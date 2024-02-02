How Fast Will Leon Marchand Swim At The 2024 NCAA Championships?

Triple World Champion Leon Marchand lead ASU to victory over Stanford and then a tie with Cal in less than 24 hours. Marchand also dropped two 1:38 200 IMs in the process. After battling sickness and minor surgery earlier in the season, Marchand appears to be back to form. I held off on the NCAA predictions game in my last video, but it’s on now. Let’s play!

LEON MARCHAND NCAA PREDICTIONS:

I tanked my 2023 predictions, saying Marchand wouldn’t go sub 3:30 in the 400 IM. I added that my brain simply didn’t go below 3:30. Marchand swam 3:28.

400 IM? I think he touches in 3:29.1. He’s lighting fast, but does not hit his PB. After the sickness and surgery, I think he just takes the win and keeps his powder dry for the Olympics.

200 IM? As mentioned he’s been 1:38 twice in 24 hours. I think he’s a 1:36.1, just dripping under his PB for the record.

200 Breast? I know nothing about breaststroke. So, here’s my shot in the dark — 1:46.8 for the record.

Overall. Times don’t matter. Marchand’s chasing points, chasing an ASU Team Title. And, I think this is their year. ASU takes home the crown. But who cares what I think. It’s all about what you think. Drop your comments below.

