Do You Love Swimming? See 680 Swim Jobs You Might Love

HEAD SENIOR COACH

Come join a growing team and lead our Y-Spartaquatics Swim Club (YSSC)! In recent years, YSSC has seen exceptional growth both in and out of the water. As a team, our successes include winning the 2023 Men’s YMCA Long Course National Championship, the 2021 Women’s YMCA Short Course National Championship, and the South Carolina Short Course Senior State Championships from 2020-2024.

Assistant Swimming & Diving Coach

The University of Southern Indiana is accepting applications for Assistant Swimming & Diving Coach. Responsible for assisting the Head Coach in the management and administration of the Swimming and Diving intercollegiate sports program.

NOVA NATIONAL TEAM ASSISTANT COACH

NOVA of Virginia Aquatics is accepting applications for a Full-Time Senior Coach. NOVA of Virginia Aquatics is an 800 member Gold Medal USA Swimming Club Team located in Henrico, Virginia.

SAN RAMON VALLEY AQUATICS HEAD COACH

San Ramon Valley Aquatics is one of the largest competitive swim clubs in the East Bay/Tri-Valley area. Founded in 1985, the club has fostered a reputation for developing championship-level swimmers with technical skills and outstanding team spirit and individual character.

HEAD MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH

Susquehanna University is the future-ready institution for today, invested in cultivating intellectual grounding, active learning and global citizenship for all students.

SWIM TEAM COACH

Join our team of full time and part time staff at Mount Carmel Fitness Center. Our facility is managed by Power Wellness Management, a company that specializes in managing state-of-the-art medically integrated health and fitness centers.

HEAD SWIM COACH FOR MADISON SWIMMING ASSOCIATION (MSA)

Madison Swimming Association (MSA) is seeking qualified applicants for a full-time salaried Head Swim Coach position. MSA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization overseen by a member elected Board of Directors and has been serving the North Alabama Community for over 30 years.

ASSISTANT COACH, SWIMMING

Join Whitworth University and serve as an Assistant Swim Coach, where you’ll play a pivotal role in mentoring and inspiring student-athletes to excel in both their athletic and personal growth journeys.

HEAD SWIM COACH

The Head Swim Coach is responsible for managing and directing the Mercer Island Country Club Silver Dolphin swim team program. The head coach will coordinate with the help of their assistant coaches all practices, swim meets and related activities and provide swim team members with individual instruction tailored to the needs and skill ability of each individual.

2024 FLORIDA SWIM CAMP COACH/COUNSELOR

Come learn and work with the Gators! The University of Florida Swim Camp is looking for enthusiastic coaches to come to Gainesville to work the 2024 Florida Gators Swim Camp.

LEAD COACH – TOP 10&UNDER GROUP

Waterloo Swimming is seeking a Lead Group Coach for our top 10&Under group for the 2024 Season.

Waterloo Swimming is a USA Swimming Bronze Medal swim club located in North Austin, TX.

ALTO SWIM CLUB – FULL TIME COACH

Alto Swim Club is the premier USA swimming team in the Palo Alto and Stanford area; our mission is to be the best developmental and high performance swim team in the United States. We offer a comprehensive program for all athletes, from the beginner swimmer to the Olympian.

SWIM TEAM COACH

ASSISTANT SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH

As an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer, LSU Athletics acknowledges the impacts of implicit bias and structural inequity that can impede the creation of a vibrant and representative workforce. We recognize the benefits of diverse perspectives in leadership and of equity in the distribution of organizational resources and opportunities.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH, YOUNGSTOWN STATE UNIVERSITY

Assists in coaching, recruiting, counseling, conditioning, and evaluating for the team as directed. Responsible for instructing student-athletes in how to perform their sport which may also include teaching courses related to competition in varsity athletic programs.

BOULDER SWIM TEAM – ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Boulder Swim Team is a nonprofit USA Swimming program of 70 swimmers in Boulder, Colorado. We practice at East Boulder Community Center September-April and at Scott Carpenter Park May-August.

DIRECTOR OF COMPETITIVE SWIMMING

The Director of Competitive Swimming will lead a highly organized parent Booster organization which supports the Mission, Vision and Values of the Countryside YMCA.

