022.

“I am excited to join coach Huston and his talented staff and athletes as the new diving coach,” Chereches said. “I am honored to join Rice University and am thankful for the support of coach Huston, the athletic department and university administration. I am ready to start recruiting to build a diving team that complements and contributes to the talent and success of the swimming program. I want to make the Rice community proud and contribute to its reputation for excellence.”

Prior to his time in the The Woodlands, Chereches was the head diving coach at COM Aquatics in Midland, Texas, from 2014 through 2020. Under Chereches, COM Aquatics athletes earned seven gold medals at the USA Senior Nationals, plus five silvers and one bronze. At the USA Junior Nationals from 2015-19, COM Aquatics athletes earned five gold, six silver and five bronze medals under Chereches.

Chereches coached the divers at the Longhorn Aquatics Club Team at the University of Texas from 2008 to 2014, the last five years as head coach. Under Chereches, Longhorn Aquatics Club finished no lower than sixth at the USA Junior Nationals from 2010-14. His athletes earned five medals at the 2013 Junior Pan American Games (two gold, one silver and two bronze) and earned a silver and bronze medal at the 2011 Junior Pan American Games.

He began his career in coaching at the University of Tennessee as a volunteer assistant coach for the men’s and women’s diving teams from 2001-03. While in Knoxville, Chereches also served as a graduate teaching assistant for freshman engineering from 2002-04.

Chereches was named the USA Diving Developmental Coach of the Year in 2014 and again in 2022 and has been a Senior Elite Coach Representative for the USA Diving Committee for Competitive Excellence since 2020.

Along with his collegiate and club experience, Chereches is no stranger to Team USA and the international circuit. Chereches has previously served as head coach for the FINA/CNSG Diving World Series, the FINA Italian Grand Prix, the 2013 UANA Pan American Junior Diving Championship and the 2018 FINA World Junior Diving Championships. Chereches was also the head coach for Team France at the 2022 World Aquatics Junior World Diving Championship.

As a diver, Chereches competed as a member of the Romanian Olympic Team at the 1992 Barcelona, 1996 Atlanta and 2000 Sydney Olympic Games, and competed at the Junior World Championships in 1991 and 1993. Chereches competed collegiately at the University of Tennessee, and was a nine-time All-American, a five-time SEC champion and a three-time SEC Commissioner’s Trophy recipient as the Diver of the Year.

Chereches graduated from the University of Tennessee with a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering in 2002, also receiving a master of science degree in electrical engineering and computer architecture in 2004.