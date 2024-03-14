2024 NCAA Zone A Diving: Pitt, Princeton Men Qualify Four Divers; UVA’s Kaye Leads Women

2024 NCAA ZONE A CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 11-13, 2024
- DeNunzio Pool — Princeton, New Jersey
- Results
- Qualifying Process
The final piece of the NCAA Championship qualification puzzle is the Zone Diving Championships, which are running from five sites this week across the country.
The Zone A Championships wrapped up on Wednesday from Princeton University’s DeNunzio Pool in New Jersey, finalizing the divers who have punched their ticket to the NCAA Championships later this month.
Of course, teams near or at the roster limit can scratch divers if they choose to, though that only applies to a few select teams, but in the vast majority of cases, qualifying at their respective Zone competition locks in a diver’s NCAA spot.
Note that divers only count as a half a participant in terms of the 18-participant roster cap.
Simplified Qualifying Process:
- The top five female and top four male divers from each event at their respective zone championship automatically qualify for NCAAs.
- Each zone then earns an additional number of qualifying spots in each event based on how it performed at last season’s NCAAs.
- Divers who qualify in one event can also compete in other event(s) at NCAAs provided they finished in the top 12 at their respective Zone meet.
ZONE A ALLOCATIONS
|1-Meter
|3-Meter
|Platform
|Women
|5
|5
|5
|Men
|6
|5
|4
WOMEN’S ZONE A RECAP
The University of Virginia women qualified 18 swimmers to NCAAs, hitting the roster maximum prior to the performance at the Zone A Championships from junior Elizabeth Kaye.
Kaye won the 3-meter, was the runner-up on 1-meter and 3rd on took 3rd on platform, punching her NCAA ticket in all three events for NCAAs—if the Cavaliers make room. UVA will need to scratch one swimmer in order for Kaye to compete. Last season, she was 17th in both the 1-meter and 3-meter events at NCAAs, so she may be due for a breakthrough into scoring territory.
Penn State’s Daphne Wils, a Dutch native who is in her fifth season of eligibility after an earlier stint at Hawaii, won the 1-meter and finished 5th on 3-meter to lock in two NCAA events.
Buffalo junior Marialis Kwak was another top performer on the boards, placing 2nd on 3-meter and 3rd on 1-meter, while Pitt went 1-2 on platform with Maria Osorio Mendoza and Jess Vega.
Women’s Zone A Qualifiers – By Event
|Women’s 1-Meter
|Women’s 3-Meter
|Platform
|1
|Daphne Wils, Penn State
|Elizabeth Kaye, Virginia
|Maria Osorio Mendoza, Pitt
|2
|Elizabeth Kaye, Virginia
|Marialis Kwak, Buffalo
|Jess Vega, Pitt
|3
|Marialis Kwak, Buffalo
|Gloria Lai, Yale
|Elizabeth Kaye, Virginia
|4
|Holly Prasanto, Rutgers
|Amy Wotovich, Harvard
|Remi Edvalson, Harvard
|5
|Nina Janmyr, Harvard
|Daphne Wils, Penn State
|Abigail Sullivan, WVU
Women’s Zone A Qualifiers – Full List
|NCAA Qualifiers
|Event(s)
|1
|Daphne Wils, Penn State
|1m, 3m
|2
|Elizabeth Kaye, Virginia
|1m, 3m, Platform
|3
|Marialis Kwak, Buffalo
|1m, 3m
|4
|Holly Prasanto, Rutgers
|1m
|5
|Nina Janmyr, Harvard
|1m
|6
|Gloria Lai, Yale
|3m, 1m*
|7
|Amy Wotovich, Harvard
|3m
|8
|Maria Osorio Mendoza, Pitt
|Platform
|9
|Jess Vega, Pitt
|Platform
|10
|Remi Edvalson, Harvard
|Platform, 1m*
|11
|Abigail Sullivan, WVU
|Platform
*Events in which the diver didn’t finish in a designated spot but qualified by virtue of a top-12 finish.
MEN’S ZONE A RECAP
Pitt and Princeton dominated the men’s competition, sweeping the top four spots in all three events and qualifying four divers apiece for NCAAs.
Pitt’s Dylan Reed was an NCAA scorer last season on 1-meter, and won that event going away while also placing 2nd on 3-meter to qualify for NCAAs in two events.
His teammates Cameron Cash and Daley Fraser both qualified in all three events, with Cash winning on 3-meter and taking 3rd on 1-meter, and Fraser placing 4th on 1-meter. They will be able to compete in the platform event, and 3-meter for Fraser, since they finished in the top 12.
Aidan Wang led Princeton in the springboard events, as the freshman placed 2nd on 1-meter and 3rd on 3-meter to qualify for his first NCAA Championships. Wang also earned an NCAA entry on platform with a top-12 finish.
The Tigers then saw George Callanan, Luca Fassi and Anastasios Callanan go 1-2-3 on platform to bring their tally to four divers, with Fassi having qualified earlier in the competition on 3-meter.
Taking 4th on platform and claiming the last NCAA spot available was Jackson Salisbury, giving Pitt four divers to match Princeton.
Men’s Zone A Qualifiers – By Event
|Men’s 1-Meter
|Men’s 3-Meter
|Platform
|1
|Dylan Reed, Pitt
|Cameron Cash, Pitt
|George Callanan, Princeton
|2
|Aidan Wang, Princeton
|Dylan Reed, Pitt
|Luca Fassi, Princeton
|3
|Cameron Cash, Pitt
|Aidan Wang, Princeton
|Anastasios Callanan, Princeton
|4
|Daley Fraser, Pitt
|Luca Fassi, Princeton
|Jackson Salisbury, Pitt
|5
|Adam Wesson, Harvard
|Andrew Bell, UMass
|6
|Jeanpaul Ditto, Yale
Men’s Zone A Qualifiers – Full List
|NCAA Qualifiers
|Event(s)
|1
|Dylan Reed, Pitt
|1m, 3m
|2
|Aidan Wang, Princeton
|1m, 3m, Platform*
|3
|Cameron Cash, Pitt
|1m, 3m, Platform*
|4
|Daley Fraser, Pitt
|1m, 3m*, Platform*
|5
|Adam Wesson, Harvard
|1m, 3m*
|6
|Jeanpaul Ditto, Yale
|1m, 3m*
|7
|Luca Fassi, Princeton
|3m, Platform, 1m*
|8
|Andrew Bell, UMass
|3m, 1m*
|9
|George Callanan, Princeton
|Platform
|10
|Anastasios Callanan, Princeton
|Platform
|11
|Jackson Salisbury, Pitt
|Platform
Could you post a link(s) to all the different Zone diving results?
Added near the top.
What will Virginia do now with their women’s team?
Leave the diver at home or leave another swimmer at home?
Leave a swimmer. Kaye was 17th in two events last year. The 18th swimmer is around 30th on the psych sheets.