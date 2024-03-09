Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Why Torri Huske is Swimming Like She’s Rested, Even Though She’s Not

Comments: 2

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT

Torri Huske won the 100 Fly on night 2 in Westmont in 56.1, a huge season best. She followed that up on night 3 with a win in the 50 free (24.3) and a 4th place finish in the 100 back (1:00.1), both best times.

Huske explains that she’s feeling great in the water right now as a result of the training she’s been doing on land. She was in a newer weight-lifting cycle that her body wasn’t used to and was quite challenging but recently switched back to a weight cycle that she was more familiar with (as was the plan for her training all along).

So even though Huske is still training as normal, she feels more rested because she’s back to a weight regimen that feels familiar.

In This Story

2
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Jimmyswim
1 hour ago

“Torri Huske isn’t rested, she just significantly lowered her training stimulus in preparation for this meet”. Hmmm if only there were another term for lowering training stimulus in preparation for a meet.

37
-2
Reply
Facts
1 hour ago

Because she’s really fast?

6
0
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!