HEAD COACH WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING

The Head Women’s Swimming/Diving Coach is responsible for the overall success, performance and conduct of the women’s swimming/diving program at Illinois State University. The Head Women’s Swimming/Diving Coach is responsible for supervising, planning, coordinating the activities of all swimmers and divers.

HEAD SWIM COACH

My name is Phillip Kim, the current Head Coach for Waikoloa Swim Club here on the Kohala Coast on the Big Island. I am in dire need to find any qualified Coaching help with my club w Experience. WE NEED A HEAD COACH FOR OUR TEAM ASAP!

BUSINESS SUPPORT COORDINATOR

Are you ready to be a pivotal part of a dynamic team at the heart of competitive swimming in Pennsylvania? Established in 1982, Emmaus Aquatic Club (EMAC) is not just a club, it’s a community hub for swimming excellence and innovation. We’re on the lookout for a Business Support Coordinator who’s eager to bring their energy, expertise, and enthusiasm to our ever-expanding network. This isn’t just a job; it’s an opportunity to be at the core of a thriving swim community!

TIGER AQUATICS (TAQ) – HEAD COACH

Nestled in the oak trees on the beautiful LSU campus in Baton Rouge, LA Tiger Aquatics is seeking qualified applicants for a full time, salaried Head Coach position for its USA Swimming Club Team. The TAQ Head Coach reports to the LSU Swimming Head Coach.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH

All academic work will be completed through an agreement with Western Illinois University. The position is contingent upon full, regular acceptance into a graduate degree program and successful completion of all employment requirements at Western Illinois University.

AQUATICS MANAGER (SEASONAL LATE MAY-SEPTEMBER), NANTUCKET, MA

The Westmoor Club is a seasonally operated Private Club in Nantucket, MA. The Aquatics Manager oversees the day-to-day operations at our Family and Adult Pools. Duties included managing the lifeguard and swim instruction staff, ensuring water testing and general safety regulations are compliant with the Board of Health requirements, facility upkeep, coaching the Westmoor Swim Team, and ensuring members have a positive and hospitable experience.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH / POOL MANAGER

Is responsible for assisting in the overall management of the College’s men’s and women’s swimming programs including coaching, recruitment and retention of student-athletes, scheduling and budget management, equipment ordering, scheduling contests, viable fundraising, public relations, and other duties.

HEAD COACH & COUNSELORS – SUMMER 2024

The Head Coach is responsible for the design and implementation of all pool session and dryland training. The Head Coach will also lead the video classroom session, choosing the video(s) that pertain to each day’s stroke. The Head Coach will assign staff accordingly for practice session.

AQUATICS MANAGER – SUMMER PROGRAMS – SEASONAL SUMMER 2024

The Roeper School Summer Programs is recruiting for an Aquatics Manager to oversee all water-based activities at summer camp and our Make-A-Splash program. The Aquatics manager ensures safety protocols are followed, supervises lifeguards, conducts safety drills, and coordinates and supervises swim lessons, including training staff who provide swim lessons

WAVE AQUATICS SWIM TEAM SPORT TEAM DIRECTOR POSITION

This position is designed to assist and support the Head Coach with the day to day operations of WAVE Aquatic’s Sport Team. Under the direction and guidance of the Head Coach, the Sport Team Director will assist the WAVE Sport program.

HEAD SITE AGE GROUP SWIM COACH

The coach’s primary responsibility is to work with young athletes aged 6 to 15 years old. This position entails running five afternoon practices per week (Monday-Friday, 4:00 – 7:00 PM) and attending two swim meets monthly. The duties include running, organizing, and implementing professional swim practices, managing age group coaches and the site’s roster, and completing meet entries for all swimmers.

GERMANTOWN SWIM TEAM HEAD ASSOCIATE COACH

This position is designed to assist and support the Head Coach with the day to day operations of Germantown Swim Team (GST). Under the direction and guidance of the Head Coach, the Head Associate Coach will assist the GST program. This is a leadership position that will support and carry out the vision, values, and behaviors of GST through leadership, development, and setting the direction of the team.

