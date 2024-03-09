Why Torri Huske is Swimming Like She’s Rested, Even Though She’s Not

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT

Torri Huske won the 100 Fly on night 2 in Westmont in 56.1, a huge season best. She followed that up on night 3 with a win in the 50 free (24.3) and a 4th place finish in the 100 back (1:00.1), both best times.

Huske explains that she’s feeling great in the water right now as a result of the training she’s been doing on land. She was in a newer weight-lifting cycle that her body wasn’t used to and was quite challenging but recently switched back to a weight cycle that she was more familiar with (as was the plan for her training all along).

So even though Huske is still training as normal, she feels more rested because she’s back to a weight regimen that feels familiar.