MERCERSBURG ACADEMY SEEKS HEAD COACH OF BOYS’ AND GIRLS’ SWIMMING

Mercersburg’s swimming legacy dates to 1908 and features 24 Olympians from across the world, countless high school All-Americans, and waves of successful collegiate competitors. This legacy was built and has been maintained with a balance of the academic demands of a highly competitive college preparatory boarding school and the leadership of a succession of capable coaches. Mercersburg’s swimming program operates all three seasons of the academic year.

SWIM CLASS INSTRUCTOR / COMPETITIVE TEAM COACH

We offer a wide variety of programs from beginner classes to competitive swimming. Primarily, we are looking for instructors for our class programs. These include positions in the water (learn to swim), and deck-taught classes where swimmers are learning stroke techniques and can also take endurance classes. We are looking for engaging, caring instructors who will help swimmers fall in love with the sport and instructors should also be able to push swimmers to the next level.

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH

Quincy University, a Franciscan Catholic liberal arts university invites applications for the position of Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR

Established in 1923, The Creek is a cherished family country club renowned for its rich history and vibrant community. Our pool and beach facilities have served as the social heart of our club for generations. As the Aquatics Director, you will play a pivotal role in shaping the experiences of our members and guests, fostering a sense of community, and leading our youth swim programs to success. Embark on an exciting journey with us at The Creek, where every day brings new opportunities to make a splash!

CAVALIER AQUATICS SEEKS ASSISTANT SENIOR COACH

Under the direction of the Head Coach, the Assistant Senior Coach will guide the Cavalier Aquatics, year-round competitive swim program as a primary coach by providing leadership, coaching, and mentoring to student-athletes in the greater Charlottesville Community.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Upper Dublin Aquatic Club, located in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania, is in the process of hiring a Full-Time, Head Age Group Coach. UDAC has 250+ swimmers on the roster and operates out of Upper Dublin High School. The pool is a 40-yard stretch pool with up to 15 25-yard lanes.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Cardinal and Gold Aquatics (CGA) is seeking a dynamic and engaging Head Age Group Coach. CGA is one of the leading small clubs in the Maryland LSC with just over 125 swimmers. We train year round at Calvert Hall College High School in Towson, MD in our own dedicated facility. We have a six lane pool, with a brand-new digital Colorado Scoreboard and access to high level weight rooms and dryland opportunities.

SUMMER SWIM HEAD COACH – RIVERCREST RIPTIDE, POTOMAC FALLS, VA

The Rivercrest Riptide Swim Team is located in Potomac Falls, Va and is a member of the Old Dominion Swim League. We are currently accepting applications for the 2024 summer swim season. The Riptide consists of approximately 80 swimmers, ages 5-18. Prospective applicants must have a strong desire to work with and develop swimmers of all abilities with a great attitude and enthusiasm.

CHESHIRE Y/SEA DOG SWIM CLUB – ASSISTANT COACH

Sea Dog Swim Club, a reputable name in competitive swimming, is known for its enduring excellence, maintaining a consistent level of high performance over decades, including being a 3-time YMCA National Champion and earning the USA Swimming’s Club Excellence Bronze Medal. Our commitment to excellence and development of young talents continues to set us apart in the swimming community.

SWIM & DIVE INSTRUCTOR AND COACH

This is a summer position that can run from Memorial Day to Labor Day or from late June through mid August. Our camp runs from June 25 through August 9, Tuesday to Friday, with additional hours at the Coach’s discretion. Working with the Aquatics Director, the Coach will be responsible for evaluating, teaching, and coaching children age 4 through 14.

LEAD GROUP COACH (DEVELOPMENTAL)

Rockwood Swim Club (RSCA) has been a staple in St. Louis county for over 30 years. During that time we have introduced thousands of kids to the fun, exciting environment of competitive swimming.

HEAD MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING/DIVING COACH

Founded in 1841, Fordham is the Jesuit University of New York, offering an exceptional education distinguished by the Jesuit tradition to more than 16,000 students in its nine colleges and schools. It has residential campuses in the Bronx and Manhattan, a campus in West Harrison, N.Y., the Louis Calder Center Biological Field Station in Armonk, N.Y., and the London Centre in the United Kingdom